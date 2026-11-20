Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren are shown visiting a very intriguing location in a new promo for Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka. The Disney+ series picks up with The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels characters after the events of Return of the Jedi, as the galaxy is threatened by the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn. After an almost four-year gap between seasons, Ahsoka's return will finally reveal what happens to Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) after they were left stranded on Peridea in the Season 1 finale.

A brand-new image from Ahsoka Season 2, shared by ScreenRant, shows Ahsoka and Sabine exploring Peridea and uncovering some interesting new locations. In this image, the pair are seen entering a mysterious temple on the extragalactic planet.

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Some time appears to have passed on Peridea since audiences last saw Ahsoka and Sabine, as Sabine's hair is noticeably longer than the pixie cut she had throughout Season 1.

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Ahsoka enters the temple wearing her gray Jedi-like robes, while Sabine is depicted wearing a yellow-green poncho. The image doesn't give much away about the design of the temple the pair are entering, although Ahsoka Season 2's teaser trailer has hinted at the pair exploring the different mystical locations on Peridea.

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One scene in the trailer shows Ahsoka and Sabine riding through the rugged landscape toward a large stone structure covered with cryptic carvings.

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Ahsoka and Sabine are shown examining the temple and then using their combined Force powers to open a circular stone entrance.

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The trailer footage appears very similar to this latest new image, suggesting it could be a continuation of the same scene. However, Sabine appears to be wearing a different outfit in the trailer, so this may be just one of several temples that Ahsoka and Sabine explore while on Peridea.

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As for what's inside the temple, fans will have to wait until Ahsoka Season 2 to find out, although it's sure to be related to the mystic and ancient powers on Peridea. Peridea has already proven itself to be an important location, serving as the ancient home of the magic-wielding Nightsisters, and the planet that the purrgils (space whales) travel to when it's their time to die.

It is also home to other unknown powers, which Baylan Skoll (a role Rory McCann takes over in Season 2) alluded to throughout Season 1, revealing to his apprentice, Shin Hati, that he was looking for an ancient power, told of in Jedi folktales, that could help him end the conflict between the light and dark sides of the Force.

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In the Season 1 finale of Ahsoka, Baylan was shown stepping closer to his goal, finding giant statues of the Mortis Gods on Peridea that point him toward his goal. These statues appeared in Season 2 of Ahsoka, reaffirming that the Mortis Gods, their mythology, and their secrets on Peridea will be a big part of the new episodes and that these temples Ahsoka and Sabine are investigating may contain clues to their origins and perhaps the secrets of the Force itself.

Ahsoka Season 2 is scheduled to release on Disney+ on January 20, 2027. The series is created by Lucasfilm co-CEO Dave Filoni and follows live-action versions of key Star Wars characters, including Ahsoka, Sabine, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

Ahsoka and Sabine Uncover the History of Peridea

With much of Ahsoka Season 1 focusing on the journey to get to Peridea (and then Thrawn's attempts to flee the planet), very little of it was explored. That's about to change in Season 2 as Ahsoka and Sabine look for a way home and uncover the secrets of the ancient planet.

Filoni has already promised that the Mortis Gods who appeared in The Clone Wars are "definitely a thing," in Season 2 of Ahsoka. The trio of characters represents the different aspects of the Force, with the Son representing the dark side, the Daughter representing the light, and the Father standing for balance between the two.

Ahsoka already has a deep connection to the Mortis Gods, having been killed by the Son during The Clone Wars and then resurrected by the Daughter's spirit. That backstory could become very important in Season 2 as Baylan seeks his new power and may need Ahsoka's connection to the Daughter.

Season 2 of Ahsoka is also confirmed to include more of the mysterious World Between Worlds, which allows Ahsoka to communicate with her former mentor, Anakin Skywalker (with Christensen reprising his role). The Mortis Gods and the World Between Worlds are all believed to be connected, and as Ahsoka and Sabine spend more time exploring Peridea and its temples, they may start to uncover how everything is tied together.