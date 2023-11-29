Episode 10 (the Season 1 finale) of Squid Game: The Challenge is set to release on Netflix very soon.

Following the success of the viral Korean drama Squid Game, Netflix has brought the very same outlandish games to the real world for Squid Game: The Challenge.

The reality show competition pits 456 contestants against each other in games like Red Light, Green Light for a chance to win the largest cash prize in game show TV history, $4.56 million.

When Does Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 10 Release?

Netflix

Netflix viewers were treated to the first five episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge on Wednesday, November 22, with Episodes 6-9 following Wednesday, November 29.

Now, the wait is on for the Season 1 finale of The Challenge, which will finally reveal the winner of the record-breaking prize.

Episode 10, “One Lucky Day,” has been confirmed by Netflix to arrive on Wednesday, December 6 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

Squid Game: The Challenge Finale Details & Season 2 Prospects

Going into Episode 10, Squid Game: The Challenge is down to its final three contestants after starting off with 456 contenders, of which the show opted to focus on a select group.

The three remaining contenders are Sam (Player 016), Mai (Player 287), and Phill (Player 451), all of whom are now battling it out for the life-changing cash prize.

Unfortunately, Squid Game: The Challenge hasn’t been renewed for Season 2 yet, unlike the South Korean flagship series it was inspired by which already has a sophomore season in development for Netflix.

But after the game show drew in some impressive viewership, rocketed to number one on Netflix in 76 countries, and received solid reactions from viewers, despite critical backlash, Season 2 seems rather likely.

When it comes to renewing its series, Netflix usually looks to potential longevity as a key piece of criteria. Obviously, a game show based on one of its biggest hits of all time has a great opportunity to go for years, especially with the South Korean original set for Season 2.

The first nine episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are streaming now on Netflix.