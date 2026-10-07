Star Wars Finally Admits Its Boba Fett Mistake

Star Wars owned up to making a big mistake in Boba Fett's story from past projects. Introduced in 1980's Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back, Boba Fett has become one of the most iconic bounty hunters in entertainment history, showing up across the entire Star Wars universe over the last 40 years. However, in his latest appearance, one major error from his journey came into the spotlight.

Star Wars released a new animated LEGO special on Disney+ titled LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian. This included a look at a LEGO version of Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett, who flew into action in the classic Slave I starship seen in most of his past live-action appearances.

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At the 19:25 mark, the dialogue takes a hilarious shot at the design of Boba Fett's ship, as he meets up with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, better known as the Mandalorian. As the two compare their ships, the Slave I and the Razorcrest (the latter of which returned in The Mandalorian & Grogu), Din Djarin jokes that no one can "even tell which part is the front and which is the back" of Boba's ship, to which Boba replies, "That's what so great about it:"

Din Djarin: "I have a better ship." Boba Fett: "My ship is way better." Din Djarin: "You can't even tell which part is the front and which is the back." Boba Fett: "That's what's so great about it."

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Because the ship is flying at a 90-degree angle, unlike when it is on the ground, this point from Din Djarin on the front and back is valid for fans. Many have criticized the ship's design over the years, calling it a mistake and quite confusing compared to other vessels in the Star Wars universe.

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This is far from the only joke this special makes about the original Star Wars stories, and it is not even the only time it pokes fun at Boba Fett specifically.

Later in the special, Majordomo introduces Boba Fett as not only the Daimyo of Tattoine but also the "sort of son of Jango Fett," noting that Boba is not only a clone of Jango but also, in a way, his son. Notably, Boba is the only clone made on Kamino to be completely unaltered, as the others were made to be more obedient for battle.

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Later on, Mythrol and EV-9D9 argue over which stories they want to hear about Boba Fett. The debate is between Boba Fett's backstory on Tatooine and the story of how Mando got Grogu back, making fun of how Morrison's live-action The Book of Boba Fett series was a mashup of both; this did not sit well with fans upon the show's release.

Mythrol: "Tell us how you got to be Daimyo on Tatooine." EV-9D9: "No, no. I want to know how Mando got Grogu back." Mythrol: "Well, I want to hear about Boba Fett." Majordomo: "Good sirs! The two stories you wish to hear are serendipitously intertwined, and both end with the victory of the heroic Boba Fett."

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Boba Fett's Future in Star Wars Explained

Star Wars

Temuera Morrison has not been seen as the live-action Boba Fett since his solo series, The Book of Boba Fett, ran for one season in 2021. While this is part of a larger trend of Star Wars' presence on Disney+ shrinking in recent years, there have been no updates on Morrison's potential return to his most iconic character.

The only other time Morrison has been seen in live-action was in 2022's Obi-Wan Kenobi, which featured a cameo from him as a veteran Clone Trooper, complete with a massive beard. However, after The Book of Boba Fett ended with Boba defeating the Pyke Syndicate and establishing himself as the ruler of Mos Espa on Tatooine, he has not been heard from since.

The future looks bleak for Morrison's return, as there are no confirmed projects set during Boba's life in the timeline. While he has played the role in animated stories, his current options appear limited as Lucasfilm reworks its plans for new stories behind the scenes for 2027 and beyond.