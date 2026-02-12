Avengers: Doomsday’s Steve Rogers Twist Perfectly Fits Doctor Doom’s Evil Plan For The Fantastic Four

The confirmed return of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in Avengers: Doomsday places him and other characters close to him at risk of being part of Doctor Doom's evil plan. Evans' big-screen comeback as Steve will serve as a continuation of his picture-perfect ending from Avengers: Endgame, showing him settling down with Peggy Carter. However, the fact that Steve will reportedly be one of the lead characters in Doomsday makes his return even more intriguing and shocking, as it would mean he will go up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

As part of Marvel Studios' efforts to ramp up marketing for Doomsday at the end of 2025, the movie's trailer description confirmed that the first teaser for the upcoming MCU crossover will mainly focus on Steve Rogers while also revealing that he has a son in his new timeline. The fact that he has a child places him in a similar situation to the Fantastic Four because Doctor Doom could potentially abduct Steve's child, similar to what he did with Franklin Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene, leading up to the events of Doomsday.

This appears to be an ongoing trend in Doomsday as Doctor Doom plans to make his targets (in this case, Steve Rogers and the Fantastic Four) suffer by taking away what's precious to them. While unhinged it may be, Doom is simply doing this to ensure his victory, knowing full well that Rogers and the Fantastic Four will be vulnerable once he fulfills his goal.

A previous report claimed that seeing Franklin Richards makes Doctor Doom remember his own son, which explains why the Doomsday big bad targeted the innocent (yet powerful) boy from Earth-828 in the first place. As for Steve Rogers' child, it is unknown whether this young individual has enhanced abilities or will become a superhero in the future (read more about Steve Rogers' kids in the comics here), but Doom could possibly abduct his son to serve as insurance, forcing Rogers to submit and give up.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday follows the grand team-up of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four to prevent Doctor Doom's evil plan against the Multiverse from ever coming to fruition. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Patrick Stewart, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and many more. The movie will premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Doctor Doom's Evil Plan Makes Him Irredeemable in Avengers: Doomsday

While it has been rumored that Doctor Doom is trying to prevent incursions from happening and save the Multiverse, some have speculated that his true evil plan will revolve around making his own utopia in the form of Battleworld in Avengers: Secret Wars. If anything, he will stop at nothing to push this plan forward, even if it means abducting kids like Franklin Richards and Steve Rogers' son in the process.

Doing this would definitely add personal stakes for the main heroes involved, and kidnapping children makes Doctor Doom an irredeemable villain because he would undoubtedly cross a line, weaponizing the vulnerability of his enemies to further his godlike ambitions.

Although Doom would no doubt justify his actions as "saving" the Multiverse, his Battleworld endgame cements that he is too far gone, and the fact that he is willing to take innocent children doesn't make him a hero in anyone's eyes. Moreover, attacking the heroes by taking away their children for power fully cements him as a ruthless and selfish figure.