Marvel Confirms Its 4 Big TV Shows Releasing In 2027 — Including Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 And X-Men '97 Season 3

From Daredevil: Born Again to X-Men '97, the MCU's Disney+ release slate for 2027 has finally been confirmed, and it's stacked with heavy-hitters. 2026 has been a big one for the MCU on TV, with Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and the WandaVision trilogy-capper VisionQuest carrying the live-action torch, while X-Men '97 finally returned to continue the X-Men: The Animated Series revival story. Marvel Studios made its presence known at New York Comic-Con in October with new announcements from its TV and animation divisions, solidifying plans for four shows and specials coming to Disney+ in 2027...

Just one month after Avengers: Doomsday, right as the countdown to Secret Wars begins, Marvel Animation will launch the year on January 13 with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. Following Spider-Man's expected minimal role in Avengers 5, the sophomore Disney+ season will resume the tale of Hudson Thames' alternate-reality Peter Parker and his early days as a superhero.

Season 2 is set to bring new villains to the forefront, such as Doc Ock, Lizard, and Rhino, some of whom were set up in 2025's debut season. That will come alongside the return of Norman Osborn and the newly superpowered Lonnie Lincoln, aka Tombstone, who remains something of an ally to Spidey (for now).

Marvel Animation

Marvel Animation announced that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will also introduce one of Spidey's greatest foes through Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote, voiced by former Peter Parker actor Josh Keaton. Fortunately, the web-slinger will have three major superhero allies this time around: a Spider-Gwen Variant of Gwen Stacy, Charlie Cox's Daredevil, and his sidekick, Finesse.

2027 will mark the end of an era for Marvel Television, as it will be the first year since Disney+ launched that the MCU will have only one live-action TV show on offer. That show will be the third and final season of Daredevil: Born Again, which is expected to premiere in March as Disney+'s biggest Netflix reboot crossover yet.

Born Again Season 3 will pick up some time after Season 2's epic cliffhanger, with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock behind bars after exposing his identity as Daredevil, while Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin is banished from New York.

Fans already know that the eight-episode final season is reuniting all four of the original Defenders for the first time in a decade, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, as well as Elektra. Not much is known about Season 3's larger storyline, but it is expected to bring back some terrifying villains.

Marvel Television

Disney+ subscribers can look forward to more X-Men '97 next year, as Season 3 is expected to debut during the summer. The season will be the show's first that is truly pioneered by What If...? writer Matthew Chauncey, as original head writer Beau DeMayo was fired after Season 1, but his story continued into Season 2.

Season 3 will introduce an updated Brotherhood of Mutants led by Mystique after Magneto was killed by Apocalypse in Season 2. The X-Men will still be reeling from the demise of Magneto and Nightcrawler, and contending with an all-new political adversary after Graydon Creed ascended to become U.S. President.

Last but not least, Marvel Television & Animation's New York Comic-Con panel brought the exciting news that Marvel Zombies is officially returning. Instead of a second traditional four-part season, the studio has set three two-part specials for every Halloween from 2027 to 2029 to conclude the post-apocalyptic tale.

Marvel Animation

The first of those will be Marvel Zombies: The Winter Soldier, presumably centered around Bucky Barnes, who was hurled aside by the undead Scarlet Witch in 2021's original "What If... Zombies" episode before being omitted from the spin-off.

Unverified viral rumors on X have claimed that Sebastian Stan will reprise Bucky Barnes, as one would expect, with War Machine, The Punisher, and a zombified Black Widow supposedly set to tag along. The story is rumored to bridge the gap between What If...? and Marvel Zombies, revealing how Thor's Erik Selvig contacted the Nova Corps for help and was ultimately zombified on a Quinjet.

Many have expressed concern that Marvel Zombies: The Winter Soldier could be the MCU's final release of 2027, as Secret Wars reportedly won't start filming until January, potentially delaying the release. At this time, Secret Wars remains dated for December 17, 2027, to wrap up Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga.

What Else Is Marvel Television & Animation Doing in 2027?

Next year will equally be a major one for Marvel Television behind the scenes, as it will officially begin production on its next live-action TV show, Zodiac. The spy thriller will premiere on Disney+ in 2028 as a Phase 7 spy thriller that follows "a pair of spies who are chasing targets who have special abilities," according to Deadline, with Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem set as the show's writers.

Audiences can look forward to casting reveals, story details, and perhaps the first look at Zodiac in 2027 as production gets underway on this dark British spy story. Many have theorized that Zodiac's spies will be chasing mutants, making it a perfect companion piece of Phase 7 and the looming X-Men reboot, while also potentially reviving characters and elements from Agents of SHIELD.

Behind the scenes, the studio will also be working on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 3, X-Men '97 Season 4, and the next two Marvel Zombies specials (Fist of Khonshu and The Last Guardian). Of course, that is only what is confirmed, as there is no doubt that Marvel Studios has plenty more top-secret and animated TV projects in the oven that may or may not ever see the light of day.