Marvel Studios Officially Unveils Paul Bettany's New Vision Costume (Photos)

Marvel Studios is bringing back Paul Bettany's Vision in 2026's VisionQuest series with a brand-new costume. The upcoming Disney+ show, set to premiere on October 14, serves as the final chapter of the WandaVision trilogy. Following his escape from the same people who wanted to turn him back into a weapon, VisionQuest shows White Vision attempting to find his place in the world, using remnants of Tony Stark's previous artificial intelligence (AI) entities to help him navigate the ever-changing world.

Official footage has shown different looks at Paul Bettany's MCU hero, including a brand-new comic-accurate costume. Alongside his human form first seen in Avengers: Infinity War and a White Vision design, Marvel Studios' VisionQuest trailer revealed Paul Bettany's Vision will have a fourth distinct costume for the Disney+ series. A comic-accurate green-and-gold variant of his classic MCU suit with red accents appears at the 1:53 mark.

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Vision's upgraded costume appears to be his final one, as he can be seen duking it out against James Spader's Ultron (who also has his fourth form in VisionQuest) in the trailer.

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It is unknown how Vision's new costume manifested in VisionQuest, but it's possible he will create it after fully restoring his memories.

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With the Mind Stone gone, Vision's comic-accurate costume seems to adopt a new gem in place of the former Infinity Stone. In Marvel Comics, Vision uses a solar gem on his forehead that absorbs sunlight and converts it into the energy he needs to live, allowing him to fire a powerful beam of optical energy.

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Created by writer Roy Thomas and artist John Buscema, Vision debuted this look in The Avengers # 57 in 1968. Vision's base suit is infused with a deep emerald-green color palette, paired with a bright yellow-gold cape, boots, gloves, and trunks.

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The standout feature in Vision's comic-accurate costume is his high-collar yellow cape. While Marvel Comics' version features an oversized collar, the MCU Vision's fourth costume seems to downsize it slightly, though he still adopts the collar aesthetic. Paul Bettany's fourth Vision costume retains the crimson red face and hands, and he also appears to have created a stylized triangular yellow symbol directly on his chest.

The original MCU vision, which debuted in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, featured the perfect combination of comic-to-screen translation and MCU-adjacent elements. Vision's look still has the classic green-and-yellow look, but Marvel Studios grounded him with textured vibranium plating, a muted cape, and a crimson red complexion with the inclusion of the Mind Stone.

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Vision's first MCU design looks distinct from other synthetic characters, as he appears to be pure machinery rather than a man in a cheap costume. The evolved design of Paul Bettany's Vision in VisionQuest looks sleeker, advanced, and more closely aligned with his comic-book counterpart.

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WandaVision gave Paul Bettany's Vision two distinct costumes. One of the most talked-about moments in the Elizabeth Olsen-led series occurred during the show's Halloween episode; Vision appeared wearing a homemade green-and-yellow costume featuring comic-accurate elements, including an oversized collar and a yellow chest emblem.

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Vision's old-school look was portrayed as a sitcom gag in the Malcolm in the Middle-inspired WandaVision episode, allowing him to blend in with the suburban Westview setting. Although this MCU moment is a one-off, it is widely seen as a great callback to Vision's comic book history.

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VisionQuest is also bringing back the classic White Vision design first seen at the end of WandaVision. SWORD's White Vision design stripped away every trace of color from the former Avengers hero, showcasing a pale, emotionally vacant version of Vision that mirrored the character's emptiness.

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VisionQuest's White Vision design stays faithful to the all-white reconstruction from WandaVision, but with a few visual upgrades. The new White Vision look in the upcoming Disney+ series features additional white-gold metallic detailing on his chestpiece, matching the highlights on the suit's belt, boots, and gauntlets.

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White Vision's new look is important in VisionQuest because it accelerates the character's evolution through its upgraded visual design. Giving Paul Bettany's MCU character an upgraded White Vision look adds depth and finish that the 2021 version lacked.

Vision's Final VisionQuest Look Has a Deeper Meaning

The continuity across all four costumes of Paul Bettany's Vision is compelling. Each one marks a different meaning at a different point in his identity. The original Age of Ultron design signals his birth as a new hero, the Halloween version is a parody that respects his comic book roots, and White Vision represents the start of his blank slate.

Vision's final VisionQuest look in the official trailer takes on new meaning, moving closer to self-possession and entering a newfound chapter of his rebirth. The MCU hero's upgrade in the Disney+ series feels as if his post-WandaVision journey allowed him to inhabit the reconstruction and begin shaping it into his own.

White Vision might be the core design of Paul Bettany's MCU hero in a good chunk of VisionQuest, but he could slowly evolve into the final suit as the season progresses. It's possible that his old colors will gradually return as he regains his memories, while the upgrades (the collar, the solar gem, and the chest emblem) are added to convey that he is embracing a version of himself he is willing to become.