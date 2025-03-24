Sakamoto Days Episode 12 Release Window Confirmed by Netflix

As the Sakamoto Days anime takes a break from releasing new episodes on Netflix, many are eager to know when Episode 12 will premiere.

Sakamoto Days has found success since premiering on Netflix in January, debuting at #2 among the streamer's most-watched non-English series, standing only behind Squid Game Season 2 with 8.5 million views (via Reddit).

When Will Sakamoto Days Episode 12 Release on Netflix?

Sakamoto Days premiered new episodes weekly on Netflix, airing all 11 chapters of Part 1 from January 11 to March 22. And now, fans of the anime sensation have been left wondering when Part 2 will start streaming.

In a post on Instagram, Netflix confirmed Sakamoto Days Part 2 will premiere in July 2025, with 11 more episodes, starting with Episode 12, releasing on a weekly schedule throughout the later summer:

"He's baaaaaack. The legendary assassin returns with NEW episodes for Part 2 of Sakamoto Days. Premiering this July only on Netflix."

The announcement was accompanied by an exciting new poster for Sakamoto Days Part 2 featuring the full cast and promoting the confirmed July premiere window.

Netflix

Part 1 adapted the first 37 chapters of the Manga series, albeit while skipping several chapters with more day-to-day plots. The upcoming Part 2 will pick up at Chapter 38 in the middle of the Death Row Prisoners arc.

Having fully adapted the Amusement Park and Lab arcs in Part 1, the coming episodes ought to conclude the Death Row Prisoners arc (which runs up to Chapter 54) and possibly begin the JCC Transfer Exams arc.

For context, the manga from which Sakamoto Days' anime is adapted released Chapter 206, "Forbidden Zone," on March 24. As the manga is still ongoing and is showing no signs of slowing down, the anime will have materials for years to come.

Sakamoto Days stands apart from other anime as its main character, the John Wick-esque hitman Sakamoto, barely speaks for a very specific reason.

In terms of Sakamoto Days' future beyond Part 2 (which ought to premiere its finale in September or October) that remains unclear for now. The anime adaptation has yet to be renewed for Season 2 and a decision likely won't come for some time.

Animation studio TMS Entertainment has been juggling work on Sakamoto Days with Rent-A-Girlfriend, Honey Lemon Soda, Dr. Stone, and Blue Box. As such, the studio may not be immediately ready to begin work on Season 2, with several other shows to progress with first.

Looking at Dr.Stone, that anime had around a year between finishing New World Part 2 in December 2023 and starting Science Future Part 1 in January 2025. If Sakamoto Days is renewed, as seems likely, and follows a similar pattern to Dr. Stone, Season 2 could premiere on Netflix in late 2026.

Sakamoto Days Part 1 is streaming now on Netflix.