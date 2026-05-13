Avengers: Doomsday's New Trailer Confirms 2 Disney+ Characters Will Have Key Roles

The new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday put the spotlight on two major MCU characters from the Disney+ side of the franchise. Doomsday is set to be the biggest crossover event in comic book movie history, pitting the Avengers alongside major heroes from the X-Men and Fantastic Four. It will also feature heroes who spent time in the MCU outside the movies, after Disney's streaming service added more stories to this ever-growing narrative.

The Direct attended CinemaCon 2026, where Disney privately revealed a new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday for event attendees ahead of the film's December 18 debut. The trailer included new looks at both Wyatt Russell's John Walker/US Agent and Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres/Falcon, who both made their MCU debuts in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before moving to theatrically released Marvel movies.

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The trailer featured a major moment in which Sam Wilson's Avengers and Yelena Belova's New Avengers unite inside the New Avengers Tower, which they took over at the end of Thunderbolts*. Ramirez's Joaquin Torres comes in as part of Captain America's unit, while Russell's John Walker walks into the building next to Yelena Belova and co.

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These two teams are also joined by the Fantastic Four, who make their way to Earth-616 from Earth-828 in Doomsday. This all happens while an impassioned speech by Chris Hemsworth's Thor plays in the background, which ends with him saying the heroes would "need a miracle" to defeat the threat, presumably Doctor Doom.

On Disney+, Russell’s John Walker started off as the new Captain America, leading the charge against the Flag Smashers in his quest to keep America safe. He eventually was stripped of that title and became the US Agent, working with Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ Val before his appearance in Thunderbolts*.

Meanwhile, Torres worked closely with Sam Wilson in his own mission against the Flag Smashers. Eventually, when Wilson’s wings were destroyed, he gave them to Torres and set him up to become the new Falcon.

While Russell and Ramirez are the only MCU actors in this film (so far) introduced on Disney+, a handful of others have appeared in MCU streaming shows. This includes Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, the show's leading heroes, who teamed up there to stop the Flag Smashers. They were last seen in Captain America 4, although they later got into an off-screen argument over the Avengers team name, as noted in Thunderbolts*.

Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova also played a big role on Disney+, joining the Hawkeye series after her debut in 2021's Black Widow. Here, she was tasked with killing Clint Barton after she was led to believe he killed Natasha Romanoff. Eventually, she and Clint settled out what really happened, and Yelena let him go before moving on to Thunderbolts* and Doomsday.

Finally, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki had a significant role on Disney+ in two seasons of his own solo show. By the end of that series, the former God of Mischief evolved into the God of Stories, and he now watches over every timeline in the multiverse upon his return in the next Avengers movie.

Other Disney+ Characters That Could Impact Avengers: Doomsday

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While only a few characters who have appeared on Disney+ have been confirmed for Doomsday's cast, there are a few others who could eventually join the fray.

At the top of the list is Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, who was last seen working with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. Considering Monica is in another universe and Kamala is assembling the Young Avengers, both storylines could easily come into play in Doomsday's bigger plot.

Also potentially in play are other Young Avengers characters who originated on Disney+, including the Maximoff twins (Joe Locke's Billy and Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy) and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. First debuting in WandaVision and Hawkeye, respectively, all three could join Kamala's Young Avengers roster soon, as Doomsday will feature fellow team member Cassie Lang (played by Kathryn Newton).

While plenty of questions remain about Doomsday's cast, it will likely deliver the MCU's biggest crossover yet between the movies and Disney+ shows. The question is how many of those series will directly influence the plot.