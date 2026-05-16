Punisher One Last Kill Sneakily Hid a 2nd Iconic Punisher Villain, Confirms Director

Marvel Television’s The Punisher: One Last Kill on Disney+ primarily focused on Judith Light’s villainous crime boss Ma Gnucci as its primary antagonist. But the hyper-violent Special Presentation secretly included another iconic villain from the Punisher’s comic book history that many fans completely missed.

The Punisher: One Last Kill follows Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle after he kills four members of the notorious Gnucci crime family sometime after his appearance in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. While Light’s debut as the family’s matriarch immediately grabbed fans’ attention, director Reinaldo Marcus Green confirmed that the man seen assisting Ma Gnucci in the special was none other than the mysterious comic book supervillain Barracuda, played by Jamall Johnson.

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In an interview with The Mary Sue, Green discussed adapting Ma Gnucci for the MCU while teasing that Marvel intentionally planted the seeds for Barracuda’s future. The filmmaker explained how the creative team wanted to honor Garth Ennis’ beloved Punisher MAX comics "while crafting something new for the MCU:"

"I mean, it’s just nasty, gross and amazing. They really went there!… We want to pay homage to the comics. But, also make our own thing. And, hopefully the special stands alone in it. In its own way! The Ma Gnucci character was just so much fun. And, obviously hopefully a wink to Barracuda and whatever can come from that in the future of the MCU."

That "wink" initially flew under the radar because Jamall Johnson’s character was only listed as "Barry" in One Last Kill’s credits. In the comics, Barracuda’s real name has never been revealed, so theoretically, "Barry" could have been a random Gnucci family henchman. However, Johnson later confirmed on Instagram that he was actually portraying Barry "Barracuda," removing any remaining doubt about the character’s identity:

"Still surreal seeing myself step into the world of Marvel. Came across some incredible fan art online inspired by my appearance as Barry ‘Barracuda’ in The Punisher: One Last Kill… and honestly, I’m humbled. Even with a small role, being welcomed into a universe this iconic means a lot to me."

For longtime Punisher readers, Barracuda’s inclusion is a massive development for the MCU’s street-level future. Introduced in 2006’s Punisher MAX #31, the villain quickly became one of Frank Castle’s most dangerous and brutal enemies. The former special forces operative and mercenary matched the Punisher physically, while his sadistic personality set him apart from more traditional Marvel villains.

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Unlike Ma Gnucci, whose role in One Last Kill largely served as the catalyst for the special’s explosive third-act massacre, Barracuda’s appearance feels intentionally designed to set up something larger. Green’s comments strongly suggest Marvel Television already sees storytelling potential in bringing the villain back for future street-level projects.

That possibility becomes even more intriguing given how carefully Marvel hid the reveal, never naming the character and referring to him only as Barry in the end credits. The decision also continues Marvel Studios’ habit of rewarding hardcore comic readers with deeper cuts and long-game setups. One Last Kill already leaned into Punisher lore through Ma Gnucci’s comic book storyline, but sneaking Barracuda into the same project adds another layer entirely for dedicated fans.

What Barracuda’s Appearance Means for the MCU’s Future

Marvel Comics

Barracuda potentially gives Marvel Television something the MCU’s street-level corner currently lacks: a true, long-term nemesis for Frank Castle.

While Wilson Fisk, currently exiled on the island he once shared with his late wife Vanessa, remains tied to Daredevil in the sprawling live-action universe, Punisher traditionally operates best when facing enemies who match his moral depravity. Barracuda fits that mold perfectly. In the comics, the character pushed Frank Castle to some of his darkest limits, leading to several of the most violent and psychologically brutal Punisher stories Marvel has ever published.

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That makes Barracuda, and possibly Ma Gnucci, especially valuable for the more mature corner of the MCU on Disney+. Marvel Television leaned harder into R-rated territory than it ever had with One Last Kill, particularly with its bloody, gory kills and shocking violence. Both characters' eventual returns could allow future Punisher projects to continue embracing that darker tone while giving the ex-Marine's villains the capacity to carry an entire season or more.

Marvel also appears to be playing a smarter long game with Punisher than many expected. Instead of introducing Barracuda as a new threat, One Last Kill quietly planted future possibilities beyond Frank's upcoming appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. If Marvel Television is truly setting up Barracuda for a larger MCU role, fans may have already seen Frank Castle’s next great enemy without most viewers, or Frank himself, even realizing it.