Daredevil Set Photos Unveil First Look At Charlie Cox’s New Suit For Born Again Season 3

New set photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 have given fans a first look at Charlie Cox back in costume, and his new suit is inspired by one of the boldest chapters in Daredevil comic book history. Cox plays Matt Murdock, the blind Hell’s Kitchen lawyer who fights crime at night as the horned vigilante. He has worn plenty of costumes across his Netflix seasons and his Disney+ revival, starting with a homemade black outfit before graduating to a polished red one. This new look comes at a rough moment for the character, who closed out Season 2 disbarred and locked inside a maximum-security prison.

The new Daredevil suit is a red-and-black design that draws on Matt Murdock’s armored costume from the 1990s comics, though it seems like a fresh creation for the MCU. The photos caught a clean-shaven Cox back in the cowl on the show’s New York City set, looking menacing in his new threads. Season 3 started filming months ago. The costume is another sign of how the show plans to evolve its hero, and it answers a long-standing fan wish for more red after a mostly black look last season.

Marvel Television

The photos show a suit with a black base cut through by bright red panels across the sides and shoulders. The hero's iconic double-D emblem also appears in bright red on the chest area. The horned cowl stays black except for the subtle red panel lines and red eye lenses, a contrast that should pop on screen during the show’s signature night-time brawls. His belt is also noticeably red while his gloves remain black.

This dark-with-red palette looks quite similar to a particular comic. In 1993, writer D.G. Chichester and artist Scott McDaniel put Matt Murdock in a suit of armor during the Fall From Grace story, swapping his familiar red for a mostly black, plated costume with red on the chest, gloves, and eyes.

Marvel revived that look for the 2023 miniseries Daredevil: Black Armor. A similar live-action costume taps into an era plenty of fans already know. The Season 3 version borrows the color split without copying the bulky shoulder plating, so the result owes as much to the show’s own designers as it does to the page.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 picks up after a finale that reset the show. In Season 2, Matt revealed his identity in open court to expose Wilson Fisk and clear Karen Page, a choice that cost him his law license and his freedom. Vincent D’Onofrio’s Fisk took a plea deal and left New York, while Matt ended up behind bars.

Marvel Comics

The new season draws on Ed Brubaker’s The Devil in Cell Block D, a comic story that leaves Matt in prison among the criminals he helped put away. With the lead locked up, the early episodes are likely to focus more on the many side characters set to appear. Krysten Ritter returns as Jessica Jones, joined by Mike Colter as Luke Cage and Finn Jones as Danny Rand, the first proper Defenders reunion since the Netflix shows wrapped.

Elodie Yung also comes back as Elektra Natchios, a character absent from the first two seasons of the revival. Marvel hasn’t given Season 3 a firm premiere date, though the studio has adopted an annual release schedule for the show, which means Season 3 will arrive in 2027.

Daredevil’s New Costume Design Makes Him Stand Out

There may be a practical reason the new suit keeps so much black instead of going fully red. Season 3 looks set to surround Matt with other fighters who favor red, so a darker Daredevil helps him stand apart from the pack.

The Hand is reportedly returning in Season 3, and they’ll appear in bright red outfits. The ninja cult reinvented itself and finally adopted the traditional red robes from the comics, a look fans will see in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Daredevil needs to stand out while going toe-to-toe with the Ninja cult, who favor bright red as he does. Consequently, Marvel likely sought a fresh aesthetic that sets itself apart from previous seasons, creating a design that stands out from the Netflix era and the first two seasons on Disney+.

Most fans hoped to see Matt return to an all-red costume following the darker, armored suits of recent seasons. They wished for him to sport the vibrant, comic-accurate scarlet that he has yet to wear while leading his own series. It appears Marvel is gradually integrating this classic aesthetic into his outfit, though. The new costume has bright red panels, hinting he may fully embrace the iconic red design in a future season or follow-up project.