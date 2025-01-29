Trauma Code Season 2 Gets Promising Update from Director Amid Release Demand

Netflix recently debuted a new medical KDrama with The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, and Season 2 just got a little more likely.

Trauma Code Team Shares Season 2 Hopes

Netflix

Speaking to Chosun Biz, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call director Lee Do-Yoon offered a promising update as hopes rise for a Season 2 renewal.

The Korean filmmaker shared his uncertainty about what the future could hold in terms of "if [he] will do it or who will take charge." But he certainly appears to be interested in returning as he stated he has "prepared [his] own devices" in quotes that were translated from Korean:

"I don't know what will happen tomorrow, so I don't know if I will do it or who will take charge of season 2, but I have prepared my own devices just in case."

Star Ju Ji-hoon noted in the same interview that "it's ultimately the public's choice" whether The Trauma Code is renewed for Season 2. As such, it appears the fate of the KDrama will hinge on the popularity of the series on Netflix.

The streamer has found great success with KDramas around the world, most notably with Squid Game which quickly became a global sensation and is preparing to release Season 3 "this year."

In an interview with Nate, actor Choo Young-woo, who plays Yang Jae-won, was asked if he would participate in Season 2 if it happened to which he gave a resounding "definitely" to returning in any capacity.

The actor also expressed his hopes for a Season 2 renewal to My Daily, saying, "If you love this work and want a next story, I won't turn it down."

When Could Trauma Code Season 2 Release?

If viewership is indeed the key factor in The Trauma Code's future, things are looking good for a Season 2 renewal. The KDrama has consistently lingered in Netflix's Top 10 in countries across the world including the U.S., South Korea, and Australia since it premiered on Friday, January 24 (via FlixPatrol).

As stated on the Wikipedia page for The Trauma Code, Lee Nak-jun signed off the TV rights to the web novel on which it is based in 2022, and cast members were announced for the adaptation by mid-2023.

Assuming production began shortly after the cast for The Trauma Code was announced, the series had a year-and-a-half window between starting up filming and premiering on Netflix in January 2025.

Even if Season 2 is greenlit and can begin writing shortly, fans will likely be waiting at least two years to see more Trauma Code in 2027 at the earliest.

The Trauma Code is streaming now on Netflix.