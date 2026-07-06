Tasha Smith's Absence From 'Survival of the Thickest' Season 3 Is Explained In Episode 1 - But It Still Hurts the Show

Netflix's Survival of the Thickest Season 3 made a mistake by omitting Tasha Smith's Marley Williams. The trending comedy-drama series revolves around Mavis Beaumont (Michele Buteau), a designer navigating her career and personal life in New York City. One of the show's standout characters is Tasha Smith's Marley, Mavis' best friend, who often offers her grounded advice while also being a force in her own right in the corporate world.

Smith's Marley started as a recurring character in Season 1 of Survival of the Thickest before being promoted to a series regular in the show's sophomore run. The promotion came with deeper arcs for Marley, with the show exploring more of her vulnerability, friendship with Mavis, and her romantic interests. Despite her importance, Marley is notably absent from Survival of the Thickest Season 3.

Survival of the Thickest Season 3 Episode 1 Confirms Why Marley Is Absent In the Show

Netflix

Survival of the Thickest Season 3, Episode 1 confirmed the reason behind Marley's absence from the show. As it turned out, Khalil revealed that she's moved to Portugal for a fresh start after personal struggles.

Dr. Terri Lynn: "Who's Marley Williams?"

Mavis: "Oh, she's no longer with us."

Dr. Terri Lynn: "My condolences."

Khalil: "Oh, no, she not dead. She alive. She alive. She's in Portugal."

Khalil's confirmation indicated that Marley has moved on from New York to start fresh abroad, either on a long (undisturbed) vacation or as part of a planned move.

This narrative choice allowed the story to focus on Mavis's fertility journey, her career's ups and downs, and her enduring friendship with her other best friend, Khalil. Despite explaining why Marley is not present in the show's final season, many fans felt the void, noting that it disrupted the group's balance.

Tony Childz from X even noted that it's unusual for Marley to not show up to support Mavis during major life events. A Reddit fan (@awreckingcrewe) also pointed out that it was weird for the show to write her off with a single line of dialogue and never mention her again after Episode 1:

"They wrote her off in a weird way then never mentioned her again."

Marley's exit felt abrupt for a core best friend who provided memorable moments and sharp wit in Mavis's inner circle in the first two seasons.

Tasha Smith's Marley delivered some of the show's most memorable moments, such as giving brutally honest advice to Mavis and Khalil, and her standout therapy session, which became a focal point in fan discussions for showcasing her raw vulnerability. Although Khalil slightly filled the void left by Marley, the gap was noticeable, especially when Mavis celebrated her biggest emotional milestones. It goes without saying that Marley was integral to the show's heart.

There's a Real World Reason Why Tasha Smith Didn't Show Up as Marley

Netflix

Scheduling conflicts appear to be the primary real-world reason Tasha Smith didn't reprise her role as Marley in Season 3 of Survival of the Thickest. Tasha Smith served as the director of the Netflix movie, Tis So Sweet (starring Taraji P. Henson), from November to December 2025.

Survival of the Thickest Season 3 (via Deadline) was filmed from December 2025 to early February 2026 in New York City. Smith may have been committed to post-production on her directorial project during the overlap, making it difficult for her to reprise her role as Marley and participate in filming.

Still, Survival of the Thickest lead star and producer Michelle Buteau left the door open for Tasha Smith's return as Marley. Speaking in a recent interview with The Queer Review, Buteau expressed enthusiasm for more stories involving Marley, Mavis, and Khalil, citing, "it's up to the fans to determine that:"

"I’m wide open, definitely. I’m more open than Cardi B on a Friday night, honey! Like, let’s go. But it’s not up to me, it’s up to the fans to determine that. If you want to see more Mavis and her world, then let me know. But if that doesn’t happen, I am so very okay with what I have to do. Did I want to do more? Absolutely. Do I want to get into Peppermint’s storyline? Do I want to showcase what a Black trans woman should look and feel like moving in the world, loved on working, setting up a house for other people, and a home? Yes. And Marley and Khalil and all that? Yes. But what I got to do is pretty fucking cool. So I’ll take it."

If fan demand is strong enough, a movie or revival could bring Marley back from Portugal and reunite her with the rest of the gang in New York.

Survival of the Thickest Season 3 ended on a positive note with Mavis and Luca's joyous wedding. It would've hit even harder if Marley had been there to witness the momentous occasion. Her absence during such an important milestone event underscored the emotional gap left by her departure.