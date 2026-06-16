Avengers: Doomsday’s 35 Most Important Characters Ranked Based On Marketing

Avengers: Doomsday's slow-burn marketing strategy has made it clear which heroes (and villains) are the most important characters in the Multiverse Saga capper. Similar to Avengers: Endgame, Doomsday adopted a deliberately slow, selective reveal approach to build anticipation for the MCU's next major crossover event. These high-impact teases were strategically designed to spotlight core pillars of the Multiverse Saga, as evidenced by the first four teasers that were shown during screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash in December 2025.

These pillars include legacy heroes reclaiming the spotlight, unexpected Multiversal team-ups, and original members of Earth-616's Avengers ready to take charge in the imminent clash against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

One of the reasons why Avengers: Doomsday's marketing is so great is due to how it all lived up to hype by showcasing a cast announcement infused with clever creativity in March 2025 that featured empty director's chairs being placed one by one on a soundstage, confirming the movie's massive ensemble while proving how Marvel can still generate massive excitement.

Avengers: Doomsday's Most Important Characters, Ranked Based on Marketing Exposure

Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios

Status: Basically, in every marketing material, too many to count

At the center of Avengers: Doomsday's story is the arrival of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. While he is not present at all in the four major teaser trailers released by Marvel Studios, Doom has served as the undisputed face of the campaign.

He appeared in the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Hall H reveal, the chair livestream finale with Downey Jr. at the forefront, the first high-definition look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scene, Marvel's official banner at the Disney 2026 Merchandise Expo, various behind-the-scenes photos on social media, an official variant cover for Ultimate Endgame # 1, and the latest CinemaCon trailer in April 2026. This is on top of multiple promo art, merchandise, and posters showcased by Downey Jr. himself on social media.

Every teaser is indirectly building around his impending arrival, positioning him as the Multiverse Saga's ultimate villain and emotional core.

Thor

Marvel Studios

Status: 10 times

Thor received consistent spotlight in Avengers: Doomsday's marketing, appearing at least 10 times.

Aside from the epic cast announcement reveal, Thor appeared in the second teaser trailer for Doomsday, highlighting his inclusion and emotional arc involving Love, the CinemaCon trailer where he had a one-on-one moment with Doctor Doom, multiple posters, crew merchandise, promotional art, and, most recently, the first batch of Doomsday action figures from Hasbro.

Thor's Asgardian legacy and father-daughter stakes make him a key emotional anchor in Doomsday.

Sam Wilson (Captain America)

Marvel Studios

Status: 8 times

Similar to Doctor Doom, Anthony Mackie's Captain America did not appear at all in the first four teasers for Avengers: Doomsday.

Still, the new Avengers leader received enough spotlight in marketing, appearing 8 times, notably during the chair event, CinemaCon footage, group shots, crew merchandise art, promo art, and the newly emerged leaked action figure showing Sam Wilson's costume in the film.

Sam Wilson serves as the active Avengers leader, bridging old and new heroes, so it makes sense that he is receiving substantial marketing focus.

Thing

Marvel Studios

Status: 8 times

Avengers: Doomsday's fourth official teaser featured Ben Grimm (Thing), serving as the main face of the film's heavy crossover push as he travels to Earth-616 to meet King M'Baku and Shuri in Wakanda.

Thing was also featured in various promotional art, the much-talked-about CinemaCon trailer, and one of the Fantastic Four Easter eggs (as part of Robert Downey Jr.'s barrage of Doomsday teases on social media).

Thing's prominent placement in the marketing signals the true integration of the Fantastic Four, not just in Doomsday, but also within the confines of the MCU.

Cyclops

Marvel Studios

Status: 7 times

James Marsden's Cyclops appeared seven times in Avengers: Doomsday's marketing, most notably during the big reveal at the end of the film's third official teaser in December 2025. Cyclops also appeared in the chair reveal, the CinemaCon trailer, and X-Men-focused promotional art and merchandise.

As the leader of the X-Men, it makes sense that Cyclops appeared heavily in the marketing as he represents the core of the mutant stakes.

Yelena Belova

Marvel Studios

Status: 6 times

As the leader of the New Avengers, Yelena Belova was featured six times in Avengers: Doomsday's marketing, including the chair reveal, the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene (the first official footage from Doomsday), the CinemaCon trailer, and promotional art.

Yelena's place in the marketing ladder essentially shows how the MCU's street-level world and New Avengers are integrated in the Multiversal stakes of Doomsday.

Shuri (Black Panther)

Marvel Studios

Status: 6 times

Shuri (Black Panther) is set to play a major role in Avengers: Doomsday after being featured heavily in the fourth official teaser, promotional art, and crew merchandise (a total of 6 times so far).

As the final shot in the four teasers, Shuri is being pushed as one of the unifying leaders and Multiversal bridge-builder, cementing her status as one of the most strategically highlighted heroes in the campaign.

Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic)

Marvel Studios

Status: 6

As Doctor Doom's main rival in Marvel Comics and the MCU, Reed Richards appeared and was mentioned six times in marketing, with his most notable appearance during the recent Avengers: Doomsday pop-up event in London, where his rivalry with Doom was teased.

Reed also appeared in promotional art, the CinemaCon trailer, and Pedro Pascal's interviews in the buildup to Doomsday.

Namor

Marvel Studios

Status: 5 times

Tenoch Huerta's Namor appeared five times, with his most notable one yet in the Avengers: Doomsday's fourth official teaser, where he was seen so mad about what the Multiversal incursions are doing to Talokan. Namor was also included in different promotional art, the CinemaCon trailer, and the cast chair reveal.

Namor's heavy appearance in Doomsday's marketing emphasized underwater sequences and unexpected alliances with the heroes of both Earth-616 and Earth-828.

Gambit

Marvel Studios

Status: 4 times

Following his memorable appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, Channing Tatum's Gambit is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, and he has been featured in marketing at least 4 times so far.

His most prominent appearance was during the CinemaCon trailer, where Gambit was seen fighting Simu Liu's Shang-Chi. This is in addition to promotional art, which confirmed that his costume will be the same as his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Beast

Marvel Studios

Status: 4 times

After his confirmed MCU debut in The Marvels' post-credits scene, Kelsey Grammer's Beast was featured in different promotional materials for Avengers: Doomsday at least four times, such as promo art, the CinemaCon trailer, crew merch, and leaked art of the character's action figure from Hasbro.

As one of the genius minds of the X-Men, Beast is expected to play a major role in convening with Shuri and Reed Richards on how to deal with incursions.

Johnny Storm

Marvel Studios

Status: 4 times

While absent from the trailers, Johnny Storm of the Fantastic Four still appeared four times in marketing, most notably in promotional art, the CinemaCon trailer, Hasbro's art for his action figure, and crew merchandise after filming wrapped.

Following his prominent role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Johnny's role in Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be a significant supporting player with high-impact moments as he comes face-to-face with Doctor Doom.

Shang-Chi

Marvel Studios

Status: 4 times

Simu Liu's Shang-Chi is considered by many as one of the breakout stars of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, and he is poised to have a memorable appearance in Avengers: Doomsday as a member of Sam Wilson's Avengers.

Shang-Chi appeared four times, notably in behind-the-scenes cast photos, promotional art, the CinemaCon trailer, where he was fighting Gambit, and crew merchandise.

M’Baku

Marvel Studios

Status: 4 times

As the new King of Wakanda, M'Baku was featured in a significant moment in Avengers: Doomsday's fourth official teaser, indicating that he will play a big part in bridging Wakandan forces for the fight for the Multiverse.

M'Baku also appeared in promotional art, behind-the-scenes photos, and crew merchandise when production wrapped.

Ant-Man

Marvel Studios

Status: 4 times

Paul Rudd's Ant-Man starred four times (so far) in Avengers: Doomsday's marketing. Aside from the cast reveal, Ant-Man's appearances have been light but memorable, most notably during the CinemaCon 2026 trailer, promotional art alongside other heroes, and crew merchandise from the wrap party.

Unlike the other characters, Ant-Man does not seem to be in a position to become a central emotional character in Doomsday, but Marvel could pull off a surprise by making him a wildcard, especially after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed his new job as the team's elder statesman.

Professor X

Marvel Studios

Status: 4 times

Avengers: Doomsday's third trailer revealed the first look at Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, indicating that he will play a big part in the X-Men's involvement in the fight for the Multiverse. Professor X was also featured in the CinemaCon trailer and different promotional art.

This measured but prestigious visibility underscores Marvel's intent to treat him as a foundational figure for the X-Men's integration into the larger MCU.

Magneto

Marvel Studios

Status: 4 times

Similar to Professor X, Ian McKellen's Magneto was also featured prominently in Avengers: Doomsday's third teaser trailer, and the pair was portrayed as allies rather than enemies (indicating a united X-Men in the film). This is in addition to promotional art, the CinemaCon 2026 trailer, and crew merchandise from the wrap party.

Rather than being portrayed as a villain, it will be exciting to see how Magneto works together with the Avengers, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four to save the Multiverse from being destroyed.

Sue Storm

Marvel Studios

Status: 3 times

The Fantastic Four: First Steps proved how powerful Sue Storm really is, and she is set to take center stage in Avengers: Doomsday in the fight against Doctor Doom. Marketing has featured Sue only three times, most notably in the CinemaCon trailer and in various official ensemble promotional art.

Her exposure is more selective and consistent with Marvel's slow-burn approach, enough to remind audiences of her importance after her debut film without over-revealing.

Bucky Barnes

Marvel Studios

Status: 3 times

Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes was featured three times in Avengers: Doomsday's marketing, including the CinemaCon trailer, the official promotional art featuring the stacked cast, and the crew merchandise.

Bucky is one of the leaders of the New Avengers, and his reunion with Steve Rogers will be hotly anticipated as they team up against Doctor Doom.

John Walker

Marvel Studios

Status: 3 times

Similar to other members of the New Avengers, John Walker also appeared three times in Doomsday's marketing, including the CinemaCon trailer and promotional art. Walker serves as one of the grounded anchors from the New Avengers, helping the team protect Earth-616 while the others are in a different universe to stave off Doctor Doom.

Ghost

Marvel Studios

Status: 3 times

Another member of the New Avengers featured in Avengers: Doomsday's marketing is Ghost (aka Ava Starr). Her three notable appearances are consistent with those of her fellow Thunderbolts, as seen in the CinemaCon trailer and promotional art. Ghost is treated as a prominent supporting character, helping the other heroes in their fight for the Multiverse.

Sentry/Bob

Marvel Studios

Status: 3 times

As one of the most powerful heroes in Avengers: Doomsday, Sentry is set to play a major role in the fight against Doctor Doom. Sentry's three appearances in marketing include the promotional art, the crew merchandise, and the chair livestream.

Sentry is positioned as a high-power wildcard that could be exploited by Doctor Doom. Marvel is deliberately holding back the full spectacle around his immense abilities, and some have claimed that the Void could be unleashed as either the last resort for the heroes or a secret weapon by Doom.

Red Guardian

Marvel Studios

Status: 3 times

Red Guardian has received moderate marketing exposure for Avengers: Doomsday, with three notable appearances: the CinemaCon trailer, promotional art, and crew wrap merchandise. Marvel Studios is expected to use his larger-than-life personality for fun highlights and dynamic interactions with the other heroes.

Joaquin Torres (Falcon)

Marvel Studios

Status: 3 times

Joaquin Torres also received low marketing exposure for Avengers: Doomsday, appearing only three times (the CinemaCon trailer, the official promotional art, and the crew merchandise). As the new Falcon, Joaquin is positioned as a promising new-generation hero, one of the new members under Sam Wilson's guidance.

Loki

Marvel Studios

Status: 3 times

Marvel Studios is deliberately hiding Tom Hiddleston's Loki in Avengers: Doomsday after he did not appear in the 2026 CinemaCon trailer. Despite that, Loki still appeared three times in marketing, most notably in promotional art for the film and Robert Downey Jr.'s Easter egg-infused poster in April 2026.

As God Loki, he returns as a key ally in the fight against Doctor Doom, making him a prime target due to being the guardian of the Multiverse.

Mystique

Marvel Studios

Status: 3 times

Mystique appeared three times in Avengers: Doomsday marketing, with her most notable appearance in the CinemaCon trailer, where she fought Yelena Belova. Other appearances include the promotional art and the crew wrap gift.

As one of the notable X-Men across media, Mystique is positioned as a high-impact supporting player in the fight against Doctor Doom.

Steve Rogers

Marvel Studios

Status: 2 times

Avengers: Doomsday's first official teaser confirmed Steve Rogers' return to the MCU as a key ally in the fight against Doctor Doom. His other appearance was in the CinemaCon trailer, where he finally teamed up with familiar allies.

While he has only officially appeared in two marketing promos so far, both are trailers, indicating he will have a greater role in the movie despite not ranking high on this list.

Nightcrawler

Marvel Studios

Status: 2 times

Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler appeared twice in Avengers: Doomsday's marketing, notably in the CinemaCon trailer and official promotional art showcasing his new redesign. Nightcrawler's teleportation powers make him a crucial mobility and rescue asset in various kinds of battles in the film.

Franklin Richards

Marvel Studios

Status: 2 times

Franklin Richards is set to play a significant role in Avengers: Doomsday, especially after The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene revealed that Doctor Doom wants him due to his immense power. Franklin has appeared twice in official Doomsday marketing so far, including the themed wrap gift that showcased the character's new, aged-up look and the official ensemble promotional art.

Love

Marvel Studios

Status: 1 time

Thor's daughter, Love, appeared only once in Avengers: Doomsday marketing, in the second teaser trailer, where she was briefly showcased to emphasize the personal stakes of the God of Thunder heading into the clash with Doctor Doom.

Steve Rogers' Son

Marvel Comics

Status: 1 time

Avengers: Doomsday's first official teaser introduced Steve Rogers' son, and this is no random involvement; it suggests this kid will have a prominent role, potentially as one of Doctor Doom's targets to exploit Rogers' vulnerability.

Cassie Lang

Marvel Studios

Status: 1 time

Avengers: Doomsday's CinemaCon trailer confirmed that Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang will make an appearance in the film, potentially as a supporting player in her father Scott Lang's emotional arc. Some are even theorizing that Ant-Man could be killed to set up Cassie's more prominent role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Namora

Marvel Studios

Status: 1 time

Avengers: Doomsday's fourth official teaser confirmed the return of Namora, one of Namor's strong enforcers from Talokan. It remains to be seen how Namora fits in the film, but she could be joining the rest of the heroes to protect Earth-616 from an impending invasion.

Spider-Man

Sony Pictures

Status: 1 time

Robert Downey Jr.'s Avengers: Doomsday's Easter egg poster confirmed that Spider-Man will appear in the film, and reports claimed that it will not be Tom Holland's version. Instead, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man will be featured prominently in the crossover event, likely to set up his more significant role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

Status: 1 time

Doctor Strange's appearance in Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly likely, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Easter egg Doomsday-related post only fueled anticipation for Benedict Cumberbatch's return as the Master of the Mystic Arts.