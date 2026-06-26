Avengers: Doomsday Merch Confirms What We All Suspected About Sam & Steve’s Captain America

Avengers: Doomsday is going all-in on Sam Wilson as Captain America, as seen in official merchandise for the film. The 2026 MCU crossover event surprised everyone when it confirmed that Chris Evans will return as Steve Rogers, and marketing for Avengers: Doomsday indicated that Steve will play an important role rather than a mere cameo. Steve's inclusion immediately raises questions about Sam Wilson's role as Captain America in Doomsday, considering that he is currently the active, primary holder of the Star-Spangled mantle.

Marvel (via Amazon) listed official merchandise for Sam Wilson's Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday, showcasing a kid-friendly Battle React shield with motion-activated effects, lights, and sounds. While it doesn't say so on the packaging, Amazon's description of the product does specify that this is for Doomsday:

"Imagine gearing up to save the world from the villainous Doctor Doom with the Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday Captain America Battle-React Shield from Hasbro! This electronic toy for children features 8 LEDs and 12 battling sound effects. Designed with motion activation, the lights and sounds react to the way kids play, fully immersing them in exciting adventures they can imagine. Featuring design inspired by Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Doomsday,' part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, boys and girls will love re-creating favourite scenes and imagining their own superpowered adventures."

Marvel

The toy packaging, which focused solely on Sam Wilson's Captain America, confirmed what fans suspected about his role as the Star-Spangled Avenger in the film, indicating that Sam remains the active Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday's marketing and on-screen presence, despite Steve Rogers, the former Cap, appearing in the film.

Marvel

Previously released Avengers: Doomsday merchandise doubled down on this latest reveal for Sam Wilson, as it positioned the MCU's new Captain America as a full-fledged leader of a new team of Avengers, which presumably includes Ant-Man, Thor, Joaquin Torres as Falcon, and Shang-Chi.

Marvel

This new toy holds greater significance in Sam Wilson's MCU journey as it solidifies the idea that he is carrying the Captain America mantle forward, continuing with what was established at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the transition in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and his growth in Captain America: Brave New World.

It's reasonable to assume that, at one point in Doomsday, there will be an exchange between Steve and Sam about who wields the shield in battle, and the former Cap will likely give way to Sam out of respect for what he had done through the years in the Multiverse Saga.

Avengers: Doomsday might be Sam Wilson's biggest challenge yet as he is thrown right in the middle of a reality-altering clash against Doctor Doom while navigating a newfound dynamic with the arrival of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men from another universe.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on December 18.

Steve Rogers Needs a New Moniker In Avengers: Doomsday - And There's Already a Perfect One from the Comics

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is already confirmed to show the Steve Rogers fans are not used to, mainly because he now has high personal stakes heading into the clash with Doctor Doom, given the confirmed presence of his family. The first official teaser revealed that the MCU's Steve Rogers now has a son, making him vulnerable if and when Doctor Doom targets his family to make him suffer or as an act of revenge.

With Sam Wilson as Captain America, Marvel Studios appears to be leaning toward Steve becoming Nomad in Avengers: Doomsday. In Marvel Comics, Steve adopted the Nomad identity in the 1970s after he became disillusioned with the U.S. government, abandoning the Captain America costume and shield to forge his own path.

Positioned as a "man without a country" in the comics, adopting the Nomad mantle for Earth-616's Steve Rogers actually makes sense because it carries over to his journey as a hero with major personal stakes and a life beyond the shield.

Even without the shield, Steve is still a formidable ally for the Avengers in Doomsday. The CinemaCon trailer description for Doomsday confirmed that Steve will wield Mjolnir in the movie and reunite with Thor, perfectly positioning him as a co-leader alongside Sam in the looming clash against Doctor Doom.

Ultimately, by becoming Nomad in Avengers: Doomsday, Steve gains a fresh identity that perfectly aligns with his post-Infinity Saga while avoiding any conflict with Sam Wilson's established role as the Multiverse Saga's Captain America. It also gives Steve a meaningful "rebirth" while still respecting Sam's arc, adding more emotional depth to his return and their mentor-mentee dynamic.