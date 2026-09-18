Spider-Verse 3 Trailer Confirms 8 Key Spider-Men In the Sequel

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will officially bring back 8 major Spider-Men (and 4 Spider-Women) in the closing chapter of Miles Morales' story. Spider-Verse 3, set to release on June 18, 2027, will address the major cliffhanger at the end of Across the Spider-Verse after the prime Miles Morales was trapped on Earth-42 (aka a universe that never got a Spider-Man). While Miles deals with an alternate version of himself who became Prowler on Earth-42, Spider-Gwen assembles a team of Spider-Variants to try and save him before it's too late, while Miguel O'Hara leads his Spider-Society on Earth-1610 to find Miles first.

There are several important Spider-Man Variants in Beyond the Spider-Verse outside of Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Miguel O'Hara. The CinemaCon trailer for Spider-Verse 3 (which already broke a 24-year Spider-Man tradition) highlighted familiar returning Variants from the previous two movies, most of whom will serve as allies to Miles and Spider-Gwen in their mission to prevent the Spot's attack on Earth-1610.

Miles Morales is at the core of Spider-Verse 3's story, and his main goal revolves around preventing a canon event from killing his father, Jefferson Davis. However, this is a ticking time bomb for Miles as he races against time to do so, having been stuck on Earth-42 after being mistakenly transported to this universe.

The problem is that Miles is trapped and held captive by another Variant of himself: Miles G. Morales. With less than 48 hours to save his father, the early moments of Spider-Verse 3, based on what happened in the CinemaCon trailer, revealed that Miles has to do a lot of convincing with his Prowler Variant to let him go.

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In Across the Spider-Verse, Miles was branded as an anomaly after Miguel O'Hara unveiled the truth behind his origin. As it turned out, the Spider that bit Miles was from another universe, meaning that he was not supposed to become Spider-Man on his Earth. While wrestling with this revelation, Miles has to do whatever it takes to prevent the canon event of his own father's death.

On Earth-42, Miles G. Morales is a version of Miles who became Prowler, a Variant who embodies Miles' destiny when the Spider-bite never happens. Across the Spider-Verse's ending gave fans a glimpse of the cold and calculating nature of Prowler Miles, proving that he is seemingly at a point of no return.

Miles G. Morales is a Variant who never received the hard-earned speech about responsibility, making him dangerous and seemingly without remorse when it comes to eliminating enemies. It is unknown whether Miles has a chance of turning Prowler Miles into a good guy, but given how far he has transformed by his evil path, it is unlikely unless a last-minute twist in Spider-Verse 3 happens.

Part of Gwen Stacy's main mission in Beyond the Spider-Verse is to save Miles Morales, but she needs to find him first in the vast Multiverse. Across the Spider-Verse's ending showed Gwen becoming a leader as she assembles a team of Spider-People in her efforts to find Miles and prevent the Spider-Society from capturing her friend.

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The CinemaCon trailer spoiled the reunion between Spider-Gwen and Miles, but the journey to get there remains to be seen. Across the Spider-Verse also pulled back the curtain on Spider-Gwen's backstory, confirming that her Peter died in a freak accident after he transformed into Lizard, and her own father, Captain George Stacy, had been in pursuit of her. After Gwen revealed her identity to her father, she left her Earth to be part of the Spider-Society. This dangling thread is expected to be addressed in Beyond the Spider-Verse, potentially serving as closure to her story.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse revealed that Peter B. Parker finally achieved the life he wanted, with him starting a family and even bringing his daughter, Mayday Parker, into the fray.

The sequel's ending revealed that Peter B. Parker is one of the leading figures in Gwen's resistance and is at the forefront of efforts to save Miles before it's too late. He also has to keep Mayday safe amid the Multiversal chaos happening around them. Peter B. Parker is also one of the few adults who matter to Miles, as he mentored him and gave him advice he still uses on his present-day journey.

Across the Spider-Verse brought back Spider-Ham in a minor role, with him only returning in brief glimpses and a more prominent spotlight in the sequel's ending as part of Gwen's team. Spider-Verse 3 is expected to bring Spider-Ham back in a major role, helping Gwen and the Spider-Society resistance deal with the forces of Miguel O'Hara as they try to save Miles.

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Into the Spider-Verse provided a glimpse of how formidable Spider-Ham truly is, and the CinemaCon trailer revealed that he will be part of the action while also assuming babysitting duties for Mayday Parker, joking, "I'm all out of milk."

Mayday Parker, Peter B. Parker's daughter, who also has Spider-like abilities, will return in Beyond the Spider-Verse. Given that she has not yet fully developed her abilities, she is expected to play more of a comic relief role rather than a full-blown combatant. Despite that, the CinemaCon trailer revealed that Mayday will showcase the same tenacity as her father, and she seems ready to fight.

As a member of Spider-Gwen's team and her former fling, Spider-Punk is set to return in Beyond the Spider-Verse, and he is poised to have a larger role due to the bond he forged with Miles in the sequel.

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Hobie's Earth-138 made him an individual who stands against institutions, and he sees the Spider-Society as another machine that needs to be thwarted. Hobie helped Miles escape the Spider-Society, landing him in his situation at the end of Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Punk's expertise in escape and extraction makes him a valuable member of the team, and the fact that he values his friendship with Miles makes him a valuable ally in the looming fight against both the Spot and Miguel O'Hara.

Spider-Man India (aka Pavitr Prabhakar, voiced by MCU star Karan Soni) returns in Beyond the Spider-Verse as a member of Spider-Gwen's team and the resident Spider-Man of Mumbattan. After Miles disrupted Spider-Man India's canon event, he became eternally grateful for having saved his world and the police captain (his girlfriend Gayatri's father) from dying. However, there is a catch: his world is "unraveling," according to Spider-Man 2099.

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Miles' disruption is the main reason why Spider-Man India decides to join Gwen and her team to save him and give back by preventing his own canon event from happening on Earth-1610.

Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara) returns as one of the main villains working toward capturing Miles and preventing him from disrupting another canon event by allowing his father to die on Earth-1610. As Peter B. Parker pointed out, Miguel is the only Spider-Man who is not funny, but there is a good reason for that: he holds the burden of ensuring that canon events happen to keep the multiverse safe.

He wasn't always like this. Across the Spider-Verse pulled back the curtain on Miguel's tragic backstory, confirming that he lost a world by trying to cheat a canon event. He turned that loss into doctrine, which explains why he is bent on stopping Miles from making the same mistake he made. The CinemaCon trailer revealed that Miguel O'Hara is assembling his Spider Society on Earth-1610 to prevent Miles from fulfilling his mission, suggesting a pivotal clash in Spider-Verse 3.

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Peni Parker made a brief return in Across the Spider-Verse as part of an intervention in trying to help Miles understand the situation regarding Miles' canon event. The sequel's ending confirmed that Peni is part of Gwen's team, and she brought along her upgraded SP//dr mecha robot in the fight.

Not much is known about her role in Spider-Verse 3, but the CinemaCon trailer revealed that Peni will be at the forefront of the action. Peni's home universe is also shown in the montage, meaning that it will be revisited in the threequel.

Another main Spider-Man Variant featured in Spider-Verse 3 is Spider-Noir. As one of the main Spider-Man people who helped Miles' journey in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it is a no-brainer that Spider-Noir agreed to be part of Spider-Gwen's team. Spider-Noir assumes the role of an adult who has seen many battles in his lifetime, which is important in the looming battle for the Spider-Verse's fate.

A key Spider-Man Variant who also appeared in the CinemaCon trailer is Spider-Byte, who allowed Miles to go home after she hesitated on the Go Home Machine's kill switch in Across the Spider-Verse's climax. The sequel's ending confirmed that Spider-Byte is part of Gwen's team, turning her back against Miguel's Spider Society to save Miles. As the coalition's technician who understands portal-hopping technology, she is an essential member of the team, able to send them home or to a different universe at any time.