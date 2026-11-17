LEGO collectors finally caught the first true look at the new Harry Potter minifigure, inspired by HBO's reboot show star, Dominic McLaughlin. J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World has been a cornerstone of LEGO's IP-based ranges since 2001, when the first set arrived with a classically yellow-faced Harry Potter to tie in with the theatrical release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The range has expanded and evolved in major ways in almost two decades, including a LEGO video game adaptation of all seven stories from TT Games. Now that Harry Potter is returning to screens on HBO, starting with Season 1 on Christmas Day, it will surprise nobody that new LEGO sets are on the way, which will now base the titular wizard on Dominic McLaughlin, not Daniel Radcliffe.

A recent LEGO leak unveiled the first high-res look at the brand-new, redesigned minifigure of Dominic McLaughlin's Harry Potter, who will debut in HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in December. It's unclear what set this figure hails from, as LEGO has yet to announce its plans for rebooted sets, but it could be a festive one, as the Boy Who Lived is wearing the emerald-green jumper that Katherine Parkinson's Molly Weasley gifts him during his first year at Hogwarts.

The leak comes after LEGO confirmed during September's Back to Hogwarts showcase that it will deliver new sets tied to the HBO reboot show. Not only did the brick manufacturer unveil a redesigned Harry Potter logo, but it also showed off a blurry look at the Golden Trio's new figures, inspired by McLaughin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

The Harry Potter figure on display on Back to Hogwarts Day was clearly wearing his Gryffindor sweater and tie, not his full robes or the Weasley-gifted Christmas jumper that takes center stage in the latest leaks. That all but confirms that LEGO has plans for multiple HBO-themed sets and minifigure variants.

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LEGO Harry has clearly been tweaked to more closely resemble McLaughlin, evolving from this year's "Mini Hogwarts Castle" and other recent sets. The previous iteration of the figure mostly represented a generic version of the Wizarding World's savior, not directly inspired by either live-action actor.

As it stands, LEGO isn't expected to pivot exclusively to sets inspired by McLaughlin and the HBO show. Various Chamber of Secrets releases, including its own Collector's Edition, are rumored to be coming in early 2027, despite the fact that HBO won't reach J.K. Rowling's second novel until late 2027 or 2028.

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What to Expect From LEGO's HBO Harry Potter Season 1 Range

LEGO has redesigned its Harry Potter and other minifigures many times over the years, but the pivot to a whole new actor is truly a historic moment for the brand. The new beginning on HBO opens the doors for LEGO to release updated versions of countless major sets from the last 25 years, including yet another Hogwarts Castle exterior to match the show's updated look.

While the need to recollect Harry Potter's many witches and wizards will frustrate some collectors, it also offers new opportunities for LEGO. For instance, the HBO series will feature Peter Serafinowicz as Peeves the Poltergeist, who wasn't in the movies and thus hasn't had a minifigure in decades, proving that the reinvented range has potential to be more than just a money grab or rehash of past sets.

One of the sets rumored to be released in January 2027 is "First Year at Hogwarts Castle," which has been speculated to tie into the reboot, given that Harry's freshman term will take the spotlight on HBO around the same time. The $109.99 set's rather generic name may indicate that it will feature multiple major moments and characters at Hogwarts from across Season 1, not just one scene.