Spider-Verse 3: All 18 Marvel Characters Confirmed to Appear, Ranked By Power Level

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will officially bring back 18 heroes and villains from Sony Pictures Animation's last two critically-acclaimed hits. Finally, with almost three years of waiting already behind fans, Beyond the Spider-Verse is just over a year from hitting theaters on June 18, 2027. Moviegoers are eagerly anticipating the final chapter of Miles Morales' trilogy tale that has united him with Spider-Men from across the Multiverse, including Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, and more.

With Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse already regarded among the best superhero blockbusters ever crafted, the trilogy-capping threequel has the potential to conclude the story as one of Marvel's greatest. Beyond has numerous loose threads to tie up, from Miles Morales' looming canon event (his father's death) to taking down the Multiverse-hopping villain, The Spot.

Currently, between announcements, interviews, and Spider-Verse 3's CinemaCon-exclusive first trailer, fans already know of 18 Marvel characters who will appear. Below is how those characters stack up against each other.

Ranking Beyond the Spider-Verse's 18 Confirmed Heroes & Villains by Power

18.) Rio Morales

Sony Pictures Animation

Luna Lauren Velez's Rio Morales may be an excellent mother to her superhero son and an all-around loving person, but that isn't enough to earn her anywhere above the bottom spot on Spider-Verse 3's power ranking. As an everyday, human woman, she is Beyond the Spider-Verse's least powerful Marvel icon.

17.) Jefferson Morales

Sony Pictures Animation

Miles' father, Jefferson Morales, ranks one place above his wife in the Spider-Verse 3 power ranking due to his police training and years of experience on the force. Jefferson is in a precarious position in Spider-Verse 3, as Miles' canon event dictates that his death is looming. Only time will tell if it can be prevented.

16.) Mayday Parker

Sony Pictures Animation

Mayday Parker, daughter of Peter B. Parker and Mary Jane Watson, has a leg up on Spider-Verse 3's normal human characters despite being a baby. Even though she was under a year old in Across the Spider-Verse, Mayday was already exhibiting wall-crawling and an enhanced intellect for her age, and she had a working web-shooter that her father would quickly regret gifting her.

15.) LYLA

Sony Pictures Animation

LYLA (LYrate Lifeform Approximation) is Spider-Man 2099's AI-powered hologram assistant, who exhibits limitless intellect in managing the Spider-Society's HQ and events across the Multiverse and helps build advanced technology. However, as LYLA lacks a physical body, her intellect isn't enough to push her up the rankings.

14.) Tombstone

Sony Pictures Animation

Before Tombstone wreaks havoc in the MCU's next Spider-Man trilogy, the supervillain gangster will return for Beyond the Spider-Verse. This Tombstone undeniably has some superhuman buffs. But as he is merely an enforcer for Kingpin, who was even beaten up by Aunt May, he isn't much of a threat.

13.) Aaron Davis

Sony Pictures Animation

While Miles Morales' uncle, Aaron Davis, was killed in Into the Spider-Verse, the late Prowler will reappear in flashbacks, possibly before his villainous days. The primary Aaron Davis influencing Spider-Verse 3's story is Miles G. Morales' uncle on Earth-42. Though it's hard to imagine him posing a threat, since it is his nephew, not him, who acts as the Prowler in this twisted reality.

12.) Miles G. Morales

Sony Pictures Animation

Miles G. Morales is the Prowler, who operates with advanced tech and impressive hand-to-hand combat skills, backed by peak human athletic training. On Earth-42, Morales was never bitten by a radioactive spider and thus has no powers, but that won't stop him from going toe-to-toe with our familiar Miles in Spider-Verse 3.

11.) Kingpin

Sony Pictures Animation

The Spider-Verse saga's first larger-than-life villain, Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, is coming back for round 2 next year. In his debut, Kingpin was strong enough to lift a car and demonstrated immense durability and surprising agility for his size. Though he has presumably lost most of his empire's influence since Miles Morales defeated him, he is likely now imprisoned.

10.) Peter B. Parker

Sony Pictures Animation

There was once a day when Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker was a powerful Spider-Man who dispatched his foes with ease, but by the time the first animated tale begins, his best days are undeniably behind him. Over the years, Peter B. Parker gained a dad bod and lost some of his physical conditioning, putting him on the lower end of Beyond the Spider-Verse's web-slinging heroes.

9.) Spider-Man India

Sony Pictures Animation

Compared to the rest of the Spider-Society, Karan Soni's Pavitr Prabhakar is clearly far younger and less experienced than his allies. Having just had his canon event thwarted by Miles Morales, he has officially left the Spider-Society behind and will spend the threequel using his skills to help the rebelling Spider-Gang.

8.) Spider-Man Noir

Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man Noir is usually portrayed as one of the weaker webby heroes, especially in the recent Nicolas Cage-led live-action series, but, as far as the Spider-Verse franchise, he sits fairly in the middle of the road. His bog-standard Spider-Man powers make it hard to rate him too highly, although he gets a boost above some due to his strong intellect and detective skills.

7.) Spider-Ham

Sony Pictures Animation

While Spider-Ham's superpowers are rather conventional for a web-swinger, he is greatly buffed up by what is often referred to as "toon force." Peter Porker's unique trait is that he obeys the laws of cartoon physics, unlike other characters, and carries endless quirky items in his pockets, such as anvils and hammers.

6.) Spider-Punk

Sony Pictures Animation

Daniel Kaluuya's rebellious Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk, has all the talents that one would expect from a spider-person but gets powered up by a frequency-blasting electric guitar. Fans will finally take a trip into Spider-Punk's homeworld in Beyond, setting the stage for Hobie Brown's animated spin-off movie.

5.) Peni Parker

Sony Pictures Animation

Peni Parker is one of Spider-Verse's hardest web-blasting superheroes to rank, as she lacks the traditional superstrength of her colleagues, but is buffed up by her immense intellect and anime-inspired far future mech. However, due to the heightened durability and unique far-future spider tech at her disposal, it's tough not to rank Peni Parker's potential above most of her allies.

4.) Spider-Gwen

Sony Pictures Animation

Despite possessing the same superpowers as the web-powered comrades, Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy regularly proves herself to be among the Spider-Society's most proficient agents, showcasing fast agility and true mastery of her abilities. That experience will prove necessary in Beyond as she reunites former allies to help Miles Morales one last time before Spider-Women gets her own spin-off.

3.) Miles Morales

Sony Pictures Animation

Miles Morales has established himself as one of Beyond the Spider-Verse's most powerful heroes, not just through the creative combat style that he has developed through the years, but also his superpowers. The trilogy's leading boy doesn't just have all the standard Spider-Man abilities; he is also equipped with his electric venom blasts and the unique power of turning invisible.

2.) Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099

Sony Pictures Animation

It's hard to deny that Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 stands above the rest of the Spider-Society as the Multiverse's strongest web-slinger. Not only does Miguel O'Hara showcase powerhouse strength and combat ability, but he also possesses great intelligence, battle strategy, and influence as the Spider-Society's leader.

1.) The Spot

Sony Pictures Animation

It should come as no surprise that Jason Schwartzman's The Spot, with his power to open portals across the Multiverse, is Beyond the Spider-Verse's most powerful Marvel character. Formerly known as Dr. Jonathon Ohnn, The Spot will be stronger than ever after absorbing the dark energy from the super collider, setting him up as Spider-Verse 3's main villain as he seeks to destroy Miles Morales' life.