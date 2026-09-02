HBO’s Harry Potter Cast Already Looks Much Older For Season 2 Filming

The cast of HBO's Harry Potter reboot already looks older for Season 2 (and it's for the best). The debut season of the HBO Harry Potter series will introduce Dominic McLaughlin's Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton's Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout's Ron Weasley as the new core trio of the franchise, and they will start their journey in Hogwarts at an age the books actually require: 11 years old. HBO had a clear strategy in mind during the casting process, looking for young, talented actors while betting that this same trio could grow with the story over seven seasons instead of aging out of it.

HBO has already renewed Harry Potter for Season 2, which will focus on the Chamber of Secrets storyline and have the trio aged up a year to 12 (the exact age they are in the book). HBO's strategy is set to pay off in the sophomore season, but it came with a strict production schedule to achieve the desired look so they will still look 12 years old on-screen.

Harry Potter Season 2 began filming in August 2026, months before Season 1's Christmas Day premiere. This is a deliberate decision so that the core trio would still look like second-years instead of kids who had already outgrown the story. This production schedule and renewal timeline clearly set a precedent for how HBO plans to stack future seasons of Harry Potter tightly.

The official press-tour photos for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (via Screen Pulse) revealed the first clear look at the aged-up core trio of the reboot, showing how Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will look as 12-year-olds heading into their second year in Hogwarts.

HBO

There is a clear difference between the cast's first official look from the Season 1 casting announcement and the press tour looks taken from Season 2's filming. The core trio looks taller. Stanton's hair is longer and heavier, McLaughlin's face has lost the roundness that defined his Season 1 look, and Stout's cheeks have sharpened (a primary indicator of facial aging).

HBO

The plan is going well for HBO's Harry Potter series, and they are on the right track if they continue to follow their seven-season plan of ensuring that the actors won't age out of their roles.

Harry, Ron, and Hermione at 11 and 12: HBO Cast vs. the Films

Dominic McLaughlin - Harry Potter

HBO

Age while filming:

Season 1 (started July 2025) - 11

Season 2 (started August 2026) - 12

Dominic McLaughlin was born in 2014 and was 11 when HBO announced him as the new Harry Potter in May 2025. According to the TV Insider, McLaughlin was born on January 1, 2014. McLaughlin was roughly the same age as Daniel Radcliffe when he began shooting Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in September 2000.

Warner Bros. used a similar strategy with its production schedule for Chamber of Secrets, starting filming (via Daily Sun) just days after the release of The Sorcerer's Stone. They began production in late November 2001 and wrapped in July 2002. Radcliffe (who was born on July 23, 1989) was 12 years old when filming began, turning 13 near the end of Chamber of Secrets' production schedule.

The fact that Radcliffe was already stretching toward 13 by the time the second film wrapped made it clear that HBO was right on schedule before filming for the third book ensued.

HBO

In comparison, McLaughlin is filming a good chunk of Season 2 at 12 years old, before turning 13 on New Year's Day 2027. Filming for Season 1 began in July 2025 and wrapped in May 2026. The lengthy schedule makes sense because of its eight-episode structure. This means that McLaughlin would be 13 years old toward the end of production for Season 2, setting up a clear transition for his age and story in The Prisoner of Azkaban.

Harry's storyline in Chamber of Secrets involves many ups and downs, such as being rescued by Ron and his brothers from the Dursleys via their flying Ford Anglia, encountering the giant spider Aragog, and becoming the main suspect when the Chamber opens in Hogwarts. All of this leads to the inevitable confrontation with Tom Riddle's memory and the Basilisk lurking in the chamber. This is the book where he also obtained the Sword of Gryffindor, only for it to disappear and reemerge years later.

Arabella Stanton - Hermione Granger

HBO

Age while filming:

Season 1 (started July 2025) - 11

Season 2 (started August 2026) - 12

Like Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton was cast as Hermione at age 11. Stanton, born on April 11, 2014, turned 12 in April of this year, meaning she was mostly 11 during the bulk of filming for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (filming wrapped in May 2026).

With Season 2 just starting filming in August 2026, Stanton would be the same age as her book counterpart during the novels' Chambers of Secrets timeline.

In the movies, Emma Watson, the Harry Potter film's Hermione, was the youngest of the original trio and still looked like a first-year through most of the second film. Watson, born on April 15, 1990, was 11 at the start of filming for the Chamber of Secrets movie in November 2001, and she later turned 12 a few months before production wrapped in July 2002.

HBO

Hermione had a rather important role in Chamber of Secrets, despite being sidelined in the final battle due to being petrified by the Basilisk. She was the one who pieced together the mystery of the chamber, identifying the basilisk from the pipes, brewing the Polyjuice Potion to transform Harry and Ron into Malfoy's cronies to find out if Draco is the Heir of Slytherin, and navigating Mudblood slurs from Malfoy.

Alastair Stout - Ron Weasley

HBO

Age while filming:

Season 1 (started July 2025) - 11

Season 2 (started August 2026) - 12

Unlike his Harry Potter co-stars, Alastair Stout's official birthday has yet to be released online, but it's reasonable to assume he is the same age as McLaughlin and Stanton, as this aligns with the main goal of HBO's casting strategy. This means that Stout's age will be roughly the same as Stanton's and McLaughlin's during Season 2 filming, placing him at 12 years old.

HBO

In comparison, Rupert Grint, the Harry Potter movies' Ron Weasley, was the oldest of the original trio by a clear margin. Grint, born on August 24, 1988, was two years older than Emma Watson and a year older than Daniel Radcliffe. This means that he was already 13 years old before filming for Chamber of Secrets began in November 2001, and turned 14 a month after production wrapped in July 2002.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets gave Ron some of the book's major moments. Ron drove the Weasleys' Ford Anglia to save Harry from the Dursleys. His wand was broken throughout the second year, leading to both hilarious and concerning moments, and he confronted his fear of spiders when he faced Aragog. There is also some commentary on Ron's insecurity about being the sixth brother and the poor kid at Hogwarts.