Marvel Studios Unveils HD Look At MCU’s Second Elektra

Marvel Studios unveiled an HD look at a second version of one of the most popular heroes from the Defenders Saga, Elektra. While Elektra's history on both the big and small screens is complicated, the character has returned to the spotlight in a significant way over the last few years. On top of two famous live-action takes on the sai-wielding antiheroine from the last 20 years, she almost made her way into Marvel's animated slate through one of the MCU's most consistent leaders.

A new piece of concept art showed Hayley Atwell's animated Peggy Carter from What If...? dressed in Elektra Natchios' outfit. Shared by concept artist Joshua James Shaw, the image puts Peggy in a grey bodysuit and red robes, complete with fabric wrapped around her legs and arms. She also wears the same red bandana that fans classically associate with Elektra and wields two sais.

Joshua James Shaw

Peggy Carter's Elektra would be the second known Elektra to exist within the MCU. The first being the one played by Elodie Yung in seasons 2 of Netflix's Daredevil and The Defenders shows, both of which are now 100% canon to the MCU.

While Peggy Carter was What If...?'s leading heroine across all three seasons, she was depicted as Captain Carter, embracing the same powerset and leadership role Steve Rogers had in the Sacred Timeline. The Daredevil storyline was not featured in What If...?, including any version of Elektra.

What If...? ran for three seasons on Disney+, serving as Marvel Studios and Marvel Animation's first official project. Starring dozens of actors from the live-action MCU, this series featured alternate-universe-based storylines, primarily based on films from the Infinity Saga, with major details altered as heroes and villains embarked on new adventures. All three seasons of What If...? are streaming on Disney+.

Where Could Elektra Return in the MCU?

Marvel Television

In terms of the Sacred Timeline, now that Marvel's Netflix shows are officially MCU canon, fans have not seen Elodie Yung's Elektra since she played a key supporting role in 2017's The Defenders. That series ended with Elektra seemingly perishing after a building crashed on top of her and Matt Murdock, but in Daredevil Season 3, only Matt came out of the rubble.

Fans theorized about how Elektra could be brought back for Daredevil: Born Again, and Yung has supported posts calling for her return to the franchise. She was already brought back to life for The Defenders after dying in Daredevil Season 2, meaning Marvel could find any number of ways to bring her back again.

Elsewhere, many hope to see Jennifer Garner get another shot to continue playing Elektra after becoming one of a few major legacy characters to return to the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine. She could be one of countless hidden characters to join Avengers: Doomsday's already stacked cast of heroes and villains, and an appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars could be equally exciting if it comes to be.