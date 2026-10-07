Skydance Releases Official New DC Studios Bio; Highlighting DCU’s Future, James Gunn & More

Skydance is officially reintroducing DC Studios to the world with a brand-new description teasing what's next for the DCU. Warner Bros. has finally merged with Paramount after a grueling, controversial process that sparked plenty of debate about media literacy, free speech, and the future of entertainment. Now simply going by Skydance, the media giant is the new owner of properties like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and, of course, DC. The deal marks DC's third regime change in the past decade, but luckily, the new management looks to be putting its trust in the current team (planned all along) over at DC Studios.

With the merger now complete, the Skydance Corporation, run by David Ellison, has launched an official DC Studios page on its website. Its new bio opens by promising a "long-term creative architecture" for the DC Universe:

"DC Studios is committed to building a long-term creative architecture to realize the power and wonder of the DC Universe across film, TV, animation and gaming under a single banner."

For all parties, including fans, this is the ideal scenario, as it would be incredibly difficult to rally around another overarching creative direction for DC, outside of the comic books.

Skydance

Skydance then doubles down on bringing DC's characters to life within a "single unified DCU." Of course, Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II isn't part of that unified DCU, and despite hitting theaters on February 18, 2028, it goes unmentioned in the bio:

"Fueled by 85 trailblazing years of DC Comics, the Company is collaborating with key divisions throughout the WBD family – and innovative artists and storytellers from around the world – to bring DC's rich trove of powerful stories and globally beloved characters to life within a single unified DCU that spans every platform and medium worldwide."

The bio then looks back at how the new DCU got its fresh start with Superman last summer before teasing what's next.

Another part of the statement that stands out is Skydance's description of Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) as the "chilling Gotham anti-hero" of Clayface, not a villain. That's a notable choice for one of Batman's classic comic book foes, and it comes just weeks before the movie hits theaters on October 23:

"Kicked off last summer with James Gunn's acclaimed blockbuster Superman, the next chapter of this dynamic, all-new DCU will bring a range of stunning new characters and worlds to screens across the globe – from the intergalactic cops of Lanterns, to the chilling Gotham anti-hero of Clayface, to the compelling young hero at the heart of this summer's big-screen epic Supergirl – inviting fans and newcomers alike to experience a bold new vision of one of the biggest, most enduring and grandest stories ever told."

Skydance also confirmed on October 5 that James Gunn and Peter Safran are keeping their jobs as DC Studios co-chairmen. That was largely expected, but it's still worth noting, as Warner Bros. film chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy were let go as part of the merger.

The page also features a "Related Content" section highlighting other projects like Absolute Batman, Clayface, Creature Commandos, Dynamic Duo, Joker: Laugh Riot, Krypto, Krypto Saves the Day!, and Lanterns

Several projects known to be in the works are missing from the business statement, though, including Man of Tomorrow, Mister Miracle, Blue Beetle, and The People v. Gorilla Grodd.

The Future of the DCU at Skydance

DC Studios

With DC Studios now under new ownership, everything seems, so far, to be going well regarding Skydance's decisions and what's being said. James Gunn even shared Skydance's merger video, which was released a few days ago.

Gunn also confirmed that he's already writing his next movie, presumably his third DCU film following Superman and Man of Tomorrow. At the moment, everything Gunn is doing points to a continued, unaffected dedication to the universe he's building, no matter who's signing his checks.

Skydance also has a deal in place that guarantees plenty of movies will hit theaters. Under a court-enforceable settlement with a coalition of U.S. states, the company must release 30 wide-release films a year for its first two years, then 32 a year for the three years after that.

The best-case scenario is that Ellison prioritizes DC as one of the company's biggest pieces of IP, pushing for even more DC films per year, with various budgets, some very large. Hopefully, Clayface is a success, as its reported mid-$40 million budget could show the way for lower-budget DC projects with profitable returns.

Still, it's unclear if, after a few years, everything will be as stable as Skydance is trying to communicate right now, both at DC Studios and at the now-absorbed Warner Bros. studio as a whole. Proceed with caution.