New 'Avengers Doomsday' Merch Unites Deadpool With X-Men & Fantastic Four Heroes (Photos)

New merchandise from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday teases a wild meeting between Deadpool, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. Doomsday is already set to be Marvel's biggest crossover event ever, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes will join forces with heroes that have never been part of a massive Avengers film before. This includes a number of mutants and the MCU's Fantastic Four, which could lead to interactions fans could only have dreamed of before now.

Marvel revealed new pieces of merchandise for Avengers: Doomsday as part of a partnership with Adidas. An Instagram post kicked off with a shirt boasting Doctor Doom's villain moniker in massive lettering at the top, as his silver-gloved hand tears the lettering open into five windows, each one showing other major names from the Marvel universe.

Marvel

In the gap created by Doom's thumb, Deadpool can be seen waving on the back of a unicorn. While other gaps in the shirt show characters already confirmed for appearances in Avengers: Doomsday, including the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, this potentially hints that Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool will play a role in the movie. Notably, this also comes after Reynolds showed up in a grey Deadpool costume (using a color scheme he officially dubbed "Jean Grey") to Marvel Studios' panel at San Diego Comic-Con, leading fans to believe he would join the Doomsday cast.

Marvel

Interestingly, this version of Deadpool also resembles the one used in the drawings that appeared in the credits of 2018's Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds' second solo movie as the Merc With a Mouth. As the 1984 song "We Belong," recorded by Pat Benatar, played in the background, Deadpool was shown hand-drawn images next to the names of the movie's cast and crew, largely depicted performing violent acts.

20th Century Fox

The Deadpool in the Doctor Doom T-shirt uses a visual design similar to the one in the Deadpool 2 credits, although the T-shirt makes him look more like a stick figure than many of the images in the movie credits.

20th Century Fox

As of writing, Deadpool has not been confirmed for any future Marvel appearances, although reports indicate Marvel is already looking into developing a fourth Deadpool solo movie with Ryan Reynolds. Doomsday, which comes to theaters on December 18, also already features over half a dozen major mutant characters, including Channing Tatum's Gambit after he made his MCU debut in 2024 during Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool's Potential Role in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

While Deadpool is not officially part of Doomsday's cast, an appearance by Wade Wilson would make perfect sense, considering the direction of the story thus far. More than anything else, it is heavily focused on Incursions and the greater multiverse, with which Deadpool has notable experience after making his official MCU debut two years ago.

The big mystery moving forward is whether Deadpool (and, by proxy, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine) comes from the same universe as the seven already-established X-Men stars confirmed for Doomsday's cast. Considering their ties to the multiverse, they would make plenty of sense, especially considering how integral Wolverine is to the core team of X-Men that are already playing big roles.

If Reynolds' return does not come in Doomsday, there is still a good chance of him returning in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, as Marvel is reportedly looking to bring in as many major heroes from across the generations as possible. Deadpool and his fourth-wall-breaking would certainly add plenty of humor to this story, even if he is not allowed to be R-rated, getting to comment on the absurdity of so many heroes from so many different movies and other worlds being involved.