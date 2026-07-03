Daredevil Born Again Set Photos Show Best Look At New Elektra Costume For Season 3

The latest set photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 deliver the best look yet at Elektra’s new costume. Elodie Yung is back as the deadly assassin after nearly a decade away. She last played the character in The Defenders on Netflix in 2017, where she seemingly died alongside Matt Murdock when Midland Circle collapsed on top of them. Marvel Studios never announced her return, but photographers caught Yung filming in Brooklyn a few days ago.

A new set of photos shows Yung suited up again for night shoots in New York City. The images showcase her costume in sharper detail than any previous sighting. This time she wasn’t alone. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil stood beside her between takes, revealing just how closely Elektra’s new look mirrors the suit Matt Murdock wears this season.

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Elektra’s new suit pairs a wine-red sleeveless top with black tactical pants, combat boots, and a crimson sash tied at her waist. Fingerless gloves and matching arm wraps cover her forearms, while she holds onto her trademark twin sai. The finishing touch is the red headband, which Yung now wears across her forehead the way Elektra does in Marvel Comics.

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The color scheme is an interesting choice, since Matt’s Season 3 suit uses the same red-and-black palette. The only difference is Matt's suit has a bright red double-D emblem on the chest and red plating along the arms and legs. Standing together, the two characters look like they’re twinning on purpose.

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A set video from the same shoot caught the pair trading blows in the middle of the street, though the context of the clash is unclear. Daredevil appeared to step in as Elektra closed in on a bloodied man played by Mare of Easttown actor Jack Mulhern, whose mystery character is one of Season 3’s most closely guarded secrets.

The matching suits fuel an obvious theory. Matt starts the season behind bars after confessing his identity in open court, and someone will need to watch over Hell’s Kitchen while he serves his time. Elektra famously took up the Daredevil mantle in the comics during one of Matt’s prison stints, and this costume puts that story firmly on the table. She could just as easily be the one who breaks him out. Either way, these photos suggest the two will share plenty of screen time before the season ends.

Season 3 stages a full reunion of Marvel’s old Netflix lineup. Krysten Ritter returns as Jessica Jones after her Season 2 appearance, joined by Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and Finn Jones’ Danny Rand, while Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye return on the villain side. The new season appears to take inspiration from Ed Brubaker’s The Devil in Cell Block D storyline, which traps Matt in prison alongside criminals he helped convict.

How Big Will Elektra's Role in Daredevil: Born Again Be?

Yung's workload on the Born Again set seems heavy. She filmed rooftop action scenes in Brooklyn as well as action sequences on the streets. There have also been rumors that she fights Bullseye at some point in the season, and the villain’s stunt double was photographed near her in the first set photos that surfaced online.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane hinted at her importance months before cameras caught her. Asked in an interview with Nexus Point News whether Elektra could show up in Season 3, he revealed the writers “go and look at some of the iconic comic book runs:”

"The best way I could put this without giving too much away is that what we do when we’re in the writer’s room is we go and look at some of the iconic comic book runs."

Few characters cut through more of those classic Daredevil comics than Elektra, so a season drawing on them almost demands a meaty part for her.

There is one reason to temper expectations, though. Season 2 struggled at times to give some of its sprawling cast meaningful stories. Season 3's roster is even larger, so Elektra must compete with a long list of returning favorites for attention. Her history with Matt should keep her near the center of things regardless. The show rebuilt his romance with Karen Page across two seasons, and his deadliest ex getting involved in this dynamic could make for interesting drama.