Rumors of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch returning to the MCU have been swirling for months, and a new photo that surfaced ahead of Avengers: Doomsday lends them serious credence. Wanda was last seen in live action in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she met her apparent end on Mount Wundagore. Her corpse was never shown, though, and anyone familiar with comic book films knows that no one is truly dead until irrefutable evidence is presented on screen.

Elizabeth Olsen's movement coach and stunt double, Jennifer White, recently posted an image to her Instagram story that suggests Olsen's time in the MCU may be far from over. It featured a Sennheiser wireless audio pack, the type of equipment commonly used on major film productions. The device also displayed the phrase "WE COULD BE THE LAST ONES LEFT ALIVE," a lyric from the song Move by Milo Greene.

Marvel Studios

This feels like more than a simple song reference but rather a cryptic message White is trying to convey. She also reposted a shot of herself from the set of Captain America: Civil War in Wanda Maximoff's costume from the film's airport scene, alongside the caption "time to teleport." On their own, these posts might seem random as stunt doubles share behind-the-scenes photos all the time, but the timing says otherwise.

Jennifer White

White put them up in late August, amid reports that Avengers: Doomsday was undergoing reshoots. Insider Daniel Richtman first reported the development, claiming that Marvel was "adding a lot of cameos [to Avengers: Doomsday] now." If White was back on set working with Olsen on one of Marvel's biggest films yet, it makes sense that she would be excited enough to drop small teases on social media.

Richtman's report also mentioned that Secret Wars would begin shooting "at the end of September," so it is possible that White and Olsen are preparing for that film instead. Marvel is drawing inspiration from Jonathan Hickman's Secret Wars comic run for the movie, and with Scarlet Witch tied to that storyline, bringing her back would be a reasonable move. Interestingly, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner also posted a close-up of his character's costume from the 2021 Disney+ series on his own Instagram story around the same time, further lending legitimacy to the rumors.

There Is More Evidence to Suggest Elizabeth Olsen Might Be Returning

Beyond these posts, several developments over the course of the year point to Olsen reprising her role as Scarlet Witch. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, Marvel put a Latverian witch costume on rotating display at its booth, and the outfit changed colors over the course of the convention, cycling through green, orange, and purple versions, each concealed behind a metal mask.

The orange costume passed for a shade of red in certain lighting, leading many fans to theorize that Wanda might appear in Doomsday or Secret Wars as one of the witches serving Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. There's also a famous storyline, Avengers: The Children's Crusade, in which Doom kidnaps Wanda and manipulates her into working for him.

Additionally, a recent Doctor Doom action figure depicts the character wielding red magic instead of his traditional green energy. That immediately calls to mind the chaos magic Wanda uses, hinting at a strong Scarlet Witch connection in the film. Another piece of Doomsday merchandise revealed that Doom will use a book of spells similar to the Darkhold, the sinister artifact Wanda studied in Multiverse of Madness. Between the merchandise and the film's trailers, everything points to a heavily magic-centric movie, which makes it a natural place for characters like Doctor Strange and Wanda to appear next.

Marvel and the actress herself, meanwhile, have played coy about a return. Olsen told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2025 that she would not be coming back as Wanda anytime soon, pointing out that she had left London, where Doomsday was filming, after wrapping another project.

Avengers: Doomsday director Joe Russo also answered a fan's question about Olsen's return with a smile and a simple "We shall see." Marvel stars denying their involvement is nothing new. Andrew Garfield spent months insisting he wasn't in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and keeping roles shrouded in mystery has practically become studio tradition at this point.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige left the door wide open for a potential return in 2022, teasing that "anything's possible in the Multiverse" when asked about Wanda's future. Meanwhile, scooper AlexFromCC claimed that WandaVision would serve as "obligatory" viewing before Doomsday and Secret Wars, a recommendation that would make little sense unless Wanda's story plays a key role in both films.