Avengers: Doomsday Highlights 11 Important Heroes In Official Synopsis

Marvel Studios is shining a spotlight on 11 major characters in Avengers: Doomsday, highlighting their importance in the upcoming MCU crossover. Avengers: Doomsday has a stacked roster of Marvel heroes and villains in the looming fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The lineup already includes the returning Steve Rogers, Thor, Sam Wilson, Scott Lang, and Reed Richards, alongside newer standouts and surprise comebacks. Marketing efforts for Avengers: Doomsday have underscored just how stacked this team is, making it clear that other characters stand out above the rest.

The official Avengers: Doomsday display in Shanghai, China (via Avengers Updates on X), prominently highlighted the Earth's Mightiest Heroes with a brief synopsis of what to expect in the upcoming 2026 film from Marvel Studios, giving the spotlight to Steve Rogers, Shuri, Thor, Loki, Ant-Man, Captain America, Falcon, Shang-Chi, Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, and Red Guardian:

"Earth’s Mightiest Heroes — Steve Rogers, Shuri, Thor, Loki, Ant-Man, Captain America, Falcon, Shang-Chi, Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, and Red Guardian — along with the Avengers, will return in Avengers: Doomsday."

This ties into the bigger setup at the expo, including a first look at the main locations that are expected to be heavily featured in Avengers: Doomsday, such as Doctor Doom's throne room, Avengers Headquarters, X-Mansion, the Baxter Building, and Wakanda.

This is an exciting tease for the massive ensemble in Avengers: Doomsday as the list blends legacy characters, newer MCU heroes, and an important anchor like God Loki, signaling a Multiversal-scale team-up in the fight for all realities.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18.

Avengers: Doomsday's New Promo Highlights 11 Important Heroes

Steve Rogers

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios clearly underscores Steve Rogers's importance in Avengers: Doomsday, as marketing made it clear that he is a central figure alongside Thor and Doctor Doom.

As the original moral anchor of the MCU, Steve's inclusion in Doomsday is more than just a cameo; his return is a powerful emotional hook and presents a personal ideological clash with Doom's twisted, authoritarian vision.

Steve is expected to slide back into his usual leadership role, with a more personal stake in the fight now that his family has been confirmed.

Shuri

Marvel Studios

As one of the brilliant minds of Earth-616, there is no doubt that Shuri is quite important in understanding the dangers and consequences of incursions in the looming Multiversal clash. Shuri will likely interact with Reed Richards and Beast to develop the best possible solution in the upcoming conflict, leading to scene-stealing discussions on the big screen.

Shuri's significance is further amplified on the battlefield by her new role as the Black Panther, ensuring the Wakandan forces are ready for the imminent battle.

Thor

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday's CinemaCon trailer confirmed that Thor will officially receive his gladiator moment in the MCU, rallying the heroes in the fight against Doctor Doom.

As one of the few remaining original Avengers, Thor is positioned as an elder among the ranks of the newer members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, providing the needed guidance and leadership ahead of a dangerous battle.

Loki

Marvel Studios

Loki Season 2's ending firmly established God Loki's importance in the upcoming conflict in Avengers: Doomsday, as he is the one holding the Multiverse at the End of Time, making him a primary target for Doctor Doom.

While rumors claimed that he would be killed off in the film, Loki's Multiversal knowledge and connections to the Time Variance Authority (TVA) make him an invaluable asset against Doom, and he might have a "trick" under his sleeve to help the heroes even if he is down or captured by the Multiversal villain.

Ant-Man

Marvel Studios

Scott Lang's last skirmish and win against Kang the Conqueror elevate his importance in Avengers: Doomsday.

Given his expertise with the Quantum Realm, Ant-Man has valuable knowledge because the said realm serves as a potential sanctuary or a backdoor amid the Multiversal inclusions triggered by Doctor Doom.

This positions Ant-Man not just as comic relief, but as a key strategist ready to make a last-ditch effort to save who he can if Doom wins in the end.

Captain America

Marvel Studios

Sam Wilson, as Captain America, serves as the main leader of the new Avengers team in Avengers: Doomsday. His past adventures in the Multiverse Saga have shown that Sam has a deep commitment to protecting everyone, meaning he won't let other worlds die at the expense of Doctor Doom's twisted plan.

Sam serves as the active leader on the ground, helping the newly formed Earth's Mightiest Heroes navigate the conflict while also exploring the heavy burden of command in a world-ending scenario.

Joaquin Torres (Falcon)

Marvel Studios

Joaquin Torres may be new to the superhero gig, but Captain America: Brave New World proved that he has what it takes to be a full-fledged hero as Falcon.

Torres represents the next generation of heroes stepping up under Sam Wilson's leadership, helping bridge the old guard with new talent in the fight against Doctor Doom. He also serves as Sam's reliable right-hand operative, working at a high level and helping the new Avengers by providing agile air support.

Shang-Chi

Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi brings a unique blend of martial arts and mystical power to the massive ensemble in Avengers: Doomsday, making him one of the wildcards in the epic clash for the fate of the Multiverse.

Simu Liu's Marvel hero is positioned as a key line of defense against Doctor Doom's sorcery and magical artifacts, mainly due to his Ten Rings and connection to Ta Lo.

Shang-Chi has grown from a reluctant fighter to a confident hero at the end of his solo movie. He is now actively forging a bold new path as a full-fledged Avenger, stepping beyond the shadow of his family legacy to protect all realities against Doom.

Bucky Barnes

Marvel Studios

As one of the leaders and founding members of the New Avengers at the end of Thunderbolts*, Bucky Barnes is a crucial figure in Avengers: Doomsday as he helps his new team navigate a world-ending threat.

In the face of Doctor Doom's apocalyptic threat, Bucky is expected to bring bold realism and wisdom to high-stakes decisions, helping the team adapt as alliances fracture and incursions intensify.

Yelena Belova

Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts* proved that the New Avengers is Yelena Belova's team, and she emerges as one of the most vital leaders in Avengers: Doomsday.

Yelena excels at the morally flexible operations that the Multiversal warfare against Doctor Doom demands, elevating her to make the hard calls when traditional heroics fall short.

While her willingness to operate in gray areas might seem dangerous, many would argue that it is a necessary trait if the more idealistic Avengers hesitate in the face of reality's destruction.

Red Guardian

Marvel Studios

Red Guardian is set to play a key, important role in Avengers: Doomsday as a heavy-hitting muscle and the chaotic heart of the New Avengers.

His presence serves as a much-needed morale booster amid chaos, reminding everyone why the Avengers (both old and new) work best as a messy yet loyal family.