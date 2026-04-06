Ahsoka Season 2's Mortis Gods Twist Is Being Set Up By a Hidden Season 1 Easter Egg

Ahsoka Season 1 debuted three years ago in 2023, but a Star Wars fan just recently spotted a potential Easter egg in that first installment that could have major implications on Season 2, and that a certain character who is rumored to appear in Season 2 has been involved in the Ahsoka storyline all along. Ahsoka is an extremely important project in the Star Wars franchise, but it is even more important for the future of the MandoVerse. Disney and Lucasfilm have not even publicly released a trailer for the upcoming episodes, but fans already have a pretty good idea of what could occur.

As shared by @moraimessenger via X, in the background of a shot from Ahsoka Season 1, Episode 6, a large, winged creature can be seen flying in the sky on Peridea. The creature, which takes on a bat-like appearance, is not remotely the focus of the shot and is simply something just showcased far away in the background. It looks extremely similar to a major character who has been rumored to have a role in Season 2 of the Disney+ show.

Lucasfilm

That character is none other than the Son, who is one of the Mortis gods. The Mortis gods appeared in The Clone Wars Season 3 and were meant to be physical representations of the Force. The Son was an embodiment of the Dark Side, the Sister represented the Light Side, and the Father was supposed to be a perfect balance.

Lucasfilm

In the Mortis Clone Wars episodes, it was established that the Son could physically transform into a bat-like creature that looks extremely similar to the creature on Peridea in Ahsoka Season 1.

In The Clone Wars, the Son's creature form has large wings, claw-like feet, and a large head with pointed ears.

Lucasfilm

When compared side-by-side, even though the creature in Ahsoka was not featured up close or in focus, it is clear that the Ahsoka life form has large wings and a large head. The feet also look rather similar, so there is a lot of crossover between the designs of the two creatures.

For reference, the Mortis gods are expected to appear in Ahsoka Season 2. At the end of Season 1, Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll was featured standing on the outstretched arm of a statue of the Father. Beside that statue, there sat a statue of the Son. Then, on the other side of the Father, was a headless statue of the Daughter.

That teased the Mortis gods were directly tied to Ahsoka's story. The gods also had a presence in Star Wars Rebels Season 4, and since there are so many Rebels characters in Ahsoka, that makes it even more likely they will show up in Season 2.

Other instances have come about that tease the Mortis gods' roles in the upcoming installment, but it is also important to mention that Ahsoka herself is deeply tied to the Daughter, and has been since The Clone Wars.

In one of the Mortis episodes of The Clone Wars, Ahsoka was legitimately killed. However, the Daughter moved her life force into Ahsoka's body, which allowed Ahsoka to be resurrected. This marked the end of the Daughter's existence in her physical body, but a bird named Morai, who is a convor that was spiritually tied to the Daughter, started following Ahsoka and formed a connection with her.

Many believe the Daughter's spirit either lives inside Ahsoka or manifested itself into Morai. Morai was notably featured in Ahsoka Season 1, so it would not be a surprise if the bat-like creature in the show was the Son in his bird form.

What Role Could the Son Play in Ahsoka Season 2?

If the Mortis gods do, in fact, show up in Ahsoka Season 2, they will most likely be exclusively tied to the Peridea plot. The upcoming installment of the Disney+ show is expected to follow two major storylines of equal importance. One will be set on Peridea and will follow Ahsoka, Sabine, Huyang, Shin Hati, and Baylan Skoll, and the other will take place in the regular Star Wars galaxy and be centered around Thrawn, Ezra, and Hera.

Baylan Skoll mentioned in Season 1 that he could sense a higher power on Peridea. Most likely, he was referring to the Mortis gods, but it is also possible he could have felt a calling from Abeloth. For reference, Abeloth was an extremely powerful but monstrous entity directly tied to the Mortis gods.

Most likely, since Anakin Skywalker will be featured in Ahsoka Season 2 as well, there will be some sort of reunion between the Mortis gods, Ahsoka, and Anakin. This time, Anakin may actually get involved in the conflict and help Ahsoka defeat Abeloth (if she shows up), or at least overthrow the Son and the Father and take his place as essentially the guardian and the god of the universe.

This would allow Anakin to transcend even becoming one with the Force, and would prove that he was the Chosen One all along. It would also set up that he will forever be at the center of the Star Wars story for eternity, or at least until the Force gets thrown out of balance again and another Chosen One is born who will replace Anakin, just as Anakin replaced the Father.

This story would also bring everything full circle, as the Father asked Anakin in The Clone Wars to take his place as the keeper of balance in the universe.