Paul Bettany Breaks Silence On Scarlet Witch & More MCU Cameos In VisionQuest

VisionQuest star Paul Bettany addressed whether the WandaVision trilogy-capper will feature any MCU cameos. Fans are just weeks away from finally enjoying a new Marvel Television release on Disney+ with VisionQuest, which centers around Paul Bettany's Vision and James Spader's Ultron. Unlike Daredevil: Born Again, VisionQuest has deep ties to the larger MCU movie franchises, sparking hopes for major cameos, including one from Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff.

Paul Bettany spoke with Entertainment Tonight as his solo WandaVision sequel show, VisionQuest, edges closer to premiering on Disney+. When asked whether the eight-episode sci-fi saga will include any cameos from "familiar faces in the MCU," the actor simply answered one word: "Yes."

Of course, the familiar face on most fans' minds will instantly be Bettany's on-screen wife, Elizabeth Olsen, as many remain eager for her return after a four-year absence from the MCU. It was clear that Bettany got a little flustered when that matter arose as he answered carefully that it is a "matter of secrecy:"

"Uhhh, that is at this point a matter of secrecy... And it's secret even to me."

Longtime followers of the WandaVision trilogy are bound to put an asterisk on Bettany's comments, as the actor once teased a huge cameo coming in the 2021 Disney+ series, only to reveal that he meant himself as the all-new White Vision.

The British actor's comments had fans hoping anyone from Reed Richards to Blue Marvel might be set to debut in WandaVision, only to have those hopes dashed. But let's say Paul Bettany has learned his lessons from his last controversial cameo promises, who could actually show up in VisionQuest?

While the jury is still out on Wanda Maximoff's chances of returning in VisionQuest, there have been signs that she is joining Avengers: Doomsday in last-minute reshoots, possibly to set up a larger role in next year's Avengers: Secret Wars.

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Much to the chagrin of Wanda stans, they may have to settle for another surprise Maximoff cameo in VisionQuest instead. The Disney+ series' first trailer may have spoiled the return of Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff, bringing together three-quarters of the Maximoff family for the first time since WandaVision as he finally reunites with his long-lost, reincarnated brother: Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy.

But fans may need to look beyond the WandaVision trilogy to figure out VisionQuest's MCU surprises, as recent promo art teased an appearance for the Human Torch, and, no, not Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm. Instead, all signs suggest that Marvel Television is digging up a 15-year-old Easter egg from Captain America: The First Avenger to introduce a totally different hot-head, Jim Hammond.

One familiar MCU actor who was reported to be joining VisionQuest but remains absent from the trailers and marketing is Iron Man star Faran Tahir, who played the Ten Rings leader Raza. His very absence from the series' promo campaign points to a larger mystery at play that won't become clear until the show gets underway.

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Bettany went on to promise Entertainment Tonight that there are "other surprises to come and other big reveals," all encased in a worth and enthralling narrative:

"There are also other surprises to come and other big reveals. It's very exciting. I think this story is really compelling and entertaining."

Asked more broadly about how many callbacks fans can expect to the wider Marvel world, the MCU alum promised a "surplus of Easter eggs," even suggesting that the suit he was wearing had plenty in its own right:

"There will be a surplus of Easter eggs, yes. In fact, I'm wearing a surplus of Easter eggs right now."

Over five years after WandaVision and two years after Agatha All Along, VisionQuest will finally get underway on Disney+ on October 14. The Avenging Synthezoid's long-awaited solo outing is packed with no shortage of characters from MCU blockbusters, including players from the Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Avengers franchises, along with Disney+'s WandaVision trilogy.

How VisionQuest Will Pave the Way for Wanda Maximoff's MCU Return

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Unfortunately, it may be time to accept that Elizabeth Olsen isn't coming back as Wanda Maximoff in VisionQuest. Not only have there been no real signs of her involvement, whether it be set photos, leaks, or reliable reports, but her inclusion would risk distracting from VisionQuest's central story of fathers and sons.

Simply put, it's tough to envision room for her in the storyline, especially as she is seemingly dead and awaiting resurrection after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, unless her "ultimate sacrifice" to destroy the Darkhold was a fake-out.

But that doesn't mean VisionQuest can't set the course for Wanda's return, especially if Joe Locke is coming back as Billy Maximoff, thus reuniting Paul Bettany's Vision with his two sons born from a Witches' Hex. Perhaps the concluding WandaVision trilogy will leave Billy, Tommy, and Vision with a crucial mission as they enter the next Avengers movies: finding the Scarlet Witch.

There have been rumors that the Young Avengers will have a crucial mission in the Multiverse Saga's climax, and Vision could be the veteran superhero who guides them, acting as a mentor to the team and a father to Wiccan and Speed.

Earth's Mightiest Heroes will need all the help that they can get to surpass Doctor Doom's power and whatever sorcery he used to create Battleworld. As someone with experience creating alternate worlds of her own, there may be nobody better to overthrow him in Secret Wars than Wanda Maximoff, ultimately earning redemption for her perversion of the Multiverse in Doctor Strange 2.