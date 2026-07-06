Avengers: Doomsday Will Officially Include 4 of the Smartest MCU Heroes Ever

Marvel Studios has already confirmed that four of the smartest Marvel superheroes of all time will be sharing the screen in Avengers: Doomsday, marking the first time that many characters with that level of intelligence will be in the same project. Avengers: Doomsday is going to be the biggest movie Marvel Studios has ever created, without question. The cast is already massive, and it will most definitely be even bigger once the film is released and all of the surprises have been made known.

Anyone could argue that every superhero is at least fairly intelligent in the MCU. If they weren't, they probably wouldn't have much success as a hero. However, a few who will appear in Doomsday will stand above the rest and have already proved just how smart they are on-screen.

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For example, it has been confirmed that Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards will have a major role in the upcoming film. Pascal's name was on one of the chairs during 2025's major Doomsday cast announcement, the Fantastic Four were in the Thunderbolts* post-credit scene, and more.

Reed Richards has always been one of the smartest superheroes in Marvel history, and the version of the character in the MCU is no exception. The Fantastic Four: First Steps proved that Reed is a certified genius.

For starters, Reed literally baby-proofed the world. He was able to create systems and put them in place to stop all crime and provide a safe planet for everyone. Reed also proved that he could scientifically solve teleportation, which came into play when Galactus made it to their planet.

Aside from all of that, Reed already led space missions and was able to invent different devices/objects that were extremely advanced. The MCU version of the character was even based on some of the world's smartest people, so that proves even further that Reed is one of the best.

Reed's intelligence will undoubtedly come into play in Avengers: Doomsday. He will reportedly work alongside Victor von Doom, another one of Marvel's geniuses.

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Another incredibly intelligent MCU character who will be a part of Avengers: Doomsday is Charles Xavier. Charles, who is better known as Professor X, is the leader of the X-Men and will reprise his role in Doomsday, as confirmed by the 2025 cast announcement and one of the upcoming film's teasers.

Professor X is a scientific genius and a master of genetics. He also displays his intelligence through mutation, psionics, and the way he has invented advanced technology, just like Reed Richards.

For example, Professor X created the Danger Room and Cerebro, which are both extremely complicated and advanced. The Danger Room was a training facility for the X-Men and could replicate real-world scenarios with holograms and different weapons. Cerebro was a computer system that could locate Mutants across the world and could only be operated by an extremely strong telepath.

Many fans will be interested to see how Professor X's brain will come into play in Avengers: Doomsday, and what genius feats he will accomplish in the fight against Doctor Doom.

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Doomsday's third smart character is none other than the Black Panther herself, Shuri. In Black Panther, its sequel, and Avengers: Infinity War, it was established that Shuri was absolutely one of the smartest people in the entire world, if not the outright smartest.

Shuri is an expert in Vibranium engineering and artificial intelligence. She was able to take the Black Panther suit and engineer it with nanotechnology to make it extremely powerful.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Shuri was also able to physically remove the Mind Stone from Vision while he was still conscious, which is an incredible feat alone.

Shuri has also accomplished other feats of intelligence throughout the MCU, and she will no doubt continue to perform more in Doomsday. For reference, Shuri has already been featured in one of the film's teasers.

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The fourth and final extremely smart character who has been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday is Beast, another member of the X-Men who has already appeared in the MCU. In Doomsday, Beast (whose real name is Henry "Hank" McCoy) will be played by Kelsey Grammer.

Beast is a lot like Professor X in the sense that he is an expert in multiple scientific fields. He is a world-renowned biochemist and expert in Mutant genetics, as well as in evolutionary biology.

Beast also helped Professor X design Cerebro, which, as mentioned, is an extremely advanced piece of technology. Because of all of his feats, he is often mentioned in the same breath as characters like Reed Richards and Bruce Banner when it comes to smarts.

Like the other characters, Beast will likely use his brain more than his brawn in Avengers: Doomsday, but fans will have to wait to see exactly how he will do so.

As mentioned, there could be other characters in Avengers: Doomsday who are extremely intelligent; they just have not been confirmed yet.

The Avengers will undoubtedly need all the help they can get intellectually when going up against Doctor Doom. The villain is not only a master of sorcery/magic, but is also extremely smart himself.

Other Smart Characters Who Could Be in Avengers: Doomsday

The four characters listed above aren't the only smart superheroes in the MCU, and likely won't be the only geniuses in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios still hasn't revealed the entire cast for the upcoming film, and even if more names get announced, there will still likely be some other characters in the movie who will be saved completely for the film's release.

One other smart character who could realistically show up is Doctor Strange. Strange may not be on the same intellectual level as someone like Reed Richards, but he is still regarded as an extremely intelligent individual.

Another character who could appear in the film is Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk. Banner has more than half a dozen degrees in the MCU, and was established as one of the greatest minds in the world.

It is also worth throwing characters like Peter Parker and Rocket Raccoon into the mix. They are both highly intelligent and could potentially appear in Doomsday.