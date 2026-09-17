Avengers: Doomsday Merch Trailer Shows Gambit & Magneto Fighting Doctor Doom & The Sentinels

Avengers: Doomsday just found a new way to tease one of its biggest battles, and it didn't even need any of the actual movie to do it. Heading into theaters on December 18, the MCU event is shaping up to be a true turning point, promising to pit its heroes in a battle greater than anything that's come before. At the center of it all is Robert Downey Jr., returning to Marvel Studios as the villainous Doom. He won't just be taking on the Avengers and the Fantastic Four either, as the X-Men from Fox's old movies have been pulled into the fight, including Ian McKellan's Magneto and Channing Tatum's Gambit.

Hot Toys just released a fun stop-motion trailer for its upcoming Avengers: Doomsday Cosbi Plush Keychain line. Set to upbeat, almost circus-like music, the video imagines a miniature battle between Doom and several of the movie's biggest heroes and mutants, all played by the tiny plush versions of the cast.

The Doctor Doom Cosbi Plush is the first to appear, popping out of its box and taking over the screen before the video shifts into full stop-motion mode. One important note is that it does truly seem like all these little plush designs are based on the official Doomsday costumes, and that's no different here with Doom.

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In the video, the Avengers plushes quickly surround him, and Doom wastes no time jumping far away to make his escape. The entire rest of this sequence feels like a kid playing with their toys.

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Sam Wilson's Captain America (Anthony Mackie) is shown flying after him first, fitted with his goggles, shield, and small wings, chasing Doom through the air.

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A smirking Cyclops (James Marsden) pops up next, hopping between multiple rocks as he searches for Doom, complete with a final laser beam animation shooting out of his mask.

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With lightning crashing and thunder rumbling behind them, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) then steps in to confront Doom, wielding both Stormbreaker and Mjolnir. Even in this fierce moment, Doom still manages to slip away and the toy-filled footage continues.

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Channing Tatum's Gambit plush then appears with a mischievous grin and a glowing red spade playing card in hand.

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Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) takes the forefront next, his stretchy plush arms wobbling around, while the Gambit plush can be seen in the background continuing to chase after Doom.

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Gambit keeps up the pursuit with his glowing card, and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) shows up right behind him, with his sharp New Avengers look from the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene.

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Then comes arguably the best moment of the whole video: Magneto floating in midair, with a toy visualization of his magnetic powers shooting from his hands. It even looks like he's actually gotten hold of Doom, sending the villain flailing up in the sky near the mutant.

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And just like that, the large Sentinel plushes show up too, already under Doom's control, a detail that lines up with the movie itself, as Doom taking control of them was one of the biggest moments at the end of the Avengers: Doomsday Special Look that premiered during D23.

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Hot Toys also shared a set of official marketing images showing off the full Cosbi Plush Keychain Collection and the decorative boxes they'll come in.

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To recap, the lineup includes nine total character types, including Doom, Captain America, Thor, Cyclops, Gambit, Magneto, Reed Richards, and Bucky Barnes, with a Sentinel being the set's "Mystery Cosbi."

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The keychains are sold in the popular blind-box format, so fans won't know exactly which plush they're getting until they open it, but if you buy the $220 USD full set, all the keychains are guaranteed to be different. The collection is now up for pre-order, with shipping listed to begin by the end of October.

The new merch trailer for Avengers: Doomsday can be watched below:

Explaining the X-Men Universe Doomsday Fight

The first two trailers have made it pretty clear that Doom's first big confrontation might actually take place in the X-Men's universe, Earth-10005.

Before the Avengers turn their attention to Doom himself, they're shown clashing with the X-Men across that wasteland, including a Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Gambit showdown and Cyclops readying his optic blast. It's probably only once Doom unleashes the Sentinels that the two sides realize their common enemy and are forced into an alliance.

Thor, though, is the only Avenger actually shown going after Doom directly in that setting, in a clash where Doom stops the full force of Stormbreaker with just two fingers. Still, it's unclear who else might get pulled into that fight, as it seems to be in a similar part of the story sequence.

Could the Cosbi Plush trailer have hinted that Magneto will factor into it, too? Ian McKellen was shown in his iconic helmet during the Special Look trailer and official merchandise, so he will be in action for some of the movie.

Maybe this is around the time Magneto destroys New Jersey, in an attempt to slow down Doom.