New Avengers: Doomsday Promo Shows First Look At 4 Marvel Bases

Avengers: Doomsday's four major team locations have been highlighted in new marketing for the 2026 crossover film. Marvel Studios will release the fifth Avengers film on December 18, bringing together over 30 actors from across the MCU. The plot for Avengers: Doomsday has remained under wraps, though several major superhero teams have emerged as players in the Phase 6 film.

A new booth advertising Avengers: Doomsday has been set up for a convention in Shanghai, China, and the imagery reveals four major bases that will presumably feature in the upcoming MCU film. The locations that were visible include the Avengers Headquarters, the X-Mansion, the Baxter Building, and the nation of Wakanda, all of which have featured in various MCU and Marvel films in the past couple of decades.

As Avengers: Doomsday's casting announcement revealed, the upcoming superhero film features a plethora of super teams interacting in one film for the first time in the MCU, including the Avengers, New Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Wakandas/Talokans. Most of these teams have their own iconic home bases, and several will appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by the Russo Brothers, with Robert Downey Jr. in the lead as Doctor Doom. Also returning for the Phase 6 tentpole are MCU stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Letitia Wright, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, and many more. Avengers: Doomsday will release theatrically on December 18, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday Marketing Includes Major Marvel Superhero Team Bases

Avengers Headquarters

Marvel Studios

The Avengers have had multiple bases of operations, starting with Stark Tower (later rebranded Avengers Tower) in New York City, before everything was moved upstate to the dedicated Avengers Compound. This Compound was later destroyed during the battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, and it isn't clear how it's fared in the MCU Phases since.

With the New Avengers set up in the freshly rebranded Watchtower, it's unclear who might be housed in the headquarters teased in this latest Avengers: Doomsday marketing. The HQ in the imagery definitely bears similarities to the old Avengers Compound, with a low-rise curved building shown with the Avengers "A" logo on the side.

This might mean the Avengers Compound was rebuilt since Endgame and could make its debut in Avengers: Doomsday. With two Avengers teams at work (Captain America's Avengers and the New Avengers), this might be where Sam Wilson is operating his team.

The X-Mansion

Marvel Studios

The return of the X-Men from Fox's Marvel franchise is highly anticipated, with Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, and many more legacy actors reprising their superhero roles for the first time in an MCU film.

A core part of Fox's X-Men films was the X-Mansion, aka Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, Charles Xavier's family home that he turned into a school for young mutants and the home of the X-Men team.

The X-Mansion has been shown in disarray in Avengers: Doomsday's teaser trailers, but in the marketing imagery in Shanghai, it is as regal as ever. The convention is also dedicating an entire setup to show the interior of the X-Mansion, including Professor X's wheelchair and library, hinting that it will be a prominent location in the film.

The Baxter Building

Marvel Studios

The Baxter Building was introduced on-screen in the MCU in 2025, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The Avengers Tower-like building is the home base for The Fantastic Four, which houses their state-of-the-art science and research facilities, living quarters, and their robot HERBIE.

The Fantastic Four exist in a different universe from the rest of the Avengers, but the inclusion of the Baxter Building in this marketing confirms that some time will be spent in the Fantastic Four's universe before they come to Earth-616. Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, has also hinted that the Baxter Building will have "a heck of a lot more people in it [in Doomsday]" than just the core Fantastic Four.

Wakanda

Marvel Studios

The once hidden nation of Wakanda is set to play an important role in Avengers: Doomsday, as this latest marketing has highlighted the home of vibranium and the Black Panther. The towering buildings and skyscrapers of Wakanda are detailed in the new imagery, suggesting that the action might once again be taken to Wakanda in Avengers: Doomsday, as it was in Avengers: Infinity War.

The difference this time is that Wakanda will have allies in the underwater nation of Talokan, following the alliance that was forged between Shuri and Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Several Black Panther characters are set to return for Avengers: Doomsday, and Doctor Doom also has a history with the nation in the comics, so it seems likely that the MCU film may draw upon some of that for its story.