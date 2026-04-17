Disney+ Unveils First Official Look At Punisher One Last Kill’s Villain

The villain from Marvel Television's The Punisher: One Last Kill made her long-awaited debut in the first look at the Disney+ special. Following Jon Bernthal's run as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, his antihero will be back in action for his own R-rated Disney+ Special Presentation on Tuesday, May 12.

Marvel Television released the first trailer for Jon Bernthal's Disney+ Punisher special, titled The Punisher: One Last Kill. This trailer included the first look at a gangster named Ma Gnucci. There have been no reports regarding who is playing this character in the MCU. Her only appearance in the trailer comes at the 1:23 mark, where she is leaning out of a car door with blood on her face.

Marvel Television

The official synopsis for One Last Kill teased the extent of Ma Gnucci's threat, noting an "an unexpected force" that pulls Frank back into the fight as he "searches for meaning beyond revenge." While her specific role in the plot remains unknown, set photos show her in a wheelchair, as she is in the comics.

Marvel Television, Marvel Comics

The trailer suggests this version of Ma Gnucci is likely younger than her comic counterpart, which could mean other changes will be made to her character. However, the final shot of the trailer also showed Frank Castle standing in front of Gnucci's Restaurant, suggesting that at least some of her story will be replicated for her MCU debut.

The Punisher: One Last Kill will be Frank Castle's first solo project since 2019's The Punisher on Netflix. Starring Jon Bernthal and Jason R. Moore, the series will follow up with Frank Castle after his escape from the Anti-Vigilante Task Force's prison at the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1.

Ma Gnucci's History in Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics

In the comics, Isabella Carmela Magdalena "Ma" Gnucci is the matriarch of the Gnucci Crime Family, a Mafia-esque group that controls much of the crime world and illegal activities in New York City. She also has influence over the mayor and the police commissioner, and three sons who help her with her operations.

Frank gets into Ma Gnucci's crosshairs by killing her sons to retake a position of power in the New York underworld, leading her to hire mercenaries to take him out. Later, Frank also kills Ma's brother Dino, and Ma comes away from this battle having lost her arms and legs.

While it is still unknown if Marvel will go down this route with the live-action Ma Gnucci, she is sure to be set up as a major power player in the greater New York underworld.

Although Frank Castle is unlikely to get into much of a physical confrontation with her, Ma Gnucci's influence and manpower are sure to give the Punisher all he can handle in his first Marvel Studios-produced solo adventure.