It’s Official: HBO’s Harry Potter Won’t Be a Yearly Release, But That’s Not the Problem You Think It Is

HBO boss Casey Bloys clarified the release schedule plans for Harry Potter's reboot TV show. Warner Bros. and HBO will begin one of their biggest endeavors ever as they set out to adapt J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter a second time. The seven-book saga comes with some challenges for Hollywood, as each season notably takes place across a year of these wizarding kids' lives, requiring short windows between outings, despite the massive scales of these stories. Season 1 will begin this year, and Season 2 is already in production, while the streamer is planning for the adaptation to span the next decade (up to the mid-2030s).

Deadline spoke with HBO's Chairman and CEO, Casey Bloys, about Harry Potter's planned release schedule, confirming that the seven-season adaptation won't be released annually. When asked if the blockbuster TV reboot can keep up an annual release with its tight production schedule, Bloys clarified that it won't be possible, but they will be working to "bring it back as quickly as possible."

He also settled some fears as he stated that "it's not going to be 2 years" between seasons, as some HBO originals like House of the Dragon have had:

"No. We’re trying as hard to bring it back as quickly as possible. It’s not going to be 2 years [between seasons], but we’re trying hard to keep it as compressed as possible."

Harry Potter was originally announced as a decade-long endeavor, with the seven seasons expected to span 10 years, just like the movies were from 2001 to 2011. Deadline questioned Bloys on whether a 10-year run is still the plan for the Wizarding World, the HBO boss simply retorted, "Who knows?:"

"Who knows? Each book is a huge event. I’m right now thinking about season by season as far as what it all adds up to. But I can tell you, Christmas Day is going to be a great launch day for 'Harry Potter.'"

Harry Potter is set to begin its eight-episode first season, adapting J.K. Rowling's first novel, The Philosopher's Stone, on Christmas Day (December 25). Season 2 is already in production in the U.K., although no release window has been announced, and presumably none will be for some time.

Why Fans Shouldn't Worry About Harry Potter's HBO Release Schedule

HBO

Despite what some may remember, the Harry Potter movies weren't released annually; instead, they were spaced about a year and a half apart. The average wait between movies was 504 days (16.5 months), and that figure stretches to 548 days (18 months) when excluding the shortened window between The Deathly Hallows' two parts, as they were shot concurrently as one movie instead:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone - November 16, 2001

- November 16, 2001 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets - November 15, 2002 (364 days later)

- November 15, 2002 (364 days later) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban - May 31, 2004 (563 days later)

- May 31, 2004 (563 days later) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire - November 18, 2005 (536 days later)

- November 18, 2005 (536 days later) Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix - July 12, 2007 (601 days later)

- July 12, 2007 (601 days later) Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - July 15, 2009 (734 days later)

- July 15, 2009 (734 days later) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 - November 19, 2010 (492 days later)

- November 19, 2010 (492 days later) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 - July 15, 2001 (238 days later)

HBO started filming Harry Potter Season 1 in July 2025 and wrapped 10 months later, in May 2026, leaving a 17-month window from production start to its Christmas Day premiere this year. The studio is getting ahead of the game by starting filming Season 2, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, in August, setting it up to premiere around Christmas 2027 or Early 2028.

If Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is the global phenomenon that most are expecting, HBO is bound to move quickly on a Season 3 renewal to minimize the gaps between seasons. However, should the show struggle for whatever reason, HBO could hold off on formally greenlighting Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban until later, possibly causing a longer wait between seasons.

It's encouraging to hear Casey Bloys directly confirm that, no, "it's not going to be 2 years" between seasons, meaning the gaps will probably be closer to 1.5 years, similar to Warner Bros.' Harry Potter movies. The streamer will naturally be cautious to avoid the show's child actors aging too much, although the more action-packed later seasons may cause delays due to larger VFX undertakings.

Let's say HBO hypothetically managed to complete Harry Potter's seven-season run while maintaining roughly 1.5-year windows between seasons. The rough estimated release schedule could take the Wizarding World reboot through to Winter 2035, when it would debut Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, featuring a roughly 21-year-old Dominic McLaughlin and a 89-year-old John Lithgow: