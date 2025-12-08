New Marvel Report Reveals Steve Rogers’ Biggest Mistake, And Its Avengers Doomsday Consequences

An insider report indicated that Steve Rogers' costly mistake from Avengers: Endgame will carry over into the main plot and Doctor Doom's motivations in Avengers: Doomsday. Rogers ended his MCU journey in the Infinity Saga's swan song with several major reveals, such as being worthy of Thor's hammer, leading the Avengers against Thanos, returning the Infinity Stones, and going back in time to have a life with Peggy Carter. While Rogers already had a fitting ending, there are still some unanswered questions about the character.

Entertainment insider My Time to Shine reported that Steve Rogers' actions of traveling back in time to start a new life with Peggy Carter have massive ramifications for the Multiverse and Avengers: Doomsday, noting that he essentially "sacrificed" reality so that he could be with the love of his life again:

"He really sacrificed the multiverse just so he could be with his girl again."

Chris Evans will reportedly return to reprise his MCU role in Avengers: Doomsday, reuniting him with Robert Downey Jr. (but this time, the Iron Man star is a vengeful villain). However, the specifics of how Steve Rogers fits in the grand scheme of the Multiverse are still being kept under wraps.

Marvel Studios

In September 2025, insider Daniel Richtman claimed that a scene between Peggy Carter, Steve Rogers, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom was being filmed, strongly indicating that this sequence takes place after the ending of Avengers: Endgame, where Steve and Peggy are seen slow-dancing in the 1970s.

Doom is clearly after Steve Rogers, but the motivations behind his intense pursuit remain unknown. While one reason is clearly due to the Multiverse's collapse or an incursion, the fact that Doom is bent on personally pursuing Steve suggests that the reason might be personal.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday will bring together a plethora of heroes to save the Multiverse from Doctor Doom. Alongside the return of Chris Evans, Doomsday has a stacked cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Florence Pugh, Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, Kelsey Grammer, Ian McKellen, and many more. The MCU flick will premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

How Steve Rogers’ Mistake in Avengers: Endgame Could Lead to His Downfall

Marvel Studios

While Avengers: Endgame delivered a happy ending for Steve Rogers, some would argue that his decision was selfish and purely self-centered for several key reasons. This includes abandoning the present timeline he swore to protect and knowingly creating a branched timeline that could already have massive repercussions, such as forming an incursion.

It's possible that the incursions could have impacted Doctor Doom's original Earth, prompting him to transfer to Earth-828 (the Fantastic Four's reality) and regroup to discover what caused the incursion that destroyed his home, leading him to Steve Rogers. This could explain why Doctor Doom has a personal vendetta against Rogers, catalyzing his evil plan for the Multiverse.

While it is unknown whether Steve's actions of going back in time kick-started the incursions happening across the Multiverse, it's a sad truth that he is one of the reasons these anachronisms are occurring. Knowing this, the Avengers leader could willingly sacrifice himself to prevent Doctor Doom's reign of terror.

If anything, the impact of Steve's decision essentially makes Avengers: Doomsday a true sequel to Avengers: Endgame, cementing the interconnectivity of the MCU as it culminates the Multiverse Saga.