Marvel Studios Confirms It Will Debut A New Avengers Team In VisionQuest

Marvel Studios is assembling a brand-new Avengers team in the MCU before Avengers: Doomsday. The MCU introduced several iterations of the Avengers, beginning with the core six members featuring Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, and Hawkeye in 2012's The Avengers. 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron added three more members to its roster: Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, and Vision. At the end of the MCU sequel, Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff rebuilt the team by adding Falcon and War Machine while retaining Scarlet Witch and Vision. Following the Civil War conflict, the Avengers disbanded, but Infinity War and Endgame brought everyone back together, leading to Thanos' defeat at the end of the Infinity Saga. The MCU's Phases 4 and 5 never reassembled the classic team, but Thunderbolts* completely changed the game by introducing the New Avengers led by Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, John Walker, Ava Starr, Red Guardian, and Sentry.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to introduce a brand-new Avengers team led by Sam Wilson's Captain America. Before the team's debut, Marvel Studios will officially debut a unique new Avengers team in VisionQuest (set to premiere on Disney+ on October 14) that sets it apart from other versions of Earth's Mightiest Heroes: the A.I. Avengers.

Speaking with ScreenRant, VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed the debut of the A.I. Avengers inside Vision's Mindscape, featuring rescued Stark Industries AIs led by EDITH, FRIDAY, JARVIS, Dum-E, and U. The A.I. Avengers are at the "center" of VisionQuest's story because their main goal is to help Vision understand humanity, regain his memories, and achieve his purpose of finding his place in the post-WandaVision world.

Marvel Studios

One notable AI omitted from the A.I. Avengers lineup is James Spader's Ultron, an obvious choice given his villainous ties. In the same interview, Matalas explained Ultron's role in VisionQuest, confirming that "he's come around a little bit on humanity" while "he's trying to understand us:"

"Ultron's not quite the guy he used to be; he's come around a little bit on humanity, he's trying to understand us," showrunner Terry Matalas explained. "He's devoured our culture and art, and has a better perspective on humanity than even Vision does."

Interestingly, Marvel Comics already has an Avengers team dedicated to AI: the "Avengers Artificial Intelligence Squad." The team debuted in 203's Avengers A.I. # 1 by Sam Humphries and André Lima Araújo.

Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics' own AI Avengers were formed after Hank Pym deployed a specialized unit to prevent an all-out war between humans and AI, following the virus he created to destroy Ultron that evolved into the hostile AI Dimitrios. The team members include Hank Pym, Vision, Victor Mancha (Ultron's cyborg son), Doombot, and an advanced AI named Alexis.

Pym's AI Avengers battled Dimitrios across both the physical and digital realms, with Vision at the focal point because he was faced with a dilemma of choosing between siding with humanity or his fellow AIs. This same question is expected to be explored in Marvel Studios' VisionQuest, with Paul Bettany's Vision trying to strike the right balance between protecting humanity and ensuring AI does not turn on them.

Every Major AI Avengers Member Featured In VisionQuest

White Vision

Marvel Television

Following the game-changing ending of WandaVision, Paul Bettany's White Vision returns in VisionQuest, who will need to navigate restored memories from the previous Vision while trying to make sense of it and his place in the world.

Vision is operating on a blank slate, which explains why he is relying on different AIs, from Tony Stark, to help him understand his true purpose. As the team's leader, White Vision has to keep everything together in the Mindscape, contain a fragment of Ultron, keep the others at bay, and lead them if a potential clash with an outsider (like Paladin) threatens to disrupt the peace they forged in this alternate AI dimension.

EDITH

Marvel Television

E.D.I.T.H. ("Even Dead, I'm the Hero) debuted in Spider-Man: Far From Home as the AI in the pair of glasses Tony Stark left for Peter Parker after his death. Emily Hampshire portrays the human version of EDITH in Vision's Mindscape, serving as one of the AIs who will help him regain his sense of self after losing every inch of it due to being rebuilt by SWORD.

Marketing has indicated that EDITH is the youngest and most impulsive in the group, which means she may make mistakes along the way. Still, EDITH's inclusion in VisionQuest raises questions because Vision has never encountered her since she made her debut in the post-Infinity Saga timeline. This mystery is expected to be addressed outright in the WandaVision sequel.

FRIDAY

Marvel Television

FRIDAY served as Tony Stark's replacement AI after JARVIS became Vision, starting her journey as a reliable companion for Stark in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Orla Brady brings human FRIDAY to life, and it will be fascinating to hear her perspective on Tony Stark's death, since she was the AI who witnessed and experienced it all in Avengers: Endgame. By carrying the trauma of failing to protect the person she was programmed to save, VisionQuest opens the door for these AIs to have an honest conversation about what Tony Stark truly means to them, past his death.

JARVIS

Marvel Television

JARVIS (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System) was Tony Stark's original AI and the core foundation of Vision's personality. James D'Arcy returns to the role he originally played in both Agent Carter and Avengers: Endgame.

In the Mindscape, JARVIS functions as Vision's older-brother figure and social guide, which makes sense because he was the original source of the android in Age of Ultron. This dynamic between them will be interesting, considering that Vision is what remains of JARVIS in the real world. It raises the question of whether the pair can co-exist or if there will be hidden resentment from JARVIS.

Dum-E

Marvel Television

Dum-E was one of Tony Stark's original workshop robot arms seen in the Iron Man trilogy. Henry Lewis portrays Dum-E in Vision's Mindscape, dressed as one of the "maintenance guys" of this reality, seemingly ensuring everything inside is in tip-top shape.

Aside from helping White Vision, not much is known about Dum-E's role in VisionQuest, but there's a good chance that part of his arc will be about proving to his fellow AI Avengers members that he has what it takes to be an integral part of the team.

U

Marvel Television

U is Dum-E's counterpart, which was the other hydraulic workshop arm in the real world. Jonathan Sayer is bringing U's human counterpart to life in VisionQuest.

Like Dum-E, U has a chip on his shoulder in trying to prove that he is worthy to become a significant part of the AI Avengers, meaning that his character arc will revolve around their journey in becoming full-time members of Vision's internal family (and not just as the guy one needs to call when their are household problems.)