Disney+ Announces Historic Early Release for Next MCU Show

Seven years after its launch, Disney+ is still making history with its exclusive releases, and the latest series to do so will be none other than the MCU's VisionQuest. Debuting its first two episodes on October 14, Paul Bettany's synthezoid will embark on a journey to rediscover his humanity (and reunite with some family along the way) following the events of 2021's WandaVision. The show's existence is already a groundbreaking moment for Marvel Studios, as it will complete the franchise's first live-action trilogy since Marvel Studios joined the Disney umbrella. The history-making run doesn't stop there, however.

Pinewood Studios announced that the first two episodes of Marvel Television's VisionQuest will screen early worldwide at the British Film Institute's London Film Festival on October 12, just two days before their streaming debut on Disney+. Notably, VisionQuest was filmed almost entirely at Pinewood Studios, with additional filming taking place at locations across the UK. The screening will be a historic moment for Marvel Studios, as it marks the shortest gap between an MCU Disney+ series debut and its streaming release at just two days.

Marvel Television

Prior to this, the closest an MCU Disney+ series had come to such a narrow premiere-to-streaming window was Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Marvel held an exclusive Season 2 premiere launch event at New York City's Drai's Supper Club on March 23 of this year, one day ahead of the season's Disney+ debut. However, this was specifically a Season 2 launch rather than the premiere of an entirely new MCU series. As such, VisionQuest will hold the record with its October 12 London Film Festival screening arriving two days before its Disney+ debut.

After Born Again, the next-shortest gap belonged to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Although Tatiana Maslany's MCU series premiered on Disney+ on August 18, 2022, it held a red-carpet screening at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre three days earlier, on August 15. While most MCU Disney+ premieres have traditionally taken place roughly five to seven days before their streaming debuts, She-Hulk's condensed window stood out at the time. Now, however, even that record will be overshadowed by VisionQuest's history-making two-day gap.

Despite VisionQuest making history with its early release strategy, it is far from the last live-action MCU series coming to Disney+. Marvel Studios has several projects in various stages of development lined up, each poised not only to expand the MCU's television slate but potentially make their own marks on the franchise.

Upcoming Live-Action MCU Series Following Historic VisionQuest Premiere

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Marvel Television

The third installment of Daredevil: Born Again will hit Disney+ in March 2027, making history of its own as the first live-action MCU show to receive a Season 3. Picking back up on Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, albeit in a prison cell, Season 3 will deal with the ramifications of his Daredevil identity being made public alongside the rise of a new Muse in Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn.

Considering how VisionQuest is Marvel Studios looking to complete the story it began with WandaVision, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will similarly build on some of the MCU's longest-running television storylines. The third season will bring back several former Netflix-era heroes, including Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, and with it, storylines and character arcs established a decade ago that will need to be addressed.

Unlike VisionQuest, however, Born Again Season 3 will be less about wrapping up a trilogy and more about exploring where Marvel's resurrected Defenders corner goes next. The likelihood of a Born Again Season 4 being greenlit is higher than low, while VisionQuest will seemingly flow into Avengers: Secret Wars, if recent comments from Paul Bettany are to be believed.

Strange Academy

Marvel Comics

First rumored to be in development in Summer 2023, a Strange Academy Disney+ series would follow MCU staple Wong (Benedict Wong) mentoring a class of aspiring magic users, including America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Ironheart's Zelma Stanton (Regan Aliyah). After some ups and downs in development, Marvel Studios reportedly revived the series late last year, though no official announcement has been made.

Strange Academy could take the MCU in the opposite direction from VisionQuest. Whereas VisionQuest revolves around an Avengers-tier character and ties together threads stretching back to 2021, Strange Academy is positioned as an introduction to a new generation of heroes. Rather than the ending to a story, the new series could be the beginning of one that spins into its own sub-franchise within the MCU.

Notably, Strange Academy was also rumored in August to be transitioning from a Disney+ series to a theatrical movie, making its definitive format and the odds of it following VisionQuest as a Disney+ project uncertain.

Champions

Marvel Comics

A Young Avengers project from Marvel Studios has long been whispered about, though recent rumblings have it positioned as a Champions series. If anything, the series may end up being a combination of both teen superhero teams from Marvel Comics, with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan in a leadership position among other young heroes sprinkled throughout the MCU (Ironheart, Speed and Wiccan, and even an eventual Cyclops).

Champions would provide a major contrast to VisionQuest by shifting the MCU's television focus toward its younger generation of heroes. While initially reported as a Disney+ series, Champions joined Strange Academy in the rumor mill as a potential film adaptation, suggesting the studio is reassessing how its next incarnation of the characters should be introduced.

If Champions does remain a series, it could give Disney+ something VisionQuest lacks: a launching point for an entirely new team rather than the culmination of an existing storyline.

Jessica Jones

Marvel Television

After her proper integration into the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones may come to lead her own series, if teases from Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum prove truthful.

Jessica's future is much different from Vision's in VisionQuest. Rather than resurrecting a character for a legacy-focused story, Marvel could use a Jones-centric series as a springboard for exploring another corner of the MCU's street-level universe. If Marvel gives Ritter's character a solo project, it would emphasize how the studio can use Disney+ not only to launch new MCU franchises but also to continue television stories that began under Marvel Television long before the current Disney+ era, just as happened with Born Again.

Iron Fist & Luke Cage

Marvel Television

Following their inclusion in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) may team up for their own Special Presentation. Rumors suggest the two could headline a Heroes For Hire-esque project on Disney+, giving the duo more dedicated time in the spotlight beyond what Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will provide.

A Special Presentation focused on Iron Fist and Luke Cage would make the project especially different from VisionQuest. Instead of an eight-episode series tied to characters as far back as 2008's Iron Man, Marvel Studios could tell a more contained story that uses still-familiar characters to expand its ground-level storytelling without committing to a traditional television season. This Special Presentation would also give Marvel Studios a chance to explore the dynamic between two characters with a long history in Marvel Comics.

Mystery Special Presentation

The Direct

Insiders have occasionally mentioned another Marvel Studios Special Presentation supposedly in the works, though few concrete details have emerged. Reporting suggests this Special Presentation will have a "detective" focus, a premise that could open the door to an entirely different character or storyline, making this one of Marvel Studios' most intriguing mysteries.

Either way, adding another Special Presentation to Marvel Studios' roster would demonstrate just how far the company has moved beyond the traditional Disney+ series model that VisionQuest will follow. Rather than relying on episodic projects, Marvel may increasingly turn to shorter-form storytelling, which could be less expensive to produce and offer audiences a more accessible viewing experience. With the MCU still expanding across movies, series, and streaming specials, a format that allows longtime viewers to keep up more easily while giving newcomers less daunting entry points could be essential for Marvel Studios' future.