Dave Filoni Confirms Mortis God’s Role In Ahsoka Season 2; Releases New Photo

Lucasfilm President and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni confirmed one of the biggest questions heading into Ahsoka Season 2. Promotion for the long-awaited follow-up season is finally ramping up after its release date got pushed to January 20, 2027, and it's been a rough wait for Star Wars fans, especially since Ahsoka Season 1 wrapped up more than three years ago. That finale ended with Baylan Skoll heading off on a mysterious journey to the Mortis Gods, the mystical beings introduced back in Clone Wars.

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, Dave Filoni confirmed the Mortis Gods are indeed coming into play in Ahsoka Season 2. The trio, known as the Father, the Son, and the Daughter, serves as living embodiments of the Force itself. That tracks following the Ahsoka Season 1 finale, in which Baylan Skoll is seen standing atop a massive cliffside statue of the Father, revealing that the Mortis Gods' ancient power is the mysterious force calling to him on Peridea. This visually links Peridea directly to the cosmic origins of the Force and sets up Baylan's pursuit, who was played by the late Ray Stevenson and is now portrayed by Rory McCann.

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When speaking with the puppet, Filoni doesn't dance around the Mortis Gods topic, either, confirming "it's definitely a thing."

Filoni also teased that the Ones, as they're also called, will force Ahsoka to reckon with whether she's "going to believe in this, or not:"

"What we're dealing with is: are you going to believe in this, or not? And what is the danger if it's real? And how are you going to prioritise your goals here?"

For a character like Ahsoka, who left the Jedi order, belief is a huge element of her character, and a deeper exploration of that in possibly the last season of her live-action series would surely be welcome by all fans. This could also be part of Force ghost Anakin's role in Season 2.

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Filoni summed it up beautifully: "What would a Jedi do, versus what would a regular person do? Those things come up through the course of the season."

Also, more casual fans won't need The Clone Wars under their belt to follow along, Filoni promised, even as Mortis becomes another deep-cut Force concept crossing into live-action following Season 1's trip through the World Between Worlds. Still, he admits, "It's a challenge, I can tell you."

That challenge traces back to George Lucas's original ideas surrounding these gods and how Filoni still approaches "power, and what you do with power, and how you wield power:"

"It was so surprising when George [Lucas] created these archetype god characters. What were we examining there in Clone Wars? What was the metaphor? A lot of it is about power, and what you do with power, and how you wield power. For a Jedi, I think it's a natural story path to get into these questions."

For Skoll, he was a Jedi, but he no longer follows that path. In Season 2, there's also a more personal thread waiting to be pulled: the Daughter's essence is said to live on through Morai, the convor who's followed Ahsoka since her Rebels days.

That means Ahsoka may already be tied to Mortis in ways she doesn't fully understand, which would only raise the stakes behind Filoni's talk of power and belief and turn the Mortis Gods from a distant legend into something Ahsoka has to face head-on on Peridea.

New Look at Rosario Dawson in Ahsoka Season 2

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Empire also shared an exclusive new look at Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka, looking calm, yet ready for battle. In the image from Ahsoka Season 2, she is shown riding a howler, a shaggy, boar-like creature across the grassy stretch of Peridea, her stranded new home away from home.

As mentioned, her signature lightsaber is being held low, as if she's ready for a fight at a moment's notice, and her look has changed too: a worn, cream-colored hooded cloak replaces her darker outfits from Season 1.

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Luckily for fans, filming for Season 2 took place on more practical sets and location work in the UK, which should give Peridea a more tangible, lived-in feel this time around. The threats Ahsoka and Sabine currently face on Peridea are a bit unclear, but clearly, their new way of life is completely at peace. Connecting Ahsoka to Baylan with what's happening with the main galaxy and Thrawn will be a fascinating web to untangle in early 2027.