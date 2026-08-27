Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Double Photo Sparks MCU Return Hopes

Elizabeth Olsen's movement coach and body double posted a cryptic Instagram story that sparked speculation about Scarlet Witch's MCU return in one of the next two Avengers movies. Olsen's Wanda Maximoff hasn't been on-screen since her sacrifice at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but many believe she is not dead and is bound to return before the Multiverse Saga ends. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige bluntly addressed Scarlet Witch's return in a September 2022 interview, only teasing that "anything's possible in the Multiverse." Elizabeth Olsen is not part of the official Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement in March 2025, but her exclusion still doesn't stop MCU fans from awaiting her return in the upcoming Marvel crossover or even Avengers: Secret Wars.

Jennifer White, Elizabeth Olsen's movement coach and stunt double for her role as Scarlet Witch, posted a cryptic Instagram story of her time working for Marvel Studios, fueling speculation that Wanda Maximoff could appear in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

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While this latest post can be argued to be simply a throwback, the timing is hard to ignore. According to a report from entertainment scooper My Time to Shine, some of the cast and crew of Avengers: Doomsday are still filming additional scenes deemed important to the finished product ahead of its December 18 release date. This was corroborated by reliable insider Daniel Richtman, who also reported that production for Avengers: Secret Wars will begin "at the end of September."

Based on this evidence, signs point to the fact that Olsen might be reprising her role as the Scarlet Witch in the upcoming MCU crossover events, and this decision makes sense because sidelining a clear-cut powerhouse like Wanda is a mistake.

Elizabeth Olsen has made it clear that she is not part of Avengers: Doomsday. In a March 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olsen confirmed that she will not return as Wanda Maximoff anytime soon, but this isn't the first time that a Marvel star has lied about their involvement.

In May 2025, Avengers: Doomsday director Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers gave a blunt response to Olsen's potential appearance in the film, saying only, "We shall see," when asked.

The denials and the pattern of playing coy have been a familiar trend among MCU stars, and Olsen could end up as a late-surprising entrant in Avengers: Doomsday, potentially as an ally or Doctor Doom's secret weapon in the coming conflict.

Marvel Studios' official display at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 last month only added fuel to the rumors of Scarlet Witch's return after it showed one of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom's Latverian Witches in Avengers: Doomsday. Showcasing this witch has only bolstered the chances of a Scarlet Witch appearance because it would make sense for Doom to ally himself with a powerful figure like Wanda to ensure that he would achieve his goals for the Multiverse.

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Wanda and her reality-warping hex abilities are a natural fit for the incursion-heavy plot of Avengers: Doomsday, and it would give her a compelling reason to intervene as the fate of all realities hangs in the balance.

Why Avengers: Doomsday & Avengers: Secret Wars Need Wanda Maximoff

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The MCU's Wanda Maximoff is one of the few characters whose powers and unfinished arc could provide the necessary game-changing development to advance the plot forward in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

With Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom confirmed to use magic as one of his strongest assets in the crossover, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch can seamlessly be integrated into the story, considering she also has the tools that can rewrite existence on a massive scale. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' ending positioned Wanda with a clear redemption arc, but this might be delayed due to her rumored inclusion as one of the Latverian Witches under Doom's control.

One prevailing theory holds that Doom "saved" Wanda when Mount Wundagore collapsed, knowing how powerful she truly was. Doom would then control Scarlet Witch using his magic and possibly siphoning some of it to enhance his own abilities. This would explain why Doom is so powerful in Avengers: Doomsday.

Following Scarlet Witch's potential return in Doomsday, there is a chance that her full-blown redemption could happen in Avengers: Secret Wars, where she finally breaks out of Doom's control and uses her powers to help defeat the Multiverse Saga's big bad, restore reality to what it was, and erase Doom's Battleworld. While Doom is the villain who wants to create a universe to his liking by rewriting it, Wanda is the hero who already tried, failed, and learned what it costs. Pitting both of them against each other would be ideal, as it can finally fulfill Scarlet Witch's story and turn her from the villain to a redeemed hero.