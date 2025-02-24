When the Stars Gossip left a big bang for the finale as Episode 16 ended with its main character, Eve, potentially dead.

The 2025 K-drama—which follows in the footsteps of hits like Trauma Code by streaming on Netflix in North America—has gripped audiences worldwide since its premiere in early January.

The sci-fi romance tells the story of a female astronaut in space who falls in love with an intergalactic space tourist. The last fans saw of the show's central pair, astronaut Eve Kim (played by Gong Hyo-jin) was still in orbit while her lover, Gong Ryong (Lee Min-ho), headed back to Earth and left his new flame behind.

What Happened in the When the Stars Gossip Finale Ending?

When the Stars Gossip

When The Stars Gossip Season 1 is over, bringing its in-orbit love story to a dramatic (and possibly tragic) end.

Episode 16 of the ultra-viral K-drama saw its central couple, Eve Kim and Gong Ryong, reunited as Eve's life in space became more complicated. Part of this new layer of drama is the reveal that Eve is pregnant and Ryong is the father.

Ryong (played by Pachinko actor Lee Min-ho) begs Eve to return to Earth, especially as her health in zero gravity rapidly deteriorates. Yet, she declines, saying there is no way she could pursue reentry if she wanted the baby to survive.

This causes Ryong to volunteer to return to space, oversee Eve's health, and eventually bring her and their baby back to Earth.

In space, Ryong quickly operates on his space-bound lover, helping her health improve slightly.

Eve shares her dismay at Ryong's arrival in space. She believes that he can only stay there for so long before his body begins to deteriorate, losing his ability to walk when he returns home, as well as possibly going blind if he were to stay on the space station for any significant period of time.

This causes the couple to decide to go back together, even if it means losing the baby upon reentry.

Eve and Ryong prepare for this big trip; however, Eve panics at the last minute, causing complications with her health and forcing the two to stay on the ship.

The episode then jumps forward, with Eve close to giving birth. The couple have been in space together for over three months and are prepared to have this baby.

Eve goes into labor and forces Ryong to agree that no matter what happens, he will go back to Earth and take care of the baby. He agrees and helps deliver a beautiful baby girl, which the couple name Byeol.

What Ryong does not know, though, is that something is severely wrong with Eve. During Byeol's delivery, she broke her pelvis, putting her survival into question once more.

She knows things are not good but keeps it from Ryong, hoping he goes home and ensures the baby is alive. And that sets up the show's dramatic and tear-jerking conclusion.

Does Eve Die in When the Stars Gossip?

When the Stars Gossip

With their baby delivered and Eve ailing, she thanks Ryong for all his help in When the Stars Gossip Episode 16 (and the rest of the series); Eve falls asleep, leaving her fate somewhat up in the air.

The episode cuts to one year later. Ryong and Byeol are still in space. After over 12 months in orbit, Ryong has become the longest-living man in space.

Thanks to his work with Eve, Ryong has helped initiate research that will allow more people to have babies despite Earth's lack of resources.

While efforts are being made to bring Ryong back, he refuses. Fans learn that Byeol is not doing well, and her mother, Eve, tragically died just one day after the baby was born.

It turns out that without proper treatment, the show's central astronaut quickly succumbed to her broken pelvis, leaving Ryong to take care of the new baby on his own.

The show ends, confirming Eve's fate further. Ryong, whose health is quickly deteriorating as well, scatters Eve's ashes among the stars, leaving fans with one final romantic turn of phrase from When the Stars Gossip's leading man.

As he disperses Eve's remains into the cosmos, Ryong remarks, "Goodbye, Eve. See you again," before the series cuts to black.

When the Stars Gossip is streaming on Netflix.

