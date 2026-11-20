American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock could have suited up as Green Lantern in the scrapped HBO Max series Emerald Knights. Wittrock wielding a power ring and wearing the skin-tight green-and-black suit from the comics was a sight left to the imagination after the series failed to move forward. However, a new wave of artwork making the rounds finally gives fans a glimpse of how his hero would have looked on screen.

Visual development studio One Pixel Brush has released new concept art for DC's Emerald Knights Green Lantern series, showing Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner. In the images, his hero wears the iconic green-and-black suit from the comics as he uses his power ring to build a shield construct in the form of a ball, caught midway through pulling it together as chaos unfolds around him.

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An explosion burns in the background alongside debris from a cataclysmic event, while a group of firemen surrounds Guy, working to save lives.

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The Emerald Knights show was first announced in 2019, with Seth Grahame-Smith as showrunner and Marc Guggenheim co-writing the script.

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The series was supposed to start filming in 2022 for an HBO Max release. Instead, that incarnation was scrapped in October 2022, weeks before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios.

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The plans were eventually replaced by Chris Mundy's grounded Lanterns, a thriller series set in rural Nebraska, centered on John Stewart and Hal Jordan in the DCU.

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Wittrock's Guy Gardner, shown in this new concept art, is a far cry from the DCU version played by Nathan Fillion.

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The Emerald Knights take notably skips the character's iconic bowl cut, which Fillion's version wore with pride in Superman and Lanterns. Wittrock's Guy seems to have reddish hair here due to the lighting and ends up looking more like Hal Jordan from the comics than the source material's Guy.

More Concept Art of Finn Wittrock's Guy Gardner Surfaces

Beyond the One Pixel Brush pieces, Guggenheim himself shared more artwork on his Substack featuring Wittrock's Guy Gardner. One piece he posted looked much more like the actor, his hair looking blacker than the other concept art. Even then, it looked nothing like the typical Guy Gardner from the comics, who has arguably the worst haircut in Green Lantern history.

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What this version of Guy does have going for it is the gorgeous suit. The artwork places him against a black background, making the green-and-black colors pop alongside the silver gauntlet he wears on his lower arm, while a large Lantern emblem on the chest complements the design. The suit is a much more faithful take on the comics than the one Kyle Chandler wears in Lanterns.

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More artwork shared by Guggenheim shows Guy alongside his Green Lantern teammates in an epic space battle, fighting ugly-looking aliens with elaborate, bright constructs in the form of shields, swords, and spears. This illustration, designed by Piotr Krynski, showed just how much space-faring the series would have done.

Piotr Krynski

The show would have followed Alan Scott and Guy Gardner across two timelines, exploring the deep character lore behind both while delving into the cosmic history of the Green Lanterns, with the Manhunters serving as the primary villains. Jeremy Irvine was set to play Scott, with Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Kilowog, and Sinestro also expected to appear.

The series would have also featured a Black female superhero named Bree Jarta, an original character who works alongside Guy, and the wave of artwork also teased what she would have looked like on screen if the series had ever been made.