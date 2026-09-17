Beauty In Black Season 4 Announcement From Tyler Perry Narrows Its Netflix Release Window

Beauty in Black received a surprising Season 4 order a few months ago, and now an announcement from Tyler Perry gives a clearer sense of when the show might premiere on Netflix. The drama series, Perry's first for the streamer, is one of his most beloved projects there, having run for three seasons between 2024 and 2026. Beauty in Black is layered with twists and turns as it follows struggling exotic dancer Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), whose meteoric rise hands her the keys to the Bellarie family fortune almost overnight after she marries its patriarch, Horace Bellarie.

Beauty in Black's director and creator, Tyler Perry, took to Instagram to share a fresh update on Season 4, revealing that he is in the middle of writing the new episodes. The post featured a photo of the veteran producer seated beachside, busily working away on his laptop. Per his caption, he is putting his vacation on hold to pen the new season, saying "Y’all so funny won’t even let me take a break!!" before revealing "I’m writing season 4 of Beauty in Black as we speak."

Netflix

Netflix announced the renewal in July, weeks before Season 3 even premiered. The news came as a surprise, since the streamer had declared back in December 2025 that the show would end with its third season. However, its massive viewership, over 1 billion hours watched across the first two seasons, and clamor from fans backed the service into a corner, leading to a fresh order.

The announcement didn't come with a release window, but Perry's latest reveal narrows things down a bit, giving us a sense of when Kimmie, Mallory, Jules, and the rest of the cast will show up on fans' screens again.

When Will Beauty in Black Season 4 Arrive on Netflix?

Perry noting that he's writing the new episodes, with Season 3 having only just landed on August 27, means Season 4 will not arrive until sometime in 2027. The pattern of previous seasons also offers a fair idea of where in 2027 it could fall.

Season 1 was split into two parts. The first eight episodes received a binge release on October 24, 2024, and the second batch of the 16-episode season followed on March 6, 2025. That formula proved effective, and Season 2 repeated it, dropping eight episodes on September 11, 2025, and another eight on March 19, 2026, six months after the first season ended.

Season 3 switched things up slightly, dropping only eight episodes on August 27, 2026, while maintaining the binge model. Even so, it arrived five months after Season 2 ended, not far off the gap between the first two seasons.

That shorter episode count could push Netflix to turn Season 4 around faster. Polidore Williams previously revealed that Season 3 was filmed in just six days, while Season 2 shot its 16 episodes in 12, meaning half the production time for half the episode count.

That history of quick production gives Season 4 a real chance to return sooner than a normal television drama. Still, filming speed is only one part of the wait. Editing, Netflix scheduling, marketing, and the amount of new material Perry writes will decide how soon the new season can stream.

There have also been reports of filming set to commence sometime in October 2026 in Atlanta and Chicago, though those plans could easily change. Taking all this into consideration, the likeliest window for Beauty in Black Season 4 is late summer or early fall of 2027, with late August or September the most probable dates.