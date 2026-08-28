Marvel Studios Erases 'Daredevil' From Official 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Poster

Marvel erased a major Daredevil Easter egg from one of its new Spider-Man: Brand New Day posters. Before Tom Holland's fourth solo Spider-Man movie hit theaters on July 31, many fans expected Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock to factor into the film in one way or another, especially since Jon Bernthal's Punisher was playing a major role in the web-slinger's world. Unfortunately, Daredevil had no role in the film, and its latest artwork has kept the Man Without Fear at arm's length even further.

The poster in question was originally made by popular Australia-based digital artist BossLogic, who has worked on Marvel art pieces in the past. His Brand New Day poster was initially fan art, but it became so popular among the fanbase that Marvel decided to make it an official poster.

Bosslogic

The image is an upside-down shot of Spider-Man sitting on a rusty metal beam on a rooftop in New York, and it was littered with several Easter eggs connecting Spider-Man to different characters in the MCU. Matt Murdock was one of them. Sony Pictures Australia later shared the poster on its X page as part of the movie's release in Australia.

Bosslogic/Sony Pictures

However, the Daredevil Easter egg BossLogic originally included was no longer in the image. Originally, a wad of gum stuck under Spider-Man's boot pinned a business card that read "Nelson & Murdock: Attorneys at Law" beneath the footwear. In its place is a torn piece of paper that says, "Hi, my name is Peter Parker," a line from the letter Peter wrote MJ at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but never handed to her.

The card represents the beloved Nelson & Murdock firm, established in Daredevil, signifying the journey that the two best friends took together to make it as lawyers in New York City. While integral to the original show, this element, and any presence of Daredevil, has now been erased from the poster.

The removal makes sense, though, since Nelson & Murdock is obsolete in the MCU. Following Foggy Nelson's death in Daredevil: Born Again, Matt closes the old firm and practices as Murdock & McDuffie alongside Kirsten McDuffie.

Interestingly, a more up-to-date card was supposed to feature in the movie itself. Brand New Day production designer Will Dixon recently revealed that he made a "Nelson, Murdock, Page: Attorneys At Law" card for Peter's wallet, imagining that Matt would have given him one during No Way Home and that Peter would have held onto it. Unfortunately, it never made the final cut.

Which Other Easter Eggs Made the Official Brand New Day Poster?

Unfortunate as it is that Daredevil didn't feature in the official Brand New Day poster, other major Easter eggs stayed. These references point to Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, a popular alien many fans badly want in Peter's MCU world, and a host of other characters. The most notable Jean Grey nod comes from a V-Max logo on the poster. Although V-Max represents a premium large-format cinema brand, which fits, since the poster was shared by Sony Pictures Australia, where the format is an Event Cinemas staple, it doubles as a reference to the film.

Fans would recall that "V-Max" was the final message Jean's sister Sara sent her telepathically as she died in the Department of Damage Control's custody. It turned out not to be a clue at all, just the last thing Sara ever saw, a worn-out Vent Max label on the air duct above her. More torn pieces of the letter Peter wrote MJ are also littered across the poster.

Sony Pictures

Then there are the two coins, a penny and a dime, tucked under the ledge Peter sits on, a nod to the Punisher. Frank Castle used to read One Batch, Two Batch to his daughter Lisa, one of her favorite bedtime stories. In Daredevil Season 2, which aired on Netflix, Frank recalls turning down his little girl's plea to read it on his first night home from deployment. He promised to do it the next day, but his family was killed before he had the chance. The "one batch, two batch, penny and dime" rhyme is a big part of Punisher lore, as he often mutters it before he kills.

There's a shuriken stuck under the ledge too, a reference to the Hand, the criminal organization that featured heavily in the Defenders Saga. In Brand New Day, however, they've been defeated and now work as security for the DODC under director Bill Metzger.

Sony Pictures

A scorpion can also be seen crawling next to Spider-Man's right boot, an obvious nod to Michael Mando's Scorpion. The villain is one of the many antagonists Spider-Man battles in New York, although he was mostly under Jean's control.

Sony Pictures

Speaking of popular Spidey antagonists, the poster also features a boomerang, referencing Boomerang, one of the bad guys Spidey defeats in Brand New Day's opening montage.

Sony Pictures

A giant handprint is left on the ledge as well, a reference to Mark Ruffalo's Jade Giant, the Hulk, who returned to his savage roots when Jean toyed with Bruce Banner's mind.