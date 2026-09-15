Disney+ Officially Unveils Marvel's New Avengers Roster

Disney+ officially revealed Marvel's brand-new Avengers lineup, and it's missing key members from the team's original roster. Marvel established the premise that the Avengers roster has never been fixed, with the lineup changing with every era, medium, and audience. The MCU introduced the original six Avengers: Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Hulk, as the core foundation of the Infinity Saga, and it has evolved since their debut in 2012's The Avengers. The Thunderbolts* ending then introduced the New Avengers to the MCU, with a lineup led by Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes. Marvel Comics introduced many distinct teams, most notably the core founding five, namely Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, Hank Pym's Ant-Man, and Janet van Dyne's Wasp.

X-Men '97, a series that shared continuity with Spider-Man: The Animated Series and the Iron Man cartoons, confirmed that the Avengers exist, but they rarely appeared as a full team, as former showrunner Beau DeMayo confirmed on X in May 2024 that most of them are off-world due to being occupied with the Kree-Shi'ar war. Still, some members of the team appeared in cameo capacity in the first two seasons, such as Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Black Panther.

2010's The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes cartoon featured a lineup that stayed closest to the comics, notably the founding five members plus Captain America, Black Panther, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and Vision. 2013's Avengers: Assemble, meanwhile, mirrored the MCU's Original Six founding members while adding Falcon as the new recruit.

Disney+ is joining the trend by introducing a brand-new Avengers lineup in the first teaser trailer for Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up. Set to premiere on the streamer on September 24, the trailer featured the lineup of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Wasp, and Black Panther. Hank Pym's Ant-Man is set to appear in the upcoming special as well, but is missing from the shot. Thor, Hawkeye, and Black Widow are also missing in this special.

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The lineup featured mixed versions of characters from existing preschool shows in Disney Jr.'s Marvel preschool universe. Kid Peter Parker and adult Steve Rogers came from Spidey and His Amazing Friends, while Kid Tony Stark and the Iron Man and His Awesome Friends version of Black Panther came from the Iron Man series. Hulk did appear in both, while Wasp and Ant-Man are new additions to this version of the team.

Watch the full trailer of Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up here:

This isn't the first roster featured in Disney Jr.'s Marvel preschool lineup. In October 2025, Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up featured a new Avengers roster featuring Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Sam Wilson's Captain America.

The Avengers roster in Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up remixes the same core idea, in which different heroes assemble based on the story it needs to tell. This crossover special pits the heroes against a new villain: Hallow's Eve, who is determined to ruin Halloween for everyone. The Avengers assembled in the special to save Halloween, a perfect premise for a kids' show.

Spider-Man serves as the premier headliner of this Avengers lineup, banking on the character's popularity after the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Peter Parker serves as the audience's entry point into the story, given that the special is set in the world of Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

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The trailer confirmed that he was the one who received the alert about Hallow's Eve's arrival in his world, meaning he will likely be the one to recruit the Avengers for the mission to save Halloween. As the glue between the two preschool series and the star of Disney+'s most popular Spidey show, Spider-Man is poised to play an integral role in the upcoming crossover, where he gets the chance to take the spotlight alongside other established Marvel heroes.

Iron Man (kid Tony Stark) serves as the co-lead of Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up, which makes sense considering he is the other lead character of Iron Man and his Awesome Friends. In the trailer, Stark was present alongside Spider-Man during their initial encounter with Hallow's Eve, suggesting he is part of the recruitment brigade tapping heroes for this Halloween mission, given what's at stake.

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Similar to his role in the MCU, Stark is expected to provide the technological advancements and endless supplies for the Avengers' upcoming mission. Similar to Spider-Man, Iron Man may very well end up being the public face of the team when it's all said and done.

Hulk's inclusion in Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up continues his streak of being a consistent member of the preschool universe's Avengers roster across both specials. Unlike the MCU's portrayal of Savage Hulk, which depicted him as chaotic and uncontrollable, the preschool universe's version of Hulk is seen as the reliable big guy who can get the job done. It's also interesting that the Halloween special gave Hulk an upgrade with his gladiator outfit, which provides an added boost in protection and strength in battle.

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Steve Rogers' inclusion in Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Special is quite interesting because it used his adult Spidey and his Amazing Friends design. This marked the last time that Marvel and Disney+'s preschool universe will use Steve's adult version in the special, as 2027's Avengers: Mightiest Friends will recast him as a child.

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As the adult Steve Rogers, he will serve as a natural leader to the team of heroes in the Halloween special, providing much-needed guidance to the young group of Earth's Mightiest Heroes on their brand-new Avengers mission.

This version's Black Panther hailed from the Iron Man and His Awesome Friends section of the world, meaning that this is the young King of Wakanda. Like Hulk, he is one of only two supporting Avengers who appeared in both Team-Up specials.

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T'Challa's involvement in the special will likely give the team much-needed Wakandan technology upgrades as well as a taste of what royalty looks like in this fledgling universe.

Wasp (Janet van Dyne) is the only prominent addition to this 2026 Avengers lineup. As a founding Avenger from the comics, her presence is a no-brainer. While her role is still being kept under wraps, as the trailer offers only a brief glimpse of Wasp in action, she is expected to leverage shrinking technology in a well-coordinated battle. Wasp also replaces Ms. Marvel from the first special.

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While he didn't appear in the trailer's assemble shot, the official cast list featured Hank Pym's Ant-Man as a significant addition and a full-time member of the team. Ant-Man's shrinking technology should prove to be an advantage against Hallow's Eve and her allies, and his genius-level intellect could prove handy as he works alongside Tony Stark to create a solution for their Halloween problem.

Marvel

The circumstances surrounding the creation of this unique Avengers lineup in Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up can be seen as a natural stepping stone toward the 2027 preschool Avengers series. Avengers: Mightiest Friends is set to feature kid versions of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, including Iron Man, Steve Rogers, Hulk, Black Panther, Black Widow, and Thor.