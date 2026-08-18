Daredevil Actually Did Have a Hidden Presence in Spider-Man: Brand New Day After All (Photo)

A behind-the-scenes detail from Spider-Man: Brand New Day featured a connection to Charlie Cox's Daredevil, but it never made it on-screen. The widely successful Spider-Man solo film starring Tom Holland brought Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle (aka Punisher) to the big screen for the first time, but many are pointing out that it was a missed opportunity not to include Matt Murdock (Daredevil) at some point. Daredevil's inclusion in Brand New Day would've made sense, considering that Murdock already had a prior connection to Peter Parker after serving as his lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day prop designer William Dixon shared on X that he designed a Nelson, Murdock, and Page business card for Peter Parker's wallet in the film, noting that he "imagined Matt would've given him one" during Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Peter would've held onto it just in case he needed him again.

Sony Pictures

Additional wallet props from the same designer included a Coffee Bean loyalty card and a F.E.A.S.T. card tied to Aunt May's organization in No Way Home.

Sony Pictures

The Nelson, Murdock, and Page branding on the card makes sense because Foggy is still alive during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Multiverse crossover happened during 2024, while Foggy was gunned down by Bullseye in late 2025 (during the opening moments of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, meanwhile, is set four years after No Way Home, while the opening moments of the movie gradually jump through time via a montage showing Spider-Man's evolution in protecting New York during that period.

Marvel Studios

Given that Brand New Day is close to the events of Avengers: Doomsday in the year 2028, it's quite odd that Daredevil was not referenced by either Punisher or Spider-Man. It's possible that this was a deliberate decision from Marvel Studios because they don't want to spoil the events of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, which is set to release on Disney+ in early 2027.

Although Matt Murdock was imprisoned at the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, set photos from Season 3 already revealed that Murdock will suit up once again as Daredevil, and he appears to be a free man fighting Elektra in the streets of New York.

It's Only Right for Spider-Man 5 to Include Charlie Cox's Daredevil

Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 introduced a game-changing moment for Matt Murdock when he announced his secret identity as Daredevil during a public hearing as an effort to destabilize Mayor Wilson Fisk's political.

This key moment sent shockwaves through the MCU's street-level corner, and it's reasonable to assume that Tom Holland's Peter Parker was aware of this revelation during his time in protecting New York as Spider-Man. It's also possible that an off-screen moment between Spider-Man and Punisher revolved around talking about their dynamic with Matt Murdock and his public revelation of his secret identity.

Despite shared street-level elements like the Punisher, The Hand, and the political fallout from Fisk's regime, such as the ascension of new New York City Mayor Sheila Rivera, Daredevil was not referenced on-screen, but Spider-Man 5 could be poised to fix that.

At the end of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter seems poised to restart connections with old friends and allies, believing that doing the hero gig alone is not ideal. One way to embrace a new beginning is to seek out Matt Murdock for advice on the dual-life struggle, given that Matt is on the same path as him after Mysterio revealed his identity at the end of Far From Home.

After Brand New Day gave fans an epic team-up between Punisher and Spider-Man that ended with genuine respect for each other, a proper on-screen collaboration between Daredevil and Spider-Man is the natural next step to expand the MCU's street-level world even further.

Whether it be against a returning Wilson Fisk or a new threat like Tombstone, seeing the Devil of Hell's Kitchen with the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a major opportunity that Marvel Studios shouldn't ignore.