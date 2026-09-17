Spider-Man: Brand New Day Officially Releases Black Widow’s Scene Online

Sony Pictures officially shared Black Widow's biggest scene from Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the internet. Black Widow was only one of a few major heroes in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, helping it become the third-biggest movie in history at the global box office. This included a surprise appearance by Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, who continues to thrive in the Multiverse Saga's Phase 6.

Sony Pictures shared a video message on social media to celebrate Spider-Man: Brand New Day surpassing 2015's Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens to become the biggest movie of all time at the domestic box office. The video included a few seconds of footage featuring Florence Pugh in her return to the MCU as Yelena Belova, the new Black Widow.

Sony Pictures

The scene in question shows Pugh soaking in a massive bath in her home base in New York City when Peter Parker comes to her for help. Telling him that this was her office, she demands he join her in the hot tub to talk about everything happening in the city with an unknown force, which is eventually revealed to be Sadie Sink's Jean Grey.

Sony Pictures

This scene also became an instant hit with fans, as Yelena told Peter Parker that his issues were "small potato stuff," while she dealt with "big potato stuff" alongside the New Avengers.

Sony Pictures

This is the first time Yelena has appeared in the MCU since she played the leading role in 2025's Thunderbolts*, in which she helped lead a new team of antiheroes and former villains. She debuted as Yelena in 2021's Black Widow and returned for a three-episode arc in 2021's Hawkeye on Disney+.

Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures

From here, Yelena will be a central character in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, releasing on December 18, and will have appearances in both MCU movies released in 2026. Only seen for a short moment in the second trailer, she is set for a confrontation with Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, who shapeshifts into Yelena and forces Pugh's heroine to fight herself in the X-Mansion.

Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was the fourth of five appearances for Florence Pugh in the MCU, though it was only hinted at and never confirmed before she appeared in the movie. The MCU's fourth Spider-Man movie is still playing in theaters worldwide.

You can watch Yelena's Spider-Man: Brand New Day scene within this promo below:

Yelena Belova's Next Steps in the MCU

Marvel Studios

After Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Pugh will be one of at least 30 MCU veterans and Marvel legends in the cast of Doomsday, which is expected to be the biggest superhero movie in history. She will play a big role leading the New Avengers, who will interact with multiple other teams across the movie's runtime, including Sam Wilson's Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men.

She is then widely expected to play a major role again in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. Her role may not be as big there, however, because Secret Wars is expected to feature the largest ensemble cast in any Marvel movie ever; should she be there, she is sure to have her time to shine among an A-list supporting cast.

Considering Pugh's popularity over the last five years, there is a good chance that Marvel will also continue to feature her in new projects in Phase 7 and beyond. While the only confirmed movies in this phase thus far are X-Men, Ghost Rider, and Black Panther 3, Yelena will be a character Marvel keeps around for the foreseeable future.