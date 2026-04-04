Florence Pugh's Avengers: Doomsday Contract May Have Prevented Her From Starring In Her Next Big Hit Film

Florence Pugh might have had to turn down a major movie role because of her ongoing contract with the MCU, including Avengers: Doomsday. While Pugh is unquestionably a star in her own right across the entertainment industry, her status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made her a globally recognized name. However, her role as Yelena Belova seems to affect her work outside the comic book movie world.

Deadline reported that Warner Bros. cast Erin Doherty for an undisclosed role in a new comedy being directed by Nancy Meyers (The Parent Trap), replacing Emma Mackey. However, insider Daniel Richtman revealed that the studio offered the part to Florence Pugh before turning to Doherty. Richtman believed this was the case because Pugh was "too busy with Avengers: Doomsday reshoots and then Secret Wars."

Since debuting in the MCU in 2021's Black Widow, Pugh has become one of the franchise's biggest names in the Multiverse Saga. She already has three live-action appearances under her belt (including Hawkeye and Thunderbolts*), and she was one of the first actors confirmed for Doomsday's cast in March 2025.

While the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars has only a few names attached as of writing, Pugh is expected to be an important player. Story details have not been revealed, as shooting is not expected to begin until later in 2026, but Yelena Belova is in line to continue her story through the end of the Multiverse Saga.

Outside of the MCU, Pugh has a handful of major projects on her resume over the last five years. Most prominently, she was part of the massive cast of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in 2023, which became one of the year's biggest hits. She also played a small role as Princess Irulan in 2024's Dune: Part 2, and she is expected to reprise her role this year in Dune: Part 3. This will also give Pugh a special moment, as Doomsday and Dune 3 will both be released in theaters on December 18.

Florence Pugh's Long Future in the MCU as Yelena Belova

Marvel Studios

As of the post-credits scene from 2025's Thunderbolts*, Yelena Belova's position as a regular hero in the MCU seems to be set for the foreseeable future. She will continue to serve as a leader of the New Avengers in Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature at least five other teams of heroes alongside her.

The question moving forward is what Yelena will be up to in the next Avengers movie, which takes place well over a year after Thunderbolts* in the MCU timeline. This will also be her first time truly dealing with the multiverse and alternate dimensions after she lost her sister, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, when she sacrificed herself on another planet in a different timeline.

Pugh is expected to have an even larger supporting cast in Avengers: Secret Wars, putting her New Avengers team alongside countless MCU and legacy heroes as Doctor Doom threatens all life.

Rumors even indicated that Pugh will play a huge role in Marvel's next three movies, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, setting her up for memorable moments as the most exciting run of Marvel films to date comes to a close.