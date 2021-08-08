WandaVision Halloween! Disney Unveils Adult Costumes For Scarlet Witch & Vision's MCU Designs

Marvel's WandaVision on Disney+ was a literal treasure trove of references and tributes to not just television sitcom history, but also Marvel Comics.

One of the best was featured in Episode 6 titled "All-New Halloween Spooktacular" where Wanda and Vision wore their comic book costumes for Westview's Halloween celebration.

Granted, the couple never attributed their respective fashion choices to the comics. In fact, Wanda claimed she was dressed as a Sokovian fortune-teller while Vision was a Mexican wrestler.

However, the fans knew better and appreciated the clever way the series creators managed to work in their classic looks.

Now, just ahead of Halloween in this reality, Disney has released a fun way for guests to live out their own Halloween in Westview (but hopefully without that whole mind control thing).

DISNEY UNVEILS SCARLET WITCH & VISION'S HALLOWEEN COSTUMES

Marvel

ShopDisney recently released adult costume versions of Scarlet Witch and Vision's comic book outfits inspired by their special Halloween episode.

Described as an official Scarlet Witch costume by Rubie's, Wanda's Scarlet Witch costume is priced at $59.99 and comes with her signature red bodysuit, pink tights, gloves, removable cap, and her iconic red headpiece.

Disney

Surprisingly, the red boots and red wig are not included.

Vision's costume is also listed as an official Vision costume by Rubie's and priced at $59.99.

Disney

The costume includes Vision's jumpsuit with stirrups and attached hood, along with his gloves, shorts, cape, and the mind stone-shaped applique on the front of the hood.

Still, like Wanda's costume, what's not included is his yellow shoes and makeup to achieve his purplish-red coloring.

AN UNUSUAL HALLOWEEN COUPLE

Considering Marvel's success with its Disney+ series, costumes inspired by WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and now Loki is sure to be in demand this coming Halloween and beyond for cosplay and conventions.

However, these particular costumes for Scarlet Witch and Vision are different in that they're incredibly meta.

After all, in addition to being inspired by the comics, they're Halloween costumes based on Halloween costumes that two Avengers wore in a television series that's about a television series. Hey, Agatha called it chaos magic for a reason, right?

So what else do Marvel fans need for their own ultimate Halloween Spooktacular? Perhaps a costume of Richard E. Grant's Classic Loki, and definitely a pet costume for Gator Loki.