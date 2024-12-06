Gossip Girl: Here's What Happens to Blair & Louis' Baby

The story of Blair and Louis' baby in Gossip Girl is one of the show's most devastating subplots.

Despite ending over a decade ago, The CW's New York-based teen drama is still everpresent in fans' minds. All six seasons of the hit series recently arrived on Netflix, opening up its mind-boggling plotlines to a new audience.

These dramatic twists of fate covered everything over the years. From characters dying and coming back to life to full-on impersonation of another human being, the major plot beats from episode to episode never made for a dull moment across the entire Gossip Girl series.

Blair & Louis' Gossip Girl Baby Explained

One of the central stories of Gossip Girl Season 5 came with the reveal that Leighton Meester's Blair Waldorf and Hugo Becker's Louis Grimaldi were going to have a baby.

This potential pregnancy is a long-running storyline throughout Gossip Girl's fifth season, running parallel to some of the series' more bizarre moments, like the reveal of the real Charlie Rhodes.

It centers mainly on Blair, a character in the series since the beginning (like Blake Lively's Serena), trying to discern who the father is and what to do with her unborn child.

This started at the end of Season 4 (in the finale, to be exact) when a positive pregnancy test was shown having been discarded in the trash can of Blair and Serena's apartment bathroom. At the time, it was unclear whose test it was and who, in the coming season, would be the expecting mother.

It did not take long, though, for the series to reveal that Blair was pregnant. Early in Season 5, several characters on-screen (as well as the audience) were informed that she was the one expecting.

However, after sleeping with the new addition to the series, Prince Louis Grimaldi, and her longtime on-again-off-again fling Chuck Bass (played by Ed Westwick) several times leading up to the positive test, Blair is unsure who the father is.

This causes her to eventually take a paternity test, and she finds out that, yes, it is Louis' baby. She tells Louis, and the pair starts to open up about the incoming child to other people (namely their guardians, Eleanor, Cyrus, and Sophie).

This causes many problems, as the expecting parents and their own parents cannot decide how to raise the little one when it eventually arrives.

Because of this, a rift begins between Blair and her soon-to-be husband, Louis. As she grapples with whether she wants to raise a child with her newly betrothed, Blair realizes that she may still be in love with her former lover, Chuck.

She decides that Chuck is the one she wants to bring a baby into this world with and is happy to do with the one she is currently expecting (even though he is not technically the father).

That is when everything comes tumbling down, though. On the car ride over to finally break it off with Louis, Blair and Chuck are the victims of a serious car accident. This accident causes Blair to lose the baby via miscarriage, putting an end to the Baby Waldorf story arc.

However, Blair has at least one child later in the series, as she and Chuck appear to have a young son in the finale after its iconic time-jump moment.

Gossip Girl is streaming on Netflix.