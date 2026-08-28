Beauty In Black Season 4's Release Is 'Coming Soon' Says Netflix; Streamer Officially Teases the Show's Next Main Villain

Beauty in Black Season 4 received an exciting update from Netflix as Season 3's ending teased the transition of one character into a major villain. Tyler Perry's hit drama series follows the story of exotic dancer Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) and enterpreneur Mallory Bellarie (Crystle Stewart) as their lives unexpectedly gets intertwined. The latest season, Beauty in Black Season 3, picks up after Season 2's fallout, unveiling that Kimmie has a spot at the Bellarie table, but a deadly feud forces her into an uneasy alliance with Mallory to keep the business from collapsing. The premise of seeing Kimmie and Mallory on the same side makes for great storytelling primed for a final season. While Season 3 was initially planned to be the show's swan song, Netflix and Tyler Perry reversed course on Beauty in Black's fate.

In July 2026, Netflix officially announced a surprise Season 4 renewal for Beauty in Black in a video package featuring Tyler Perry and lead stars Taylor Polidore Williams and Crystle Stewart, confirming that it is "coming soon" on the streamer.

Netflix

In the announcement video, Williams confirmed that the Bellaries "are not done causing trouble," and that new episodes are on the way. Stewart, meanwhile, said that the women in Beauty in Black are "definitely aren't done shaking things up." Perry also promised that Beauty in Black Season 4 is "going to go crazy."

Watch the official announcement below:

Alongside the Season 4 announcment of the Tyler Perry series, the latest season also sets the stage for the arrival of a brand-new villain, one that hits close to home to the Bellaries. Beauty in Black Season 3 had an overwhelming amount of twists and turns, but the most prominent one is the storyline involving Jules, the fixer for the Bellaries. After starting out as the muscle and problem solver for the family, Jules (Charles Malik Whitfield) became something else entirely in Season 3.

Jules began his Season 3 story behind bars, consumed by the death of his son Glen. His grief gradually turned into obsession, with him becoming convinced Kimmie is responsible for Glen's death even though Rain was the one who shoved his son to protect Kimmie's sister, Sylvie.

Netflix

Jules didn't stay locked up in a good chunk of Season 3. After manipulating an FBI agent with a promise of evidence, Jules outsmarted him and escaped, leading him to hunt for answers. Jules killed Sylvie as part of his revenge, making it clear that his mission is punishing those responsible for Glen's death.

Julie also formed an alliance with Season 3's other villain, Gina, making him the one pulling the strings from behind while she acts as the front. In the finale, after killing Sylvie, Jules orchestrated a shootout in the club, leaving the fates of Mallory, Kimmie, Rain, and everyone else at the club hanging in the balance.

Speaking with TUDUM, Charles Malik Whitfield teased that the alliance between Jules and Gina might end soon, hinting, "Everybody’s important until they’re not."

When Can Fans Expect Beauty In Black Season 4?

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Beauty in Black had a unique release schedule on Netflix. The first two seasons of the Tyler Perry drama had been split. Season 1 Part 1 arrived in October 2024 and Part 2 premiered in March 2025. Meanwhile, Season 2 Part 1 was released in September 2025 and Part 2 in March 2026.

Beauty in Black Season 3 broke that pattern with a single eight-episode summer drop on August 27 on Netflix, mainly due to its quick production cycle. The gap between Season 1 being announced by Netflix and its release on Netflix was only eight months, setting a precedent of when to expect other seasons.

In March 2026, Taylor Polidore Williams told TV Line that Season 3 was filmed only in six days, a record time for Tyler Perry's cast and crew. Beauty in Black's latest season beat the record of Season 2's 12-day filming, but it was a different kind of beast because it was 16 episodes instead of the eight from Season 3.

That lightning fast production model serves as the potential backdrop for Season 4. The six-day filming schedule still proved that Perry delivered a quality season in Beauty in Black Season 3, and that same formula could be used for the upcoming batch of episodes.

There is a chance that some of the scenes from Season 4 have already been filmed. If so, then the gap between Season 3 and Season 4's arrival could be shortened. It's possible that Beauty in Black Season 4 could arrive sooner than expected, potentially in the early part of 2027, likely between January or February. It's also likely that Season 4 could emerge as a surprise release in the final three months of 2026, considering that previous seasons premiered around the same time (Season 1 in October 2024 and Season 2 in September 2025).

Season 3 used those six days to transform Jules from fixer to antagonist, leave the club massacre shootout unresolved, and let the fates of Kimmie, Mallory, and Rain hanging. Season 4 has a lot of moving pieces in the story, potentially exploring more of the alliance between Jules and Gina, answering the fates of those involved in the shootout, and how the Kimmie and Mallory navigate a conflict against a man who already knows the ins and outs of the Bellaries.

Jules' revenge tour could also get complicated because of the truth behind Rain shoving Glen to his death. Jules may end up realizing he destroyed the wrong people, but chose to double down on it anyway because he is at a point of no return. If Rain survives the shootout, she would have to deal with the aftermath of the collapse of her club, Make It Rain. She may end up allying himself with Kimmie and Mallory, knowing that she has a target on her back.

Without a fixer like Jules, the Bellaries' empire is poised to collapse in Season 4, and Mallory and Kimmie's partnership will be pushed to the absolute limit, creating more compelling stories between the pair.