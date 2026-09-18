Marvel Studios Can’t Talk About 1 Secret VisionQuest Character, But His Identity May Be Obvious

Marvel Studios seems to be hiding one big character in VisionQuest, whose identity many feel has already been confirmed. VisionQuest is bringing in a massive cast of characters, including heroes and villains who have not graced the screen for Marvel in years. This will also include a few major names who have not appeared in the franchise's first 18 years of movies or TV.

Concept art for VisionQuest from the 2026 D23 Expo featured a new character from the series, depicted as a black figure surrounded by and engulfed in flames. Interestingly, during ScreenRant's visit to the VisionQuest set, Marvel and Disney executives stopped production designer Will Hughes-Jones from sharing any details about this picture.

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The image was part of a massive display for VisionQuest at D23, hanging above a table with china settings. While the character was not revealed, the prevailing theory is that this is the first version of the Human Torch to ever appear in Marvel Comics, Jim Hammond.

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This version of the Human Torch was previously seen in an Easter egg 15 years ago from Captain America: The First Avenger. When Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes attend the World Exposition of Tomorrow (the first edition of the Stark Expo), a single shot highlights the Human Torch's bright red costume inside a massive circular container.

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Jim Hammond's Human Torch first appeared in Marvel Comics #1 in 1939, which was published by Marvel's predecessor, Timely Comics. The character was an android created by scientist Phineas Horton under the guidance of Victor Timely (who played a major role in Loki Season 2), and he can surround himself with fire and control flames.

Marvel Comics

While this image was prominently shown off at D23, there is still no official confirmation that the Human Torch will be featured in VisionQuest, which debuts on Disney+ on October 14.

What Is Human Torch Doing in VisionQuest?

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While VisionQuest's introduction of this version of the Human Torch would add another intriguing wrinkle to the story, the real question is why the show would go this route. That question is particularly relevant, given that two other versions of the Human Torch (Johnny Storm) have debuted in the MCU in the last two years: Joseph Quinn starred in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Chris Evans reprised his role from the 2000s in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Looking back at Jim Hammond's appearance in The First Avenger, his inclusion in this show seems to make a little more sense, as he could be established as one of the MCU's earliest heroes. This would also tie into the various AI programs that are being brought back to life in VisionQuest, many of which have been part of the MCU since its earliest days in 2008.

These characters are all part of a larger theme tied to fatherhood for Vision, especially with Ultron's presence in the show and its connection to Vision's origins in Avengers: Age of Ultron. This could lead to the Human Torch becoming something that ties back to the earliest days of Stark Industries, which eventually led to Tony's rise and Vision's subsequent birth. Either way, VisionQuest seems set up for exciting new developments in the MCU's future.