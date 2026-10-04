MCU Fans, Mark Your Calendars For October 8

Marvel Studios will officially reveal a wave of announcements and exclusive footage on October 8 (and MCU fans should tune in). New York Comic-Con (NYCC) has been Marvel Studios' fall checkpoint for smaller projects, usually aimed at Disney+ and Marvel Netflix projects. In 2014, Marvel TV started the tradition by putting the Daredevil cast in the spotlight. In the following years, the likes of Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter joined the fray to promote Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and eventually The Defenders. After those shows ended, the MCU side of NYCC went quiet, and the big reveals were contained in Hall H. It returned at NYCC 2025, with Marvel Television using the panel to promote notable Disney+ projects.

MCU fans have a reason to be excited this month because October 8 is set to be a big day for Marvel announcements. Marvel confirmed that the studio's Marvel Television and Marvel Animation panel, "Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation," at New York Comic-Con 2026 will be held on Thursday, October 8, from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. ET.

Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation / Empire Stage / 4:15 – 5:45 p.m. "Join special guests for an inside look at Marvel Television and Marvel Animation’s most anticipated upcoming series on Disney+."

Marvel Studios

The 90-minute Empire Stage panel is expected to include many notable surprises from Marvel Television and Marvel Animation's upcoming slate, including Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, X-Men '97 Season 3, Daredevil: Born Again's final season, and the soon-to-be-released VisionQuest on October 14. Aside from the inside look at these MCU projects, special guests are also set to appear on the panel.

In 2025, Marvel used NYCC as a slate walk-through for upcoming Disney+ shows, providing fans with first looks at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 and X-Men '97 Season 2, a Wonder Man teaser, confirming the inclusion of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and closing it out with a special look at VisionQuest. Aside from exclusive footage and reveals, Marvel also used NYCC to announce the third seasons of both X-Men '97 and Daredevil: Born Again.

Which MCU Announcements Will Fans Expect at NYCC 2026?

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is expected to be the main headliner in Marvel Television's NYCC 2026 panel. With filming wrapped and post-production well underway, fans are expecting an exclusive teaser to be shown during the presentation, especially now that Season 3 is confirmed to be the final season.

Marvel Television has the golden opportunity to steal the show by bringing the main four Defenders (Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, and Mike Colter), together on the same stage alongside the highly anticipated teaser that will presumably be exclusive to attendees of NYCC.

It's also possible that a clarification on the Defenders' post-Born Again future will be unveiled during the event. Others have theorized that Daredevil could appear in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, but it's looking less likely due to the secrecy surrounding both movies.

Meanwhile, with VisionQuest set for release six days after the panel, it's possible that another exclusive trailer or a clip will be shown to attendees to boost the show's already strong momentum ahead of its two-episode Disney+ premiere.

On the animation side, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 is set to take the spotlight at the panel, given its January 2027 release. The show's D23 Expo 2026 panel already revealed the first teaser for the show's sophomore run, confirming the inclusion of three iconic villains who will wreak havoc in Peter Parker's life.

Marvel Animation

It's possible that more story details for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will be revealed during the panel, shedding some more light on the returning characters, the importance of the Venom symbiote, and the show's place in the larger Multiverse.

Brand-new footage for X-Men '97 Season 3, set for release in 2027, is also expected to be showcased to attendees. San Diego Comic-Con 2026 already screened a short exclusive clip built around Season 3's new villains, the Brotherhood of Mutants, facing a Sentinel Variant, and an extended look at this scene could be shown, leading to the first teaser featuring what's next for the titular mutants.

Marvel Animation

Marvel Studios could also announce the release window for X-Men '97 Season 3 while also addressing Magneto's potential comeback, the rumors about Onslaught, and potential new members to join the X-Men in the upcoming season.

A potential wild card in the slew of announcements could be centered on the newly reported Zodiac project, a mystery show in the works that could serve as the MCU's answer to DC Studios' Lanterns. NYCC could be where Marvel is planning to shed some light on the project, reassuring fans that more original MCU content will arrive on Disney+ even after Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's swan song.