Punisher One Last Kill: Here’s What Happens To Ma Gnucci If Marvel Studios Follows The Comics

Fans met the notorious Ma Gnucci (Judith Light) in The Punisher: One Last Kill, and her fate has already been foretold in Marvel Comics. Marvel Studios' Punisher Special Presentation follows Frank Castle on a solo journey as he becomes the target of the wrath of the Gnucci family, and attempts to reconcile his past and figure out his future. Punisher: One Last Kill was released on Disney+ on May 12, but its open-ended conclusion has left many wondering what is next for Ma and Frank.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Punisher: One Last Kill.

In The Punisher: One Last Kill, Isabella Carmela Magdalena Gnucci (aka "Ma") confronts Castle outside his home, revealing she wants revenge on him for killing her entire family. Gnucci has shared Castle's location and put a hit out on him, prompting every criminal, bounty hunter, and gangster to converge on him. Ma underestimates Frank, however, as he manages to survive.

Ma, seeing that Frank is alive and is now coming for her, escapes in a vehicle with her bodyguard, Bobby. Frank lets her go, choosing instead to save a nearby family. The Special Presentation finishes shortly after, with Frank visiting his daughter's grave and realizing he has more work to do as the Punisher. This leaves Ma's fate unresolved and promises unfinished business between the two.

Ma Gnucci's Fate Revealed by Marvel Comics

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The Punisher: One Last Kill draws heavily upon the Marvel Comics run Welcome Back Frank by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon. In this limited run, the Punisher becomes a one-man war against crime, particularly targeting the Gnuccis. When Frank announces this by killing the Gnucci sons (as he does in One Last Kill), it causes Ma to retaliate and hire assassins to kill him.

The two continue trading fire, with Frank killing members of the Gnucci gang, and Ma sending people after him in vengeance. At one point, Frank leaves Ma for dead in a polar bear enclosure at the zoo, where she is scalped and loses her limbs, forcing her into a wheelchair (in Punisher: One Last Kill, Ma is already in a wheelchair).

In one of her final acts, Ma sends the Russian, an intimidating, almost superhuman mercenary, to kill Frank. Castle faces a similar beefy tattooed mercenary at the end of Punisher: One Last Kill, who attempts to kill Dre and his family, though he's not referred to as the Russian. This is Ma's final act of revenge in the comics before the score between her and Frank is settled.

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In the comics, after Frank kills the Russian, he arrives at Ma's mansion and sends her men running by showing them the Russian's head. He then sets the Gnucci mansion ablaze. Ma, being a quadriplegic, is unable to escape, and she burns to death in her home.

Marvel Comics

In the end, Frank Castle succeeds in his mission to eliminate the Gnuccis and wins the turf war against Ma.

While everyone seemed to think Ma would be the Punisher's "One Last Kill" in the Disney+ Special Presentation, she managed to escape alive, leaving their confrontation to be finished at a later time.

What Is Next for Ma Gnucci and Punisher in the MCU?

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At this point, it's unclear when or if the war between Ma Gnucci and Frank Castle will be resolved in the MCU.

Bernthal is signed on to reprise his role as the Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and he very well could be on the hunt for Ma during that film. However, given the lighter tone of the Spider-Man films, it seems unlikely that Ma's fiery death will occur in this movie.

What seems more likely is that Ma and Frank's rivalry will continue in another Punisher-focused story, whether it's another Special Presentation, a Punisher TV show, or a dedicated Punisher movie, as Bernthal and director Reinaldo Marcus Green hope.

The conflict between Ma and Frank has been well established in Punisher: One Last Kill, so it would be a shame for Marvel Studios not to deliver on that promise now. Frank Castle has also had a role in Daredevil: Born Again, but it's unclear whether he'll appear in Season 3 of the series or if his story in One Last Kill will be continued in Daredevil's show.

The Punisher has proven to be a popular character throughout Marvel's history, earning himself a solo spin-off series during the Netflix era and now a Special Presentation from Marvel Studios. It doesn't seem like the MCU will be done with the Punisher anytime soon, so hopefully it won't be too long before Ma Gnucci and Frank Castle's score is settled for good.